State's cases rise by 3,513, lowest in 21 days; cases' increase 64 day after 36

WET PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's coronavirus cases rose by 3,513, the fewest since 1,612 two weeks ago and 4,671 7,411 the day before, as deaths increased by 64 after 36 Sunday, the Florida Health Department announced Monday afternoon.

Of the increased deaths reported, 12 more were people 85 and older and long-term facilities increased by 10.

Palm Beach County's rose by 9 and in third place 117 behind Broward. The Treasure Coast didn't change for the second day in a row and Okeechobee also had no increase.

No states reported triple-digit deaths increase Sunday. Increased U.S. deaths: 280, the lowest since 270 on Sept. 20, though 15 didn't report data. Increased cases: 32,065, the lowest since 27,393 Sept. 18.

Florida has gone 30 days in a row without 100 or more increased deaths.

Tests reported from labs Sunday were 60,487, the fewest in two weeks, one day after 83,617, a two-week high 142,547 and 24,091 April 11 with the previous lowest 24,575 on Oct. 9. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27, the least since testing ramped up. The record was 262,798 Jan. 29.

The state's daily first-time positivity rate 7.28 percent, one day after 6.85, three days after 5.93 percent, the lowest since 5.82 on March 25, after 8.42 percent april 17, the highest since 8.79 Feb. 3 and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 6.48 percent, one day after 6.29, three days after 5.31, the lowest since 5.07 April 1, after 8.18 percent April 17, the highest since 9.55 March 14,.

The state's total daily positivity rate was 10.14 percent, one day after 9.24, three days after 6.99, the lowest since 6.81 March 12, seven days after 10.88, the highest since 11.36 Feb. 3 and a record 26.34 Dec. 28.

The state's target positivity rate is the 5 percent threshold.

Florida's cases reached 2,212,097, including 141,747 in Palm Beach County, with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas and No. 4 New York also reporting more than 2 million. California leads with more than 3 million.

It took 16 days for cases to pass more than 100,000 after 19 days 100,000 from 2 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.

After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 417 days, the death toll has reached 34,912, an average of 84 per day, and fourth in the nation behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York and No. 3 Texas with the third-largest population. Florida's total including nonresidents is 35,600, which rose by 2 to 688.

Residents' deaths passed 34,000 on Saturday, April 10, 15 days after rising more than 100,000 and 15 days after reaching 32,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.

Deaths last hit triple digits on Friday, March 26 with 159 and the previous time was 101 the day before and previously 105 on March 12.

The increase of 7 on Sunday, April 11 was the least since 5 on Sept. 28.

Last Monday's rise was 62.

The increase of 233 of Tuesday Feb. 9 was the third-highest and most since Friday, Jan. 22 of 272, which was 4 from the record on Aug. 11. With five additional nonresident deaths, the total for the day was 277, which ties the mark on Aug. 1. At the time there were 8,685 deaths. So that Friday's residents increase was 4 from the record of 276.

Palm Beach County went to 2,751 from 2,742 after none the day before and a record 32 Feb. 2.

First-place Miami-Dade increased by 13 to 6,125 and Broward is second, rising by 3 at 2,868.

St. Lucie remained at 621, Martin at 313, Indian River at 293 and Okeechobee at 88 with its first two fatalities on July 25.

No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,682 (2 increase), No. 5 Pinellas 1,596 (4 increase), No. 6 Duval 1,372 (1 increase), No. 7 Polk 1,297 (1 increase), No. 8 Orange 1,238 (7 increase), No. 9 Lee 955 (1 increase), No. 10 Marion 948 (no change).

With a net increase of 25 deaths in South Florida of the 64 state total, which is 39.1 percent, there are 13,059, which is 37.4 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.

The number of increased deaths over seven days is 441, an average of 63 and 1.3 percent, compared with 413 the previous week and more than 1,200 several weeks ago. Palm Beach County increased by 28 over seven days for 1.0 percent. The U.S. figure is 0.9 percent with the world at 2.9 percent.

The 3,631 new cases are different than the 3,513 increase because of an update from previous days.

Last Monday, cases increased by 4,237.

Before Saturday's 7,411 increase the last time cases were more than 7,000 was 7,296 on April 16. On April 13 they rose by 9,068.

Over two consecutive days two weeks ago, 1,613 Monday and 9,068 Tuesday, the average cases increase is 5,340.5.

Data traditionally are low on Monday.

On Monday, March 1, the 1,700 cases were the lowest since 1,533 on Oct. 12. On Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since Tuesday June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.

Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6 then were slightly lower at 19,530 one day later. The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.

A total of 21.8 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 766 compared with 878 rise the day before. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 189 one day after 308 and a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 459, St. Lucie 33, Martin 11, Indian River 16 and Okeechobee 1. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 479,426 and Broward is second at 233,624, ahead of Palm Beach County.

Over seven days, cases have risen by 38,959 for an average of 5,566 at 1.8 percent. The previous week the increase was 43,869 for an average of 6,2671. The average since the first case was reported March 1, 2020, is 5,242 per day in 422 days.

Florida's cases are 6.9 percent of the total infections in the U.S. and 6.1 percent of the deaths. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 10.3 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 22rd in cases per million. In cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is ninth at 191.9 with Michigan No. 1 at 381.5, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 65 on April 1.

The state reported Monday there are currently 3,374 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is an increase of 71. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14 since hitting 6,000 in December. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.

TESTING

Florida is fourth in total tests at 22,394,416, behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas and ahead of No. 5 Illinois, according to Johns Hopkins. Some people have taken more than one test.

First-time positivity rates:

Palm Beach County's rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.

Miami-Dade: 6.94 percent (day ago 6.08, two-week low 5.99 for days ago, two-week high 9.48 April 17). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward: 7.21 percent (day ago 6.44, two-week low 5.76 six days ago, two-week high 8.33 April 12).

St. Lucie: 6.98 percent (day ago 6.59, two-week low 2.22 three days ago, two-week high 12.84 April 12). Martin: 5.0 percent (day ago 6.67, two-week low 2.87 four days ago, two-week high 10.69 April 15). Indian River: 4.27 percent (day ago 4.18, two-week low 2.18 three days ago, two-week high 7.19 April 16). Okeechobee: 3.33 percent on 29 negative tests (day ago 2.35 on 217 negative tests, two-week low 0.56 percent on 1,059 negative tests three days ago, two-week high 9.93 on 127 negative tests April 15).

MORTALITY

The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.1 percent worldwide.

County rates: Palm Beach County 2.0 percent, Broward 1.2, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.4, Martin 2.6, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.3.

Deaths per million: Florida 1,623 (28th in nation), U.S. 1,771, world 401.5. New York, which represents 9.1 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,685 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,857. Six months ago New York was 15.4 percent of the U.S. deaths.

AGE BREAKDOWN

The death of a 4-year-old girl from Hardee is the youngest in the state. Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Five other juveniles are among the 46 deaths in the 15-24 class, with no change. The class was 33 on Sept. 25.

Ages 25-34: 199 (1 increase).

55 and older: Fatalities 93 percent, cases 27 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 61 percent, cases 6 percent.

85 and older:10,883 (12 increase)

Infant to 4: 45,696 cases (95 increase), 607 hospitalized at one time (no change). Ages 5-14: 142,719 cases (345 increase), 598 hospitalized at one time (no change).

Infant to 54 age group: 1,576,296 of the 2,170,655 residents' cases. Fatalities: 2,171 (9 increase, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,859,214 cases. Fatalities 6,024 (22increase, .32 percent).

CITIES

Through Sunday, No. 1 West Palm Beach 33,905 (90 increase). No. 2 Boca Raton 23,862 (48 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 19,950 (32 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 13,505 (37 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 10,393 (18 increase).

Port St. Lucie leads St. Lucie with 16,995 (30 increase) followed by Fort Pierce 8,370 (27 increase). Vero Beach is first in Indian River 9,411 (13 increase) with Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 944 (no change) with only 3 on May 31. Stuart leads Martin with 5,634 (13 increase).

HOSPITALIZATIONS

A total of 89,457 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 88,213. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.

In data through Sunday's dhasboard, Palm Beach County: 6,820 (3 increase). Martin 787 (no change), St. Lucie 1,792 (8 increase), Indian River 860 (no change), Okeechobee 427 (no change).

LONG-TERM CARE

Thirty-two percent of the deaths, 11,254 are residents and staff of long-term care (10 increase). Palm Beach County is in first place with 1,067 (1 increase) ahead of Miami-Dade at 1,014 (2 increase).

NATION

Deaths

Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, 2020, the national toll has risen to 572,200 Sunday (280 increase, the least since 270 Sept. 20, seven days ago 315). Two states reported at least 50 more deaths. One week increase: 4,856 (0.9 percent).

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 60,188 (U.S.-high 53 increase, U.S.-record 1,114 increase, including 806 from Los Angeles County dating from Dec. 3, past record record 764). No. 2 New York 52,003 (52 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 48,966 (20 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 25,988(5 increase, record 405).

Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 13 increase, No. 7 Illinois 24, No. 8 Georgia 2, No. 9 Ohio no data, No. 10 Michigan no data.

Also with at least 50: None. Also: No. 12 Arizona 8, No. 11 Massachusetts 6. No. 31 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., no data.

Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 15 states, including Rhode Island 2,660.

Cases

Total 32,077,178 Sunday (32,065 increase, least since 27,393 Sept. 18, seven days ago 42,018, record 299,786 Jan. 2). Four states had at least 2,000 cases.

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,629,624(1,739 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,864,345 (1,427 increase, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 2,015,664 (4,087 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,321,033 (2,035 increase, record 15,415).

Others with at least 3,000: None.

Worldwide

Deaths: 3,122,449 Sunday (9,940 increase, seven days ago 9,588, record 17,367 Jan. 20). The U.S. represented 2.7 percent of increase and overall 18.8 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 89,195 (2.9 percent).

Cases: 147,780,810 (727,422 increase, record 897,849 Friday, seven days ago 805,221). India accounted for 48.71% percent of the daily deaths.

No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 390,925 (1,316 increase, record 4,211). Cases 14,340,787 (32,572 increase, record 97,586).

No. 3 Mexico: Deaths 214,947 (94 increase, one-day record 1,803). Cases 2,328,391 (1,653 increase, record 22,339).

No. 4 India: Deaths 192,311 (record 2,761 deaths, surpassing 2,624 mark Saturday). Cases 16,960,172 (world record 349,691 increase, surpassing 346,786 mark Saturday).

Europe: 1,897 new deaths, 105,467 new cases. Six nations in top 10.

No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 127,428 (11 increase, record 2,396). Cases 4,404,882 (1,712 increase, record 68,053).

No. 6 Italy: Deaths 119,238 (217 increase, record 993). Cases 13,158 increase, record 40,896.

No. 7 Russia: Deaths 107,900 (399 increase, record 635). Cases 4,753,789 (8,828 increase, record 29,935).

No. 8 France: Deaths 102,858 (145 increase, record 1,437). Cases 5,498,044 (24,465 increase, record 88,790 Nov. 7).

No. 9 Germany: Deaths 82,237 (43 increase, record 1,244). Cases 12,014 increase, record 32,546.

No. 10 Spain: Deaths 77,591 (no data Sunday, 95 increase Friday, record 996). Cases 11,731 increase Friday, record 44,357.

Also, No. 13 Poland: Deaths 65,415 (193 increase, record 954). Cases 9,505 increase, record 37,596. No. 18 Ukraine: Deaths 42,323 (231 increase, record 481). Cases (7,930 increase, record 20,341).

Others

No. 16 South Africa: 54,148 deaths (23 increase, record 839. Cases 1,101 increase, record 21,980.

No. 25 Canada: Deaths 23,965 (38 increase, record 257). Cases 6,983 increase, record 11,383.

No. 42 Japan: Deaths 9,990 (51 increase, record 120). Cases: 4,607 increase, record 7,882.

No. 58: China: Deaths 4,636, dropped behind North Macedonia (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, a new verification on May 17). Cases: 11 increase Monday.

No. 85 South Korea: Deaths 1,817 (4 increase Monday, record 40). Cases: 500 increase, record 1,241.

