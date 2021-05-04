State's cases rise by 3,682 day after 3,075; deaths' increase 92 vs. 46

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's coronavirus cases rose by 3,682, which is the lowest for a Tuesday report since 3,662 Oct. 20 and one day after 3,075, which was the U.S. high for the 12th day in a row, as deaths increased by 92, tied for the most since April 16, after 39 Monday, the Florida Health Department announced Tuesday.

Of the increased deaths reported, 21 more were people 85 and older and long-term facilities increased by 12.

Palm Beach County's deaths rose by 1 and in third place 146 behind Broward. The Treasure Coast remained the same for the third day in a row but Okeechobee went up by 2 aftert 13 days unchanged.

No states reported triple-digit deaths increases Monday. Increased U.S. deaths: 477. Increased cases: 49,921.

Florida has gone 38 days in a row without 100 or more increased deaths.

Tests reported from labs Monday were 7,4046, one day after 62,250 with 142,547 on April 13 and 24,091 April 11. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27, the least since testing ramped up. The record was 262,798 Jan. 29.

The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 6.11, one day after 6.13, four days after 5.65, the lowest since 5.31 March 19, a two-week high of 7.29 April 25 and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 5.73 percent, one day after 5.5, two days after 4.75, three days after 4.82 and a two-week high 7.14 seven days ago.

The state's total daily positivity rate was 8.09 percent, one day after 8.72, after 6.99 April 22, the lowest since 6.81 March 12, a two-week high 10.17 April 25 and a record 26.34 Dec. 28.

Florida's cases reached 2,249,535, including 144,069 in Palm Beach County, with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas and No. 4 New York also reporting more than 2 million. California leads with more than 3 million.

It took 16 days for cases to pass more than 100,000 to 2.2 million Saturday, April 24, after 19 days 100,000 from 2 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.

After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 426 days, the death toll has reached 35,399, an average of 83 per day, and fourth in the nation behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York and No. 3 Texas with the third-largest population. Florida's total including nonresidents is 36,102, which rose by 1 to 703.

Residents' deaths passed 34,000 on Saturday, April 10, 15 days after rising more than 100,000 and 15 days after reaching 32,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.

Deaths last hit triple digits on Friday, March 26 with 159 and the previous time was 101 the day before and previously 105 on March 12.

The increase of 7 on Sunday, April 11 was the least since 5 on Sept. 28.

Last Tuesday's rise was 46.

The record was 276 on Aug. 11.

Palm Beach County went to 2,775 from 2,772 and a record 32 Feb. 2. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 22 to 6,206 and Broward is second, by 16 at 2,921.

St. Lucie remained at 626, Martin at 320, Indian River at 299 and Okeechobee went to 90 from 88 with its first two fatalities on July 25.

No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,713 (no change), No. 5 Pinellas 1,618 (5 increase), No. 6 Duval 1,402 (no change), No. 7 Polk 1,319 (9 increase), No. 8 Orange 1,253 (1 increase), No. 9 Lee 959 (no change), No. 10 Marion 958 (no change).

With a net increase of 41 deaths in South Florida of the 92 state total, which is 44.6 percent there are 13,237, which is 37.4 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.

The number of increased deaths over seven days is 441, an average of 63 and 1.3 percent, compared with 425 the previous week and more than 1,200 several weeks ago. Palm Beach County increased by 20 over seven days for 0.7 percent. The U.S. figure is 0.8 percent with the world at 3.0 percent.

The 3,692 new cases are different than the 3,682 increase because of an update from previous days.

Before the 7,411 increase Saturday, April 24, the last time cases were more than 7,000 was 7,296 on April 16. On April 13 they rose by 9,068.

On Monday, March 1, the 1,700 cases were the lowest since 1,533 on Oct. 12. On Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since Tuesday June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.

Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6. The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.

A total of 21.3 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 783 compared with 725 rise the day before. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 165 one day after 195 and a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 414, St. Lucie 46, Martin 35, Indian River 15 and Okeechobee 2. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 486,808 and Broward is second at 237,924, ahead of Palm Beach County.

Over seven days, cases have risen by 32,167 for an average of 4,595 at 1.5 percent. The previous week the increase was 38,585 for an average of 5,512. The average since the first case was reported March 1, 2020, is 5,231 per day in 430 days.

Florida's cases are 6.9 percent of the total infections in the U.S. and 6.1 percent of the deaths. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 10.5 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 21st in cases per million. In cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is sixth at 156.5 with Michigan No. 1 at 251.5, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 56 each on April 8 and 12.

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 165 compared with 66 one day ago. The state reported Tuesday there are currently 3,088 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is a decrease of 24. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.

TESTING

Florida is fifth in total tests at 22,844,747, behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas and No. 4 Illinois, according to Johns Hopkins. Some people have taken more than one test.

First-time positivity rates:

Palm Beach County's rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.

Miami-Dade: 5.64 percent (day ago 5.36, two-week low 5.26 six days ago, two-week high 6.97 April 25). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward: 5.67 percent (day ago 5.79, two-week low 4.95 five days ago, two-week high 7.17 April 25).

St. Lucie: 8.07 percent (day ago two-week high 8.16, two-week low 2.28 April 22). Martin: two-week high 9.86 percent (day ago 4.35, two-week low 2.87 April 21). Indian River: 4.3 percent (day ago two-week high 5.99, two-week low 1.82 two days ago). Okeechobee: 8.33 percent on 55 negative tests (day ago 5.66 on 50 negative tests, two-week high 10.13 percent on 71 negative tests two days ago, two-week low 0.56 percent on 1,057 negative tests April 22).

MORTALITY

The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.1 percent worldwide.

County rates: Palm Beach County 2.0 percent, Broward 1.2, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.4, Martin 2.7, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.3 (+0.1).

Deaths per million: Florida 1,648 (28th in nation), U.S. 1,788, world 414.8. New York, which represents 9.1 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,708 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,884. Six months ago New York was 14.8 percent of the U.S. deaths.

AGE BREAKDOWN

The death of a 4-year-old girl from Hardee is the youngest in the state. Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Five other juveniles are among the 48 deaths in the 15-24 class, with an increase of 2. The class was 33 on Sept. 25.

Ages 25-34: 203 (1 increase).

55 and older: Fatalities 93 percent, cases 27 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 61 percent, cases 6 percent.

85 and older: 10,981 (21 increase)

Infant to 4: 46,965 cases (134 increase), 619 hospitalized at one time (3 increase). Ages 5-14: 146,728 cases (688 increase), 613 hospitalized at one time (5 increase).

Infant to 54 age group: 1,606,276 of the 2,207,422 residents' cases. Fatalities: 2,227 (13 increase, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,892,943 cases. Fatalities 6,149 (28 increase, .32 percent).

CITIES

Through Monday, No. 1 West Palm Beach 34,523 (59 increase). No. 2 Boca Raton 24,179 (24 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 20,284 (29 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 13,734 (20 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 10,557 (29 increase).

Port St. Lucie leads St. Lucie with 17,341 (29 increase) followed by Fort Pierce 8,507 (15 increase). Vero Beach is first in Indian River 9,516 (10 increase) with Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 948 (no change) with only 3 on May 31. Stuart leads Martin with 5,721 (1 increase).

HOSPITALIZATIONS

A total of 91,169eople in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 89,808. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.

Palm Beach County: 6,929 (16 increase). Martin 8016 (5 increase), St. Lucie 1,843 (9 increase), Indian River 873 (1 increase), Okeechobee 430 (no change).

LONG-TERM CARE

Thirty-two percent of the deaths, 11,326 re residents and staff of long-term care (12 increase). Palm Beach County is in first place with 1,071 (no change) ahead of Miami-Dade at 1,018 (1 increase).

NATION

Deaths

Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, 2020, the national toll has risen to 577,522 Monday (477 increase, seven days ago 476, record 4,474 Jan. 12). Only New York reported at least 50 more deaths Monday. One week increase: 4,687 (0.8 percent).

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 60,763 (15 increase, U.S.-record 1,114 increase, including 806 from Los Angeles County dating from Dec. 3, past record record 764). No. 2 New York 52,418 (65 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 49,309 (6 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 26,276 (1 increase, record 405).

Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 16 increase, No. 7 Illinois 28, No. 8 Georgia 0, No. 9 Ohio no data, No. 10 Michigan 29 (two days).

Also with at least 50: None. Also: No. 11 Massachusetts 18, No. 12 Arizona 0, No. 31 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., 8 (three days).

Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 16 states, including West Virginia 2,678.

Cases

Total 32,471,562 Monday (49,921 increase, seven days ago 53,363, record 299,786 Jan. 2). Four states had at least 2,000 cases.

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,643,992 (1,512 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,889,561 (1,541 increase, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 2,041,268 (2,200, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,341,777 (2,049 increase, record 15,415).

Others with at least 3,000: None.

Worldwide

Deaths: 3,226,906 (10,613 increase Monday, seven days ago 10,832, record 17,367 Jan. 20). The U.S. represented 4.2 percent of increase and overall 18.3 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 93,435 (3.0 percent).

Cases: 154,191,660 (673,973 increase, record 904,627, seven days ago 677,278). India accounted for 54.6% percent of the daily deaths Monday.

No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 408,829 (1,054 increase, record 4,211). Cases 14,791,434 (36,524 increase, record 97,586).

No. 3 India: Deaths 218,519, passed Mexico (3,417 increase, record 3,689 Sunday). Cases 19,925,604 (368,147 increase, world record 401,993 Saturday).

No. 4 Mexico: Deaths 217,345 (112 increase, one-day record 1,803). Cases 2,349,900 (1,027 increase, record 22,339).

Europe: 1,988 new deaths, 68,542 new cases. Six nations in top 10.

No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 127,539 (1 increase, record 2,396). Cases 4,421,850 (1,649 increase, record 68,053).

No. 6 Italy: Deaths 121,433 (256 increase, record 993). Cases 5,948 increase, record 40,896.

No. 7 Russia: Deaths 110,862 (342 increase, record 635). Cases 4,823,255 (8,697 increase, record 29,935).

No. 8 France: Deaths 105,130 (311 increase, record 1,437). Cases 5,656,007 (3,760 increase, record 88,790 Nov. 7).

No. 9 Germany: Deaths 84,020 (194 increase, record 1,244). Cases 10,279 increase, record 32,546.

No. 10 Spain: Deaths 78,293 (25 increase, record 996). Cases 5,354 increase, record 44,357.

Also, No. 13 Poland: Deaths 68,105 (37 increase, record 954). Cases 2,525 increase, record 37,596. No. 18 Ukraine: Deaths 44,750 (154 increase, record 481). Cases 2,758 increase, record 20,341.

Others

No. 11 Colombia: 75,164 deaths (464 increase, fourth highest in world, record 495 Saturday). Cases 11,599 increase, record 21,078.

No. 12 Iran: 72,875 deaths (391 increase, record 496). Cases 20,732 increase, 25,582 record.

No. 14 Argentina: 64,792 deaths (540 increase, third highest in world, record 556). Cases 15,920 increase, 29,472 record.

No. 16 South Africa: 54,452 deaths (36 increase, record 839. Cases 897 increase, record 21,980.

No. 24 Canada: Deaths 24,342 (42 increase, record 257). Cases 9,076 increase, record 11,383.

No. 41 Japan: Deaths 10,450 (50 increase, record 120). Cases: 4,470 increase, record 7,882.

No. 58: China: Deaths 4,636 (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, 2020, new verification on May 17). Cases: 17 increase Tuesday.

No. 85 South Korea: Deaths 1,840 (6 increase Tuesday, record 40). Cases: 541 increase, record 1,241.

