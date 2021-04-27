State's cases rise by 5,271 day after 3,513; deaths' increase 46 vs. 64

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's coronvirus cases rose by 5,271, one day after 3,513, the fewest since 1,612 two weeks ago, as deaths increased by 46 after 64 Monday, the Florida Health Department announced.

Of the increased deaths reported, 2 more were people 85 and older and long-term facilities increased by 7.

Palm Beach County's rose by 4 and in third place 122 behind Broward. The Treasure Coast had a net increase of 1 -- in Indian River -- and Okeechobee didn't increase for the seventh day in a row.

No states reported triple-digit deaths increase Monday, and only Florida and New York had more than 3,000 cases for one day with Michigan at 6,524 for two days. Increased U.S. deaths: 44. Increased cases: 47,691.

Florida has gone 31 days in a row without 100 or more increased deaths.

Tests reported from labs Monday were 93,231, one day after 60,287, the fewest in two weeks, 142,547 on April 13 and 24,091 April 11 with the previous lowest 24,575 on Oct. 9. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27, the least since testing ramped up. The record was 262,798 Jan. 29.

The state's daily first-time positivity rate 6.92 percent, one day after 7.26, four days after 5.94 percent, the lowest since 5.82 on March 25, after 8.4 percent April 17, the highest since 8.79 Feb. 3 and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 7.07 percent, one day after 6.639, four days after 5.31, the lowest since 5.07 April 1, after 8.16 percent April 17, the highest since 9.55 March 14.

The state's total daily positivity rate was 8.83 percent, one day after 10.16, four days after 6.99, the lowest since 6.81 March 12, after 10.88 April 18, the highest since 11.36 Feb. 3 and a record 26.34 Dec. 28.

The state's target positivity rate is the 5 percent threshold.

Florida's cases reached 2,217,268, including 142,053 in Palm Beach County, with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas and No. 4 New York also reporting more than 2 million. California leads with more than 3 million.

It took 16 days for cases to pass more than 100,000 to 2.2 million on Saturday after 19 days 100,000 from 2 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.

After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 419 days, the death toll has reached 34,958, an average of 83 per day, and fourth in the nation behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York and No. 3 Texas with the third-largest population. Florida's total including nonresidents is 35,646, which remained at 688.

Residents' deaths passed 34,000 on Saturday, April 10, 15 days after rising more than 100,000 and 15 days after reaching 32,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.

Deaths last hit triple digits on Friday, March 26 with 159 and the previous time was 101 the day before and previously 105 on March 12.

The increase of 7 on Sunday, April 11 was the least since 5 on Sept. 28.

Last Tuesday's rise was 62.

The increase of 233 of Tuesday Feb. 9 was the third-highest and most since Friday, Jan. 22 of 272, which was 4 from the record on Aug. 11. With five additional nonresident deaths, the total for the day was 277, which ties the mark on Aug. 1. At the time there were 8,685 deaths. So that Friday's residents increase was 4 from the record of 276.

Palm Beach County went to 2,755 from 2,751 after nine the day before and a record 32 Feb. 2.

First-place Miami-Dade increased by 5 to 6,130 and Broward is second, rising by 9 at 2,877.

St. Lucie remained at 621, Martin at 313, Indian River to 294 from 293 and Okeechobee at 88 with its first two fatalities on July 25.

No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,682 (no change), No. 5 Pinellas 1,596 (no change), No. 6 Duval 1,375 (3 increase), No. 7 Polk 1,301 (4 increase), No. 8 Orange 1,239 (1 increase), No. 9 Lee 956 (1 increase), No. 10 Marion 947 (1 decrease in data revision).

With a net increase of 19 deaths in South Florida of the 46 state total, which is 41.3 percent, there are 13,078, which is 37.4 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.

The number of increased deaths over seven days is 425, an average of 61 and 1.2 percent, compared with 413 the previous week and more than 1,200 several weeks ago. Palm Beach County increased by 30 over seven days for 1.0 percent. The U.S. figure is 0.9 percent with the world at 3.0 percent.

The 5,280 new cases are different than the 5,271 increase because of an update from previous days.

Last Tuesday they rose by 5,645.

Before Saturday's 7,411 increase the last time cases were more than 7,000 was 7,296 on April 16. On April 13 they rose by 9,068.

Over two consecutive days two weeks ago, 1,613 Monday and 9,068 Tuesday, the average cases increase is 5,340.5.

Data traditionally are low on Monday.

On Monday, March 1, the 1,700 cases were the lowest since 1,533 on Oct. 12. On Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since Tuesday June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.

Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6 then were slightly lower at 19,530 one day later. The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.

A total of 20.1 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 766 compared with 766 rise the day before. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 306 one day after 189 and a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 619, St. Lucie 54, Martin 27, Indian River 15 and Okeechobee 3. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 480,4836 and Broward is second at 234,2434, ahead of Palm Beach County.

Over seven days, cases have risen by 38,585 for an average of 5,512 at 1.8 percent. The previous week the increase was 43,869 for an average of 6,267. The average since the first case was reported March 1, 2020, is 5,242 per day in 423 days.

Florida's cases are 6.9 percent of the total infections in the U.S. and 6.1 percent of the deaths. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 10.3 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 22rd in cases per million. In cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is eight at 181.8 with Michigan No. 1 at 338.6, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 65 on April 1.

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 274 compared with 77 one day ago. The state reported Tuesday there are currently 3,349 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is a deccrease of 25. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14 since hitting 6,000 in December. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.

TESTING

Florida is fourth in total tests at 22,435,218, behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas and ahead of No. 5 Illinois, according to Johns Hopkins. Some people have taken more than one test.

First-time positivity rates:

Palm Beach County's rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.

Miami-Dade: 6.09 percent (day ago 6.91, two-week low 6.0 five days ago, two-week high 9.41 April 17). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward: 6.93 percent (day ago 7.094, two-week low 5.59 threedays ago, two-week high 8.12 April 18).

St. Lucie: 7.99 percent (day ago 7.0, two-week low 2.27 four days ago, two-week high 8.82 April 18). Martin: 9.0 percent (day ago 4.6, two-week low 2.87 five days ago, two-week high 10.69 April 15). Indian River: 4.76 percent (day ago 3.75, two-week low 2.18 four days ago, two-week high 7.19 April 16). Okeechobee: 4.55 percent on 63 negative tests (day ago 3.33 on 29 negative tests, two-week low 0.56 percent on 1,058 negative tests four days ago, two-week high 9.93 on 127 negative tests April 15).

MORTALITY

The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.1 percent worldwide.

County rates: Palm Beach County 2.0 percent, Broward 1.2, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.4, Martin 2.6, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.3.

Deaths per million: Florida 1,625 (28th in nation), U.S. 1,773, world 403.1. New York, which represents 9.1 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,687 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,860. Six months ago New York was 15.4 percent of the U.S. deaths.

AGE BREAKDOWN

The death of a 4-year-old girl from Hardee is the youngest in the state. Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Five other juveniles are among the 46 deaths in the 15-24 class, with no change. The class was 33 on Sept. 25.

Ages 25-34: 198 (1 decrease in data revision).

55 and older: Fatalities 93 percent, cases 27 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 61 percent, cases 6 percent.

85 and older:10,885 (2 increase)

Infant to 4: 45,865 cases (169 increase), 607 hospitalized at one time (no change). Ages 5-14: 143,255 cases (536 increase), 599 hospitalized at one time (1 increase).

Infant to 54 age group: 1,580,476 of the 2,175,844 residents' cases. Fatalities: 2,172 (1 increase, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,863,920 cases. Fatalities 6,032 (8 increase, .32 percent).

CITIES

Through Monday, No. 1 West Palm Beach 33,952 (47 increase). No. 2 Boca Raton 23,892 (30 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 19,965 (15 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 13,520 (25 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 10,405 (12 increase).

Port St. Lucie leads St. Lucie with 17,024 (29 increase) followed by Fort Pierce 8,376 (6 increase). Vero Beach is first in Indian River 9,422 (11 increase) with Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 944 (no change) with only 3 on May 31. Stuart leads Martin with 5,643 (9 increase).

HOSPITALIZATIONS

A total of 89,808 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 88,521. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.

Palm Beach County: 6,859 (29 increase). Martin 789 (2 increase), St. Lucie 1,8046 (8 increase), Indian River 863 (3 increase), Okeechobee 4287 (1 increase).

LONG-TERM CARE

Thirty-two percent of the deaths, 11,261 are residents and staff of long-term care (7 increase). Palm Beach County is in first place with 1,068 (1 increase) ahead of Miami-Dade at 1,016 (2 increase).

NATION

Deaths

Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, 2020, the national toll has risen to 572,674 Monday (474 increase,, seven days ago 481, record 4,474 Jan. 12). Florida was the only state to report at least 50 more deaths Monday. One week increase: 4,849 (0.9 percent).

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 60,203 (15 increase, U.S.-record 1,114 increase, including 806 from Los Angeles County dating from Dec. 3, past record record 764). No. 2 New York 52,042 (39 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 48,973 (7 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 25,988 (0 increase, record 405).

Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 19 increase, No. 7 Illinois 10, No. 8 Georgia 5, No. 9 Ohio no data, No. 10 Michigan 35 (two days).

Also with at least 50: None. Also: No. 11 Massachusetts 5, No. 12 Arizona 0, No. 31 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., 16 (three days)

Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 15 states, including Rhode Island 2,663.

Cases

Total 32,124,869 Monday (47,691, seven days ago 42,018, record 299,786 Jan. 2). Five states had at least 2,000 cases.

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,631,740 (2,116 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,866,360 (1,918 increase, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 2,015,664 (4,087 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,323,170 (2,116 increase, record 15,415).

Others with at least 3,000: No. 11 Michigan 6,524 (two days).

Worldwide

Deaths: 3,133,422 Monday (10,805 increase, seven days ago 9,929, record 17,367 Jan. 20). The U.S. represented 4.2 percent of increase and overall 18.7 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 90,166 (3.0 percent).

Cases: 148,488,35` (677,249 increase, record 897,892 Friday, seven days ago 805,221). India accounted for 52.1% percent of the daily deaths Monday.

No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 391,936 (1,011 increase, record 4,211). Cases 14,369,423 (28,636 increase, record 97,586).

No. 3 Mexico: Deaths 215,113 (166 increase Monday, one-day record 1,803). Cases 2,329,534 (1,143 increase, record 22,339).

No. 4 India: Deaths 195,123 (record 2,812 deaths, surpassing 2,761 mark Sunday). Cases 17,313,163 (world record 352,991 increase, surpassing 349,691 mark Sunday).

Europe: 2,442 new deaths, 80,775 new cases. Six nations in top 10.

No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 127,434 (6 increase, record 2,396). Cases 4,406,946 (2,064 increase, record 68,053).

No. 6 Italy: Deaths 119,539 (301 increase, record 993). Cases 8,444 increase, record 40,896.

No. 7 Russia: Deaths 108,588 (356 increase, record 635). Cases 4,771,372 (8,803 increase, record 29,935).

No. 8 France: Deaths 103,256 (398 increase, record 1,437). Cases 5,503,996(5,952 increase, record 88,790 Nov. 7).

No. 9 Germany: Deaths 82,344 (107 increase, record 1,244). Cases 9,568increase, record 32,546.

No. 10 Spain: Deaths 77,738 (49 increase, record 996). Cases 6,500 increase, record 44,357.

Also, No. 13 Poland: Deaths 65,437 (22 increase, record 954). Cases 3,451 increase, record 37,596. No. 18 Ukraine: Deaths 42,518 (195 increase, record 481). Cases 5,062 increase, record 20,341.

Others

No. 11 Colombia: 71,799 deaths (record 448 increase). Cases 12,839 increase, record 9,925.

No. 12 Iran: 70,070 deaths (record 496 increase, third highest in nation). Cases 21,026 increase, 25,582 record.

No. 16 South Africa: 54,186 deaths (38 increase, record 839. Cases 849 increase, record 21,980.

No. 25 Canada: Deaths 24,024 (59 increase, record 257). Cases 8,931 increase, record 11,383.

No. 42 Japan: Deaths 10,025 (35 increase, record 120). Cases: 3,320 increase, record 7,882.

No. 58: China: Deaths 4,636, dropped behind North Macedonia (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, a new verification on May 17). Cases: 11 increase Tuesday.

No. 85 South Korea: Deaths 1,820 (3 increase Tuesday, record 40). Cases: 511 increase, record 1,241.

