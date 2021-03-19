State's deaths rise by 53 day after 94; cases increase 5,140 to near 2 million total

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's coronavirus deaths increased by 53, one day 94, as cases rose by 5,140 after 4,093 Thursday and infections total were only 743 from 2 million, the Florida Health Department announced Friday afternoon. Also, first-time positivity rates were near or below the 5 percent threshold in Florida and Palm Beach County.

Of the increased deaths, 18 each were people 85 and older and 4 in long-term facilities.

Palm Beach County's deaths rose by 1 as the Treasure Coast had a net increase of 5: St. Lucie increasing by 4, Martin no change and Indian River up by 1. Okeechobee didn't go up for the 11th day in a row.

California, Texas and Ohio (three days) posted triple-digit deaths increases Friday. Increased U.S. deaths: 1,394. Increased cases: 59,275.

Tests reported from labs Thursday were 121,657, one day after 128,814 and 33,466 on Feb. 28, the fewest since 24,575 on Oct. 9 and a record 262,798 Jan. 29.

The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 5.02 percent, one day after also 5.5, seven days after 4.84, the second time under 5 percent since Oct. 28 and lowest since 4.7 Oct. 24, after 4.87 March 5, two-week high of a 6.17 four days ago and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate and four days after a two-week high of 6.71

The state's total daily positivity rate was 635 percent, one day after 6.,.17 the lowest since 5.95 on Oct. 24, four days after a two-week high of 8.91 percent and a record 26.34 Dec. 28. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.

The state's target positivity rate is the 5 percent threshold.

Florida's cases reached 1,999,257, including 127,491 in Palm Beach County, with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas, No. 4 New York, No. 5 Illinois and No. 6 Georgia also reporting more than 1 million. California leads with more than 3 million.

Cases passed 1.9 million 20 days ago on Saturday, Feb. 27, taking 16 days to climb 100,000 from 1.8 million on Feb. 11 after 11 days to rise past 1.7 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.

After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 379 days, the death toll has reached 32,651, an average of 86 per day. Florida's total including nonresidents is 33,273, which rose by 1 to 622.

Residents' deaths passed 32,000 one week ago Thursday, taking nine days to surpass 31,000 residents after eight days to increase at least 1,000 from 30,000,. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.

Deaths rose by 105 last Friday.

Until Sunday's deaths increase of 30, the increase of 59 one week ago Wednesday was the fewest since 58 on Nov. 29.

Before the increase of 98 on Saturday, March 6, the last time deaths were under 100 was 93 on Feb. 21, which was the lowest since 77 on Dec. 27.

The increase of 233 of Tuesday Feb. 9 was the third-highest and most since Friday, Jan. 22 of 272, which was 4 from the record on Aug. 11. With five additional nonresident deaths, the total for the day was 277, which ties the mark on Aug. 1. At the time there were 8,685 deaths. So that Friday's residents increase was 4 from the record of 276.

Palm Beach County rose to 2,595 from 2,594 after 1 the day before and a record 32 Feb. 2. First-place Miami-Dade rose by 6 to 5,716 and Broward is third at 2,580 with 8 more.

St. Lucie rose to 567 from 563, Martin stayed at 299, Indian River to 275 from 274 and Okeechobee at 83 with its first two fatalities on July 25.

No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,576 (3 increase), No. 5 Pinellas 1,524 (2 increase), No. 6 Duval 1,258 (no change), No. 7 Polk 1,219 (10 increase), No. 8 Orange 1,159 (1 increase) and No. 9 Lee 906 (1 increase).

With a net increase of 20 deaths in South Florida of the 53 state total, which is 37.7 percent, there are 12,115, which is 37.1 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.

The number of increased deaths over seven days is 506, an average of 72 and 1.6 percent, compared with 623 the previous week and more than 1,200 several weeks ago. Palm Beach County increased by 50 over seven days for 2.0 percent. The U.S. figure is 1.4 percent with the world at 2.3 percent.

The number of new cases were 5,101, which is different than the 5,140 increase because of an update from previous days.

Data traditionally are low on Monday.

Monday's 2,826 increased cases were the second fewest since 2,331 on Oct. 31. On March 1, the 1,700 cases were the lowest since 1,533 on Oct. 12. One Monday ago: 3,312. Feb. 15: 3,615.On Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since Tuesday June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.

The increase of 11,543 on Feb. 5 was the last time they were more than 10,000.

Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6 then were slightly lower at 19,530 one day later.

The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.

A total of 24.0 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 1,235 with 1,108 new case compared with 961 rise the day before. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 380 one day after 382 and a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 704, St. Lucie 62, Martin 48, Indian River 22 and Okeechobee 6. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 432,177 and Broward is second at 206,889, ahead of Palm Beach County.

Over seven days, cases have risen by 31,392 for an average of 4,485 at 1.6 percent. The previous week the increase was 31,658 for an average of 4,523. The average since the first case was reported March 1, 2020, is 5,206 per day in 384 days.

Florida's cases are 6.7 percent of the total infections in the U.S. and 6.0 percent of the deaths. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 9.3 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 29th in cases per million. In cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is 10th at 143.3 with New Jersey No. 1 at 300.8, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 110 on Feb. 17.

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 192 compared with 211 one day ago. The state reported Friday there are currently 2,917 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is a decrease of 33. On Saturday it went below 3,000 for the first time since 2,902 on Nov. 9. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14 since hitting 6,000 in December. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.

TESTING

Florida is third in total tests at 23,179,407 behind No. 1 California and No. 2 New York, and ahead of No. 4 Texas and No. 5 Illinois, according to Johns Hopkins. Some people have taken more than one test.

First-time positivity rates:

Palm Beach County's rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.

Miami-Dade: 5.84 percent (one day after two-week high 9.18, two-week low 5.25 March 5). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward: 5.49 percent (day ago 5.74, two-week high 7.17 four days ago, two-week low 5.29 March 9).

St. Lucie: two-week low 5.25 percent (day ago 7.5, ttwo-week high 9.82 March 10). Martin: 5.62 percent (day ago 4.18, two-week low 2.31 March 5, two-week high 5.83 March 10). Indian River: 3.62 percent (one day ago 3.32, two-week high 5.42 three days ago, two-week low 2.67 March 5,). Okeechobee: 3.6percent on 107 tests (day ago 1.37 on 289 negative tests, two-week high 11.11 on 64 negative tests March 5, 0 on 40 negative tests March 6).

MORTALITY

The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.7 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.2 percent worldwide.

County rates: Palm Beach County 2.1 percent, Broward 1.3, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.4, Martin 2.7 (-0.1), Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.3.

Deaths per million: Florida 1,521 (27th in nation), U.S. 1,674, world 348.0. New York, which represents 9.1 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,551 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,714. Six months ago New York was 17.0 percent of the U.S. deaths.

AGE BREAKDOWN

The death of a 4-year-old girl from Hardee, the youngest in the state, was reported recently. Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The 5-14 class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Four other juveniles are among the 40 deaths in the 15-24 class, which didn't change. The class was 33 on Sept. 25.

Ages 25-34: 175 (1 increase).

55 and older: Fatalities 94 percent, cases 28 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 62 percent, cases 7 percent.

85 and older: 10,327 (18increase)

Infant to 4: 39,458 cases (133 increase), 546 hospitalized at one time (no change). Ages 5-14: 123,208 cases (460 increase), 529 hospitalized at one time (1 decrease in data revision).

Infant to 54 age group: 1,408,217 of the 1,972,360 residents' cases. Fatalities: 1,958 (7 increase, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,667,223 cases. Fatalities 5,450 16 increase, .33 percent).

CITIES

No. 1 West Palm Beach 30,640 (96 increase). No. 2 Boca Raton 21,230 (80 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 18,220 (39 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 12,147 (41increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 9,444 (26 increase).

Port St. Lucie leads St. Lucie with 15,453 (49 increase) followed by Fort Pierce 7,710 (21 increase). Vero Beach is first in Indian River 8,743 (16 increase) with Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 917 (1 increase) with only 3 on May 31. Stuart leads Martin with 5,153 (29 increase).

HOSPITALIZATIONS

A total of 83,109 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 82,006. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.

Palm Beach County: 6,373 (23 increase). Martin 721 (no change), St. Lucie 1,586 (6 increase), Indian River 793 (1 decrease), Okeechobee 392 (1 increase).

LONG-TERM CARE

Thirty-four percent of the deaths, 10,924 are residents and staff of long-term care (4 increase). Palm Beach County is in first place with 1,048 (no change) ahead of Miami-Dade at 996 (no change).

NATION

Deaths

Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, 2020, the national toll has risen to 541,143 Friday (1,394 increase, seven days ago 1,581. Five states reported at least 50 more deaths. One week increase: 8,552 (1.6 percent).

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 56,027(U.S.-daily high 232 increase, U.S.-record 1,114 increase, including 806 from Los Angeles County dating from Dec. 3, past record record 764). No. 2 New York 49,335 (73 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 46,235 (158 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 24,741 (35 increase, record 405).

Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 27 increase, No. 7 Illinois 12, No. 8 Georgia 56, No. 9 Ohio 348 (three days), No. 10 Michigan 15.

Also with at least 50: None. Also: No. 12 Arizona 46., No. 11 Massachusetts 43. No. 29 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., no data.

Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 15 states, including West Virginia at 2,600.

Cases

Total 29,730,000 Friday (61,413 increase, seven days ago 61,204, record 299,786 Jan. 2). Eight states had at least 2,000 cases.

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,538,821 (3,287 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,749,385 (3,574 increase, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 1,765,590 (U.S.-high 8,262 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,218,470 (2,380 increase, record 15,415).

Also at least 3,000: No. 10 New Jersey 3,738, No. 13 Michigan 3,730, No. 8 Pennsylvania 3,455.

Worldwide

Deaths: 2,712,990 Friday (10,016 increase, seven days ago 9,451. The U.S. represented 12.7 percent of increase and overall 20.4 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 61,158 (2.3 percent).

Cases: 122,880,322 (514,288 increase, record 844,743 Jan. 8, seven days ago 495,290).

No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 290,625 (2,730 increase, record 2,736 Wednesday). Cases `11,877,009 (89,408, record 90,830 Wednesday).

No. 3 Mexico: Deaths 197,219 (613 increase, record 1,803). Cases 2,187,910 (5,722 increase, record 22,339).

No. 4 India: Deaths 159,370 (154 increase, record 1,283). Cases 11,514,331 (39,726 increase, most since Nov. 28, record 97,859).

Europe: 2,931 new deaths, 172,692 new cases. Six nations in top 10.

No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 1226,026 (101 increase, record 1,823). Cases 4,285,684 (4,802 increase, record 68,053).

No. 6 Italy: Deaths 104,241 (386 increase, record 993). Cases 25,735 increase, record 40,896.

No. 7 Russia: Deaths 94,267 (443 increase, record 635). Cases 4,437,938 (9,699 increase, record 29,935).

No. 8 France: Deaths 91,679 (no data, 268 increase Thursday, record 1,437). Cases 34,998 increase, Thursday record 86,852.

No. 9 Germany: Deaths 75,073 (195 increase, record 1,244. Cases 16,557 increase, record 31,553.

No. 10 Spain: Deaths 72,910 (no data, 117 increase Thursday record 996). Cases 6,216 Thursday, record 44,357.

Also, No. 16 Poland: Deaths 48,807 (419 increase, record 674). Cases 25,998 increase, record 37,596.

Others

No. 14 South Africa: 52,035 deaths (311 increase, record 839. Cases 1,462 increase, record 21,980.

No. 22 Canada: Deaths 22,617 (27 increase, record 257). Cases 4,216 increase, record 11,383.

No. 39 Japan: Deaths 8811 (33 increase, record 120). Cases: 1,464 increase, record 7,882.

No. 53: China: Deaths 4,636 (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, a new verification on May 17). Cases: 4 increase Saturday.

No. 82 South Korea: Deaths 1,693 (3 increase Saturday, record 40). Cases: 452 increase, record 1,241.

