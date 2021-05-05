State's cases rise by 4,394 after two days under 4,000; deaths' increase 79 vs. 92 day before

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's coronavirus cases rose by 4,394 after two days under 4,000, including 3,682 the day before, as deaths increased by 79 after 92 Tuesday, the Florida Health Department announced Wednesday afternoon. Palm Beach County's daily first-time positivity rate dropped under the target 5 percent and Florida's was slightly above the target but the lowest in more than five months.

Of the increased deaths reported, 18 more were people 85 and older and long-term facilities increased by 2.

Palm Beach County's deaths rose by 3 and in third place 158 behind Broward. The Treasure Coast had net increase of four -- which was five in St. Lucie and a decrease of one in Martin in a data reduction -- after none for two days. Okeechobee decreased by one.

Michigan was the only state that reported a triple-digit deaths increase Tuesday. Increased U.S. deaths: 933. Increased cases: 40,733. Florida's cases reported were second to Texas, which includes probable infections.

Florida has gone 39 days in a row without 100 or more increased deaths.

Tests reported from labs Tuesday were 104,095, one day after 73,778 with 142,547 on April 13 and 24,091 April 11. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27, the least since testing ramped up. The record was 262,798 Jan. 29.

The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 5.16, the lowest since 4.96 Oct. 28, one day after 6.10, a two-week high of 7.29 April 25 and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 4.56 percent, the lowest since 4.51 March 5, one day after 5.72, a two-week high 7.14 April 26.

The state's total daily positivity rate was 6.81 percent, which tied for the lowest March 12, one day after 8., after 6.99 April 22, the lowest since 6.81 March 12, a two-week high 10.17 April 25 and a record 26.34 Dec. 28.

Florida's cases reached 2,253,929, including 144,356 in Palm Beach County, with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas and No. 4 New York also reporting more than 2 million. California leads with more than 3 million.

It took 16 days for cases to pass more than 100,000 to 2.2 million Saturday, April 24, after 19 days 100,000 from 2 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.

After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 427 days, the death toll has reached 35,478, an average of 83 per day, and fourth in the nation behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York and No. 3 Texas with the third-largest population. Florida's total including nonresidents is 36,184, which rose by 3 to 706

Residents' deaths passed 35,000 one week ago Wednesday after 34,000 on Saturday, April 10, 15 days after rising more than 100,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.

Deaths last hit triple digits on Friday, March 26 with 159 and the previous time was 101 the day before and previously 105 on March 12.

The increase of 7 on Sunday, April 11 was the least since 5 on Sept. 28.

Last Wednesday's rise was 72.

The record was 276 on Aug. 11.

Palm Beach County went to 2,778 from 2,775 and a record 32 Feb. 2. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 1 to 6,207 and Broward is second, by 15 at 2,936.

St. Lucie went to 631 from 626, Martin to 319 from 320, Indian River at 299 and Okeechobee 89 from 90 with its first two fatalities on July 25.

No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,725 (12 increase), No. 5 Pinellas 1,619 (1 increase), No. 6 Duval 1,402 (no change), No. 7 Polk 1,322 (3 increase), No. 8 Orange 1,261 (8 increase), No. 9 Lee 970 (11 increase), No. 10 Marion 960 (2 increase).

With a net increase of 22 deaths in South Florida of the 78 state total, which is 28.2 percent there are 13,269, which is 37.4 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.

The number of increased deaths over seven days is 448, an average of 64 and 1.3 percent, compared with 414 the previous week and more than 1,200 several weeks ago. Palm Beach County increased by 18 over seven days for 0.7 percent. The U.S. figure is 0.9 percent with the world at 2.9 percent.

The 4,414 new cases are different than the 4,394 increase because of an update from previous days.

Before the 7,411 increase Saturday, April 24, the last time cases were more than 7,000 was 7,296 on April 16. On April 13 they rose by 9,068.

On Monday, March 1, the 1,700 cases were the lowest since 1,533 on Oct. 12. On Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since Tuesday June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.

Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6. The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.

A total of 16.8 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 736 compared with 783 rise the day before. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 287 one day after 165 and a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 462, St. Lucie 67, Martin 22, Indian River 15 and Okeechobee 6. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 487,544 and Broward is second at 238,386, ahead of Palm Beach County.

Over seven days, cases have risen by 31,383 for an average of 4,483 at 1.4 percent. The previous week the increase was 38,192 for an average of 5,456. The average since the first case was reported March 1, 2020, is 5,230 per day in 431 days.

Florida's cases are 6.9 percent of the total infections in the U.S. and 6.1 percent of the deaths. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 10.5 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 21st in cases per million. In cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is eighth at 154.4 with Michigan No. 1 at 268.9, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 56 each on April 8, 12 and 14.

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 256 compared with 165 one day ago. The state reported Tuesday there are currently 3,009 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is a decrease of 784. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.

TESTING

Florida is fifth in total tests at 22,844,747, behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas and No. 4 Illinois, according to Johns Hopkins. Some people have taken more than one test.

First-time positivity rates:

Palm Beach County's rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.

Miami-Dade: two-week low 4.88 percent (day ago 5.62, two-week high 6.98 April 25). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward: two-week low 4.52 percent (day ago 5.61, ttwo-week high 7.17 April 25).

St. Lucie: 6.82 percent (day ago 7.91, two-week high 8.02 April 26, two-week low 2.28 April 22). Martin: 6.12 percent (day ago two-week high 9.86, two-week low 2.88 April 21). Indian River: 2.59 percent (day ago 4.31, two-week high 5.56 two days ago, two-week low 1.82 three days ago). Okeechobee: 6.38 percent on 88 negative tests (day ago 9.84 on 55 negative tests, two-week high 10.13 percent on 71 negative tests three days ago, two-week low 0.56 percent on 1,057 negative tests April 22).

MORTALITY

The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.1 percent worldwide.

County rates: Palm Beach County 2.0 percent, Broward 1.2, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.4, Martin 2.7, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.3 (+0.1).

Deaths per million: Florida 1,653 (28th in nation), U.S. 1,790, world 416.9. New York, which represents 9.1 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,713 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,889. Six months ago New York was 14.8 percent of the U.S. deaths.

AGE BREAKDOWN

The death of a 4-year-old girl from Hardee is the youngest in the state. Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Five other juveniles are among the 48 deaths in the 15-24 class, which didn't change. The class was 33 on Sept. 25.

Ages 25-34: 204 (1 increase).

55 and older: Fatalities 93 percent, cases 27 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 61 percent, cases 6 percent.

85 and older: 10,999 (18 increase)

Infant to 4: 47,115 cases (150increase), 621 hospitalized at one time (2increase). Ages 5-14: 146,728 cases (456 increase), 614 hospitalized at one time (1 increase).

Infant to 54 age group: 1,609,757 of the 2,211,728 residents' cases. Fatalities: 2,234 (7 increase, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,896,881 cases. Fatalities 6,173 (24 increase, .33 percent).

CITIES

Through Tuesday, No. 1 West Palm Beach 34,570 (47 increase). No. 2 Boca Raton 24,186 (7 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 20,300 (16 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 13,751 (17 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 10,571 (14 increase).

Port St. Lucie leads St. Lucie with 17,372 (31 increase) followed by Fort Pierce 8,520 (13 increase). Vero Beach is first in Indian River 9,525 (9 increase) with Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 948 (no change) with only 3 on May 31. Stuart leads Martin with 5,740 (19 increase).

HOSPITALIZATIONS

A total of 91,425 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 90,059. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.

Palm Beach County: 6,956 (27 increase). Martin 804(3 increase), St. Lucie 1,852 (9 increase), Indian River 875 (2 increase), Okeechobee 430 (no change).

LONG-TERM CARE

Thirty-two percent of the deaths, 11,328 reresidents and staff of long-term care (2 increase). Palm Beach County is in first place with 1,071 (no change) ahead of Miami-Dade at 1,018 (no change).

NATION

Deaths

Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, 2020, the national toll has risen to 578,499 Tuesday (933 increase, seven days ago 801, record 4,474 Jan. 12). Six states reported at least 50 more deaths Tuesday. One week increase: 4,984 (0.9 percent).

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 60,765 (2 increase, U.S.-record 1,114 increase, including 806 from Los Angeles County dating from Dec. 3, past record record 764). No. 2 New York 52,483 (60 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 49,362 (53 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 26,334 (58 increase, record 405).

Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 45 increase, No. 7 Illinois 19, No. 8 Georgia 11, No. 9 Ohio 60 (four days), No. 10 Michigan U.S.-hgih 126.

Also with at least 50: None. Also: No. 12 Arizona 11, No. 11 Massachusetts 5, No. 31 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., 21.

Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 16 states, including West Virginia 2,695.

Cases

Total 32,512,934 Tuesday (40,733 increase, seven days ago 50,856, record 299,786 Jan. 2). Five states had at least 2,000 cases.

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,645,341 (1,349 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,893,714 (U.S.-high 4,518 increase, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 2,043,441 (2,173 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,343,988 (2,211 increase, record 15,415).

Others with at least 3,000: No. 6 Pennsylvania 3,133

Worldwide

Deaths: 3,240,705 (13,648 increase Tuesday, seven days ago 10,832, record 17,367 Jan. 20). The U.S. represented 6.2 percent of increase and overall 18.3 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 92,330 (2.9 percent).

Cases: 154,977,8875 (784,414 increase, record 904,627, seven days ago 838,833). India accounted for 45.5% percent of the daily deaths.

No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 411,588 (2,759 increase, record 4,211). Cases 14,856,888(65,454 increase, record 97,586).

No. 3 India: Deaths 222,408 (3,449 increase, record 3,689 Sunday). Cases 20,282,833 (357,229 increase, world record 401,993 Saturday).

No. 4 Mexico: Deaths 217,740 (395 increase, one-day record 1,803). Cases 2,349,900 (1,027 increase, record 22,339).

Europe: 2,270 new deaths, 92,038 new cases. Six nations in top 10.

No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 127,543 (4 increase, record 2,396). Cases 4,423,796 (1,946 increase, record 68,053).

No. 6 Italy: Deaths 121,738 (305 increase, record 993). Cases 9,116 increase, record 40,896.

No. 7 Russia: Deaths 111,535 (337 increase, record 635). Cases 4,839,514 (7,770 increase, record 29,935).

No. 8 France: Deaths 105,387 (247 increase, record 1,437). Cases 5,680,378 (24,371 increase, record 88,790 Nov. 7).

No. 9 Germany: Deaths 84,285 (265 increase, record 1,244). Cases 12,305 increase, record 32,546.

No. 10 Spain: Deaths 78,399 (106 increase, record 996). Cases 4,515 increase, record 44,357.

Also, No. 13 Poland: Deaths 68,133 (28 increase, record 954). Cases 2,926 increase, record 37,596. No. 18 Ukraine: Deaths 44,916 (166 increase, record 481). Cases 2,472 increase, record 20,341.

Others

No. 11 Colombia: 75,627 deaths (463 increase, fourth highest in world, record 495 Saturday). Cases 14,551 increase, record 21,078.

No. 12 Iran: 73,219 deaths (344 increase, record 496). Cases 20,150 increase, 25,582 record.

No. 14 Argentina: 65,202 deaths (410 increase, record 556). Cases 26,238 increase, 29,472 record.

No. 16 South Africa: 54,511 deaths (59 increase, record 839. Cases 1,187 increase, record 21,980.

No. 24 Canada: Deaths 24,396 (54 increase, record 257). Cases 6,693 increase, record 11,383.

No. 41 Japan: Deaths 10,500 (50 increase, record 120). Cases: 4,199 increase, record 7,882.

No. 58: China: Deaths 4,636 (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, 2020, new verification on May 17). Cases: 7 increase Wednesday.

No. 85 South Korea: Deaths 1,847 (7 increase Wednesday, record 40). Cases: 676 increase, record 1,241.

