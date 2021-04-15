WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's coronavirus cases increased by 6,762, just 14 more than the day before, as deaths rose by 74 after 44 Wednesdat, the Florida Health Department announced Thursday afternoon. Also, first-time cases reached 10 percent of Florida's population.

Of the increased deaths reported, 8 more were people 85 and older and long-term facilities increased by 8.

Palm Beach County's deaths increased by 4 and in third place 33 behind Broward. The Treasure Coast had a net increase of 6 -- 3 each in St. Lucie and Martin. Okeechobee didn't change.

California was the only state to report a triple-digit deaths increase Wednesday. Increased U.S. deaths: 956 Increased cases: 75,375.

Florida has gone 20 days in a row without 100 or more increased deaths.

Tests reported from labs Wednesday were 122,228, one day after 107,995 and three days after 24,094 with the previous lowest 24,575 on Oct. 9. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27, the least since testing ramped up. The record was 262,798 Jan. 29.

The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 6.66 percent, one day after 7.42, two days after 8.15, the highest since 8.79 Feb. 3, a two-week low 6.15 April 1 and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 5.66 percent, one day after 6.89, and 7.81 on April 4, the highest since 9.55 March 14, as well as a two-week low of 5.07 April 1.

The state's total daily positivity rate was 7.9 percent, one day after 8.95, two days after 10.46 percent, the highest since 10.47 Feb. 7, a two-week low of 7.33 April 1 and a record 26.34 Dec. 28.

The state's target positivity rate is the 5 percent threshold.

Florida's cases reached 2,148,448, including 137,552 in Palm Beach County with only No. 1 California and No. 2 Texas also reporting more than 2 million. California leads with more than 3 million.

It took 19 days for cases to pass more than 100,000 to 2.1 million one week ago Thursday, after 21 days from 1.9 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.

After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 406 days, the death toll has reached 34,238, an average of 84 per day, and fourth in the nation behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York and No. 3 Texas with the third-largest population. Florida's total including nonresidents is 34,907, which rose by 4 to 669.

Residents' deaths passed 33,000 on Saturday, 15 days after rising more than 100,000 and 15 days after reaching 32,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.

Deaths last hit triple digits on Friday, March 26 with 159 and the previous time was 101 the day before and previously 105 on March 12.

Sunday's increase was the least since 5 on Sept. 28.

Last Thursday they rose by 84.

The increase of 233 of Tuesday Feb. 9 was the third-highest and most since Friday, Jan. 22 of 272, which was 4 from the record on Aug. 11. With five additional nonresident deaths, the total for the day was 277, which ties the mark on Aug. 1. At the time there were 8,685 deaths. So that Friday's residents increase was 4 from the record of 276.

Palm Beach County increased to 2,708 from 2,704 after an increase of 3 the day before and a record 32 Feb. 2. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 8 to 6,015 and Broward is second at 2,741 with an rise of 8.

St. Lucie went to 609 from 606, Martin to 314 from 311, Indian River sayed at 287 and Okeechobee at 87 with its first two fatalities on July 25.

No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,648 (2 increase), No. 5 Pinellas 1,5769 (7 increase), No. 6 Duval 1,341 (no change), No. 7 Polk 1,276 (1 increase), No. 8 Orange 1,221 (5 increase), No. 9 Marion 942 (3increase), No. 10 Lee 940 (no change),

With a net increase of 26 deaths in South Florida of the 44 state total, which is 35.1 percent, there are 12,760, which is 37.3 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.

The number of increased deaths over seven days is 332, an average of 47 and 1.0 percent, compared with 412 the previous week and more than 1,200 several weeks ago. Palm Beach County increased by 24 over seven days for 0.9 percent. The U.S. figure is 0.9 percent with the world at 2.8 percent.

The number of new cases were not available compared with the 6,762 increase because of an update from previous days.

Over the two consecutive days, 1,613 Monday and 9,068 Tuesday, the average cases increase is 5,340.5.

Data traditionally are low on Monday.

They rose by 3,480 one week ago. Previously they rose by 3,374 and one week earlier 2,862 after 2,826, which were the second fewest since 2,331 on Saturday, Oct. 31. On Monday, March 1, the 1,700 cases were the lowest since 1,533 on Oct. 12. On Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since Tuesday June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.

For two days, cases exceeded 7,000 then dropped 6,906 Friday then 5,520 Saturday

The increase one Thursday ago was the most since 8,525 on Feb. 11.

Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6 then were slightly lower at 19,530 one day later. The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.

A total of 21.3 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 1,443 compared with 1,192rise the day before. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 420 one day after 457 and a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 702, St. Lucie 81, Martin 32, Indian River 28 and Okeechobee 8. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 466,000 and Broward is second at 226,054, ahead of Palm Beach County.

Over seven days, cases have risen by 43,762 for an average of 6,252 at 2.1 percent. The previous week the increase was 40,161 for an average of 5,737. The average since the first case was reported March 1, 2020, is 5,227 per day in 411days.

Florida's cases are 6.8 percent of the total infections in the U.S. and 6.1 percent of the deaths. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 10.0 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 25th in cases per million. In cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is 12th at 200.3 with Michigan No. 1 at 551.8 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 72 on March 15

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 219 compared with 236 one day ago. The state reported Thursday there are currently 3,273 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is an increase of 15. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14 since hitting 6,000 in December. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.

TESTING

Florida is fourth in total tests at 21,694, behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas and ahead of No. 5 Illinois, according to Johns Hopkins. Some people have taken more than one test.

First-time positivity rates:

Palm Beach County's rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.

Miami-Dade: 7.22 percent (day ago two-week low 6.88. two-week high 9.02 three days ago). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward: two-week low 6.08 percent (day ago 7.26, two-week high 8.25 two days ago).

St. Lucie: 6.82 percent (day ago 7.67, two-week high 12.77 two days ago, two-week low 4.52 five days ago). Martin: 5.64 percent (day ago 7.27, two-week low 3.82 three days ago, two-week high 9.04 seven days ago). Indian River: 6.57 percent (day ago two-week low 3.22, two-week high 9.83 April 4). Okeechobee: 3.47 percent on 250 negative tests (day ago 7.940 on 58 negative tests, two-week high 26.23 on 45 negative tests five days ago, two-week low 1.6 percent on 246 negative tests seven days ago).

MORTALITY

The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.2 percent worldwide.

County rates: Palm Beach County 2.0 percent, Broward 1.2, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.5, Martin 2.7, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.3.

Deaths per million: Florida 1,594 (28th in nation), U.S. 1,747, world 383.9. New York, which represents 9.1 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,653 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,815. Six months ago New York was 15.4 percent of the U.S. deaths.

AGE BREAKDOWN

The death of a 4-year-old girl from Hardee, the youngest in the state, was reported recently. Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Five other juveniles are among the 45 deaths in the 15-24 class, with no change. The class was 33 on Sept. 25.

Ages 25-34: 190 (2 increase).

55 and older: Fatalities 93 percent, cases 27 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 61 percent, cases 6 percent.

85 and older: 10,716 ((14 increase)

Infant to 4: 43,726 cases (219 increase), 589 hospitalized at one time (1 increase). Ages 5-14: 136,164 cases (646increase), 585 hospitalized at one time (4 increase).

Infant to 54 age group: 1,525,223 of the 2,108,030 residents' cases. Fatalities: 2,102 (5 increase, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,801,461 cases. Fatalities 5,842 (18 increase, .32 percent).

CITIES

Through Wednesday, No. 1 West Palm Beach 32,720 (136 increase). No. 2 Boca Raton 23,125 (59 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 19,426 (64 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 13,062 (30 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 11,008 (35 increase).

Port St. Lucie leads St. Lucie with 16,48 (51 increase) followed by Fort Pierce 8,103 (20 increase). Vero Beach is first in Indian River 9,218 (14 increase) with Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 931 (1 increase) with only 3 on May 31. Stuart leads Martin with 5,467 (18 increase).

HOSPITALIZATIONS

A total of 87,742 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 86,499. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.

Palm Beach County: 6,692 (8 increase). Martin 770 (1 increase), St. Lucie 1,748 (4 increase), Indian River 846 (1 increase), Okeechobee 415 (1 increase).

LONG-TERM CARE

Thirty-three percent of the deaths, 11,153 are residents and staff of long-term care (9 increase). Palm Beach County is in first place with 1,063 (no change) ahead of Miami-Dade at 1,007 (no change).

NATION

Deaths

Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, 2020, the national toll has risen to 564,402 Wednesday (956 increase, seven days ago 2,571 but 1,716 were reconciled data by Oklahoma. Four states reported at least 50 more deaths. One week increase: 5,113 (0.9 percent).

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 59,371 (U.S.-high 114 increase, U.S.-record 1,114 increase, including 806 from Los Angeles County dating from Dec. 3, past record record 764). No. 2 New York 51,350 (92 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 48,341 (54 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 25,522 (50 increase, record 405).

Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 43 increase, No. 7 Illinois 17, No. 31, Georgia 39, No. 9 Ohio no data, No. 10 Michigan 35.

Also with at least 50: None. Also: No. 11 Massachusetts 14, No. 12 Arizona 4. No. 29 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., 17.

Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 15 states, including Rhode Island 2,642.

Cases

Total 31,421,360 Wednesday (75,375 increase, seven days ago 75,038, record 299,786 Jan. 2). Twelve states had at least 2,000 cases.

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,606,882 (2,487 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,830,228 (3,422 increase, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 1,957,551 (6,192 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,288,934 (3,536 increase, record 15,415).

Others with at least 3,000: No. 12 Michigan U.S.-high 7,955, No. 6 Pennsylvania 5,730.

Worldwide

Deaths: 2,984,994 Wednesday (13,550 increase, seven days ago 11,979). The U.S. represented 6.8 percent of increase and overall 19.4 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 80,783 (2.8 percent).

Cases: 138,828,538 (811,5646 increase, record 844,743 Jan. 8, seven days ago 690,864).

No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 362,180 (3,462 increase, record 4,211). Cases `13,677,564 (75,998 increase, record 97,586).

No. 3 Mexico: Deaths 210,812 (518 increase, one-day record 1,803). Cases 2,291,246 (5,113 increase, record 22,339).

No. 4 India: Deaths 172,085 (1,027 increase, most since Oct. 18, record 1,283). Cases 13,875,825 (184,372, surpassing 161,736 mark Tuesday).

Europe: 4,284 new deaths, 200,486 new cases. Six nations in top 10.

No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 127,167 (38 increase, record 1,823). Cases 4,378,305 (2,491 increase, record 68,053).

No. 6 Italy: Deaths 115,557 (469 increase, record 993). Cases 16,168 increase, record 40,896.

No. 7 Russia: Deaths 104,000 (399 increase, record 635). Cases 4,666,209 (8,326 increase, record 29,935).

No. 8 France: Deaths 99,777 (297 increase, record 1,437). Cases 5,149,834 (43,505, record 88,790 Nov. 7).

No. 9 Germany: Deaths 79,813 (405 increase, record 1,244. Cases record 32,546 increase.

No. 10 Spain: Deaths 76,756 (131 increase, record 996). Cases 10,474 increase, record 44,357.

Also, No. 13 Poland: Deaths 59930 (803 increase, fourth most in world, record 954 Thursday). Cases 21,283 increase, record 37,596.

Others

No. 16 South Africa: 53,498 deaths (75 increase, record 839. Cases 1,599 increase, record 21,980.

No. 25 Canada: Deaths 23,445 (53 increase, record 257). Cases 8,590 increase, record 11,383.

No. 40 Japan: Deaths 9,524 (34 increase, record 120). Cases: 4,312 increase, record 7,882.

No. 57: China: Deaths 4,636 (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, a new verification on May 17). Cases: 10 increase Thursday.

No. 84 South Korea: Deaths 1,788 (6 increase Thursday, record 40). Cases: 698 increase, record 1,241.

