State's cases rise by 6,790, highest in month; deaths increase 69 after 87 day before

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's coronavirus deaths' increased by 69, the sixth day in a row under triple digits including 87 the day before, as cases increased by 6,790, the most since 7,129 March 2 day after 5,773, the Florida Health Department announced Thursday afternoon.

Of the increased deaths reported Thursday, 18 were people 85 and older and a rise of 11 in long-term facilities.

Palm Beach County's deaths increased by 4 and in third place just 13 behind Broward. The Treasure Coast had a net increase of 3 St. Lucie by 2 and Martin by 1. Okeechobee was unchanged.

California and Texas reported triple-digit deaths increase Wednesday. Increased U.S. deaths: 1,076. Increased cases: 67,029.

Tests reported from labs Wednesday were 128,590, one day after 91,959 and 33,466 on Feb. 28, the fewest since 24,575 on Oct. 9 and a record 262,798 Jan. 29.

The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 6.41 percent one day after 6.43, a two-week high of 7.57 three days ago, a two-week low 5.06 March 18 and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 5.73 percent, one day after 6.25 percent, the highest since 6.77 March 14, and a two-week low of 4.92 March 18.

The state's total daily positivity rate was 7.8 percent, one day after 8.07, three days after 10.1 percent, the first time above 10.0 since 11.36 on Feb. 3, a two-week low of 6.36 March 18 and a record 26.34 Dec. 28. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.

The state's target positivity rate is the 5 percent threshold.

Florida's cases reached 2,064,525, including 132,098 in Palm Beach County, with only No. 1 California and No. 2 Texas also reporting more than 2 million. California leads with more than 3 million.

Cases passed 2 million one Saturday ago, taking 21 days from 1.9 million 16 days to climb 100,000 from 1.8 million on Feb. 11,11 days to rise past 1.7 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.

After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 392 days, the death toll has reached 33,494, an average of 85 per day, and fourth in the nation behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York and No. 3 Texas with the third-largest population. Florida's total including nonresidents is 34,143, which rose by 2 to 649.

Residents' deaths passed 33,000 on Friday, which was 15 days after reaching 32,000, nine days to surpass 31,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.

Deaths last hit triple digits on Friday with 159 and the previous time was 101 the day before and previously 105 on March 12.

On Saturday, they rose by 26, which was the least since 21 on Nov. 8. Then it was 36 Sunday.

Last Thursday the rise was 107.

The increase of 233 of Tuesday Feb. 9 was the third-highest and most since Friday, Jan. 22 of 272, which was 4 from the record on Aug. 11. With five additional nonresident deaths, the total for the day was 277, which ties the mark on Aug. 1. At the time there were 8,685 deaths. So that Friday's residents increase was 4 from the record of 276.

Palm Beach County rose to 2,653 from 2,649 and a record 32 Feb. 2. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 23 to 5,878 and Broward is second at 2,666 with an increase of `9.

St. Lucie went to 589 from 587, Martin to 303 from 302, Indian River stayed at 282, as Okeechobee remained with its first two fatalities on July 25.

No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,615 (1 increase), No. 5 Pinellas 1,555 (1 increase), No. 6 Duval 1,306 (72increase), No. 7 Polk 1,260 (6 increase), No. 8 Orange 1,189 (3 increase), No. 9 Lee 921 (6 increase) and No. 10 Marion 920 (1 increase).

With a net increase of 40 deaths in South Florida of the 69 state total, which is 58.0 percent, there are 12,456, which is 37.2 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.

The number of increased deaths over seven days is 537, an average of 77 and 1.6 percent, compared with 359 the previous week and more than 1,200 several weeks ago. Palm Beach County increased by 27 over seven days for 1.0 percent. The U.S. figure is 1.2 percent with the world at 2.5 percent.

The number of new cases were 6,995, which is different than the 6,790 increase because of an update from previous days.

Cases rose by 5,143 one Thursday ago.

The increase of 11,543 on Feb. 5 was the last time they were more than 10,000.

Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6 then were slightly lower at 19,530 one day later.

The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.

Data traditionally are low on Monday.

On Monday they rose by 3,374 and one week earlier 2,862. The previous Monday's 2,826 increased cases were the second fewest since 2,331 on Oct. 31. On Monday, March 1, the 1,700 cases were the lowest since 1,533 on Oct. 12. On Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since Tuesday June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.

A total of 23.2 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 1,280 compared with 977 rise the day before. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 517 one day after 346 and a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 889, St. Lucie 75, Martin 34, Indian River 9 and Okeechobee 11. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 445,464 and Broward is second at 215,488, ahead of Palm Beach County.

Over seven days, cases have risen by 37,096 for an average of 5,299 at 1.8 percent. The previous week the increase was 33,313 for an average of 4,759. The average since the first case was reported March 1, 2020, is 5,200 per day in 397 days.

Florida's cases are 6.8 percent of the total infections in the U.S. and 6.0 percent of the deaths. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 9.6 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 27th in cases per million. In cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is 12th at 163.5 with Michigan No. 1 at 379.2, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 93 on March 3.

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 176 compared with 224 one day ago. The state reported Thursday there are currently 2,844 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is a decrease of 100. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14 since hitting 6,000 in December. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.

TESTING

Florida is fourth in total tests at 20,848,501 behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas and and behind No. 5 Illinois, according to Johns Hopkins. Some people have taken more than one test.

First-time positivity rates:

Palm Beach County's rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.

Miami-Dade: 7.11 percent (day ago 6.43, two-week low 5.30 six days ago, two-week high 7.56 three days ago). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward: 6.86 percent (day ago 7.46, two-week high 8.01 three days ago, two-week low 5.52 March 18).

St. Lucie: 7.05 percent (day ago 6.87, two-week high 8.65 fiver days ago, two-week low 5.25 March 19). Martin: 5.44 percent (day ago 6.72, two-week high 6.8 five days ago, two-week low 3.02 March 19). Indian River: 7.59 percent (day ago two-week low 2.29, two-week high 7.85 three days ago). Okeechobee: 4.0 percent on 264 negative tests (day ago 11.76 on 75 negative tests, two-week high 18.97 on 47 negative tests four days ago, two-week low 3.45 on 112 tests March 23).

MORTALITY

The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.7 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.2 percent worldwide.

County rates: Palm Beach County 2.0 percent, Broward 1.3, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.5, Martin 2.7, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.3.

Deaths per million: Florida 1,561 (27th in nation), U.S. 1,708, world 363.5. New York, which represents 9.1 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,600 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,765. Six months ago New York was 16.0 percent of the U.S. deaths.

AGE BREAKDOWN

The death of a 4-year-old girl from Hardee, the youngest in the state, was reported recently. Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Five other juveniles are among the 43 deaths in the 15-24 class, which didn't change. The class was 33 on Sept. 25.

Ages 25-34: 182 (1 increase).

55 and older: Fatalities 94 percent, cases 28 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 62 percent, cases 7 percent.

85 and older: 10,550 (18 increase)

Infant to 4: 41,213 cases (82 increase), 566 hospitalized at one time (5 increase). Ages 5-14: 128,696 cases (569 increase), 551 hospitalized at one time (3 increase).

Infant to 54 age group: 1,458,726 of the 2,026,083 residents' cases. Fatalities: 2,034 (9 increase, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,719,524 cases. Fatalities 5,650 (19 increase, .33 percent).

CITIES

Through Wednesday, No. 1 West Palm Beach 31,477 (66 increase). No. 2 Boca Raton 22,101 (81 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 18,714 (32 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 12,591 (36 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 9,733 (22 increase).

Port St. Lucie leads St. Lucie with 15,825 (30 increase) followed by Fort Pierce 7,749 (18 increase). Vero Beach is first in Indian River 8,961 (13 increase) with Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 925 (no change) with only 3 on May 31. Stuart leads Martin with 5,272 (17 increase).

HOSPITALIZATIONS

A total of 85,373 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 84,203. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.

Palm Beach County: 6,514 (10 increase). Martin 747 (1 increase), St. Lucie 1,660 (2 increase), Indian River 824 (4 increase), Okeechobee 404 (2 increase).

LONG-TERM CARE

Thirty-three percent of the deaths, 11,065 are residents and staff of long-term care (11 increase). Palm Beach County is in first place with 1,057 (1 increase) ahead of Miami-Dade at 1,003 (no change).

NATION

Deaths

Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, 2020, the national toll has risen to 552,072 Wednesday (1,076 increase, seven days ago 1,456. Five states reported at least 50 more deaths. One week increase: 6,580 (1.2 percent).

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 57,936 (U.S.-high 148 increase, U.S.-record 1,114 increase, including 806 from Los Angeles County dating from Dec. 3, past record record 764). No. 2 New York 50,299 (87 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 47,404 (126 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 25,093 (44 increase, record 405).

Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 44 increase, No. 7 Illinois 28, No. 8 Georgia 74, No. 9 Ohio no data, No. 10 Massachusetts 36.

Also with at least 50: None. Also: No. 12 Arizona 26, No. 11 Michigan 10. No. 29 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., 29.

Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 15 states, including Rhode Island 2,619. West Virginia at 2,640 passed Palm Beach County's figure.

Cases

Total 30,460,342 Wednesday (67,029 increase, seven days ago 86,950, record 299,786 Jan. 2). Nine states had at least 2,000 cases.

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,568,426 (1,962 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,783,305 (4,497 increase, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 1,858,432(U.S.-high 8,382, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1244,585 (2,592 increase, record 15,415).

Also at least 3,000: No. 13 Michigan 6,311, No. 10 New Jersey 4,886, No. 7 Pennsylvania 4,557 .

Worldwide

Deaths: 2,827,558 Wednesday (12,301 increase, seven days ago 10,592). The U.S. represented 9.1 percent of increase and overall 20.0 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 70,264 (2.5 percent).

Cases: 129,463,776 (648,145 increase, record 844,743 Jan. 8, seven days ago 592,288).

No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 321,886 (record 3,950 increase, past mark 3,668 Tuesday). Cases `12,753,258 (89,200 increase, record 97,586 Thursday).

No. 3 Mexico: Deaths 203,210 (577 increase, record 1,803). Cases 2,238,887 (5,977 increase, record 22,339).

No. 4 India: Deaths 162,468 (354 increase, highest since Dec. 17, record 1,283). Cases 12,149,335 (53,480, record 97,859).

Europe: 3,921 new deaths, 223,855 new cases. Six nations in top 10.

No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 126,713 (43 increase, record 1,823). Cases 4,345,788 (4,052 increase, record 68,053).

No. 6 Italy: Deaths 109,346 (467 increase, record 993). Cases 23,904 increase, record 40,896.

No. 7 Russia: Deaths 98,850 (408 increase, record 635). Cases 4,545,095 (8,275 increase, record 29,935).

No. 8 France: Deaths 95,640 (303 increase, record 1,437). Cases 41,907 increase, record 88,790 Nov. 7).

No. 9 Germany: Deaths 77,039 (206 increase, record 1,244. Cases 20,825 increase, record 31,553.

No. 10 Spain: Deaths 75,459 (154 increase, record 996). Cases 8,534 increase, record 44,357.

Also, No. 15 Poland: Deaths 53,045 (653 increase, record 674). Cases 32,874increase, record 37,596.

Others

No. 14 South Africa: 52,846 deaths (58 increase, record 839. Cases 1,422 increase, record 21,980.

No. 24 Canada: Deaths 22,959, dropped behind Belgium (33 increase, record 257). Cases 5,518 increase, record 11,383.

No. 39 Japan: Deaths 9,176 (49 increase, record 120). Cases: 2,843 increase, record 7,882.

No. 55: China: Deaths 4,636 (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, a new verification on May 17). Cases: 16 increase Thursday.

