State's cases rise by 3,406 after 6 days under 3,000; deaths' increase 22 day after 94

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida'a coronavirus cases rose by 3,406 after six days in a row under 3,000, including a U.S. high 2,371 the day before, as deaths increased by 22 after 76 Friday, the Florida Health Department announced Saturday. Also, the state's daily first-time positivity rate remained below the target 5 percent for the 13th day in a row, at 3.55, the lowest in nearly one year, and Palm Beach County was below the rate for 17 consecutive days at 2.95 percent.

Of the increased deaths reported, 2 fewer were people 85 and older in data revision and long-term facilities didn't change.

Palm Beach County remained unchanged after 8 the day before and 205 behind No. 2 Broward. The Treasure Coast had a net increase of 5 -- four in St. Lucie and one in Indian River. Okeechobee unchanged for 19 consecutive days.

The 94 deaths Friday tied with Tuesday's increase, which was the most since March.

Through Friday, Floridaled the nation for 27 of 30 days with the exception on three past Tuesdays, all by Texas, including 4,087 most recently. Increased U.S. deaths: 684. Increased cases: 28,341.

Florida has gone 56 days in a row without 100 or more increased deaths.

Tests reported from labs Friday were 111,789, the most in two weeks, the day after 61,392 with 142,547 on April 13. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27, the least since testing ramped up. The record was 262,798 Jan. 29.

The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 3.55 percent, the lowest since 2.54 June 6, one day after 4.54, a two-week high of 5.33 May 8 and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 2.95, a day after 4.09, two days after 2.52 percent, the lowest since 1.89 Oct. 11, a two-week high 4.92 May 8.

The state's total daily positivity rate was 4.9 percent, one day after 5.51, two days after 4.87, the lowest since 4.64 Oct. 23, a two-week high 7.36 May 8 and a record 26.34 Dec. 28.

Florida's cases reached 2,308,266, including 147,609 in Palm Beach County, an increase of 201, with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas and No. 4 New York also reporting more than 2 million. California leads with more than 3 million.

It took 26 days to pass more than 100,000 on Wednesday since 2.2 million on April 24 after 16 days from 2.1 million and 19 days from 2.0 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.

After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 444 days, the death toll has reached 36,463, an average of 82 per day, and fourth in the nation behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York and No. 3 Texas with the third-largest population. Florida's total including nonresidents is 37,194, which remained at 731.

It took 16 days to pass 36,000 from 35,000 one week ago Friday, and 18 to gain 100,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.and 18

Deaths last hit triple digits was on Friday, March 26 with 159.

Last Saturday they increased by 56 and then by 19 on Sunday.

The record was 276 on Aug. 11.

Palm Beach County remained at 2,845 with a record 32 Feb. 2. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 6 to 6,369 and Broward is second, rising by 5 to 3,050.

St. Lucie went to 648 from 644, Martin stayed at 328, Indian River to 305 from 304 and Okeechobee at 89 with its first two fatalities on July 25.

No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,802 (4 increase), No. 5 Pinellas 1,656 (1 increase), No. 6 Duval 1,471 (1 decrease in data revision), No. 7 Polk 1,362 (2 increase), No. 8 Orange 1,292 (1 increase), No. 9 Lee 995 (no change), No. 10 Marion 987 (5 increase)

With a net increase of 16 deaths in South Florida of the 22 state total, which is 72.7 percent there are 13,634 which is 37.4 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.

The number of increased deaths over seven days is 407, an average of 58 and 1.1 percent, compared with 356 the previous week and more than 1,200 several weeks ago. Palm Beach County increased by 29 for seven days for 1.0 percent. The U.S. figure is 0.8 percent with the world at 2.6 percent.

The 3,334 new cases are different than the 3,406 increase because of an update from previous days.

Cases rose 33,34 last Saturday, the previous time they were more than 3,000.

Data traditionally are low on Monday, including 1,976 most recently, 2,296 one week ago and 3,075 the week before.

The cases were 1,533 on Oct. 12. On Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since Tuesday, June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.

The last time they were more than 7,000 was the 7,411 increase Saturday, April 24. On April 13 they rose by 9,068.

Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6. The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.

A total of 21.2 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 723 compared with 410 rise the day before. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 201 one day after 138 and a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 351, St. Lucie 55, Martin 21, Indian River 17 and Okeechobee 25. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 498,094 and Broward is second at 243,396, ahead of Palm Beach County.

Over seven days, cases have risen by 18,694 for an average of 2,671 at 0.8 percent. The previous week the increase was 22,947 for an average of 3,278. The average since the first case was reported March 1, 2020, is 5,152 per day in 448 days.

Florida's cases are 7.0 percent of the total infections in the U.S. and 6.2 percent of the deaths. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 10.7 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 19th in cases per million. In cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is seventh at 96.3 with Delaware No. 1 at 151.3, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in a report Thursday.

State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 59 on April. 22.

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 115 compared with 150 one day ago. The state reported Saturday there are currently 2,079 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, the lowest since 2,074 Oct. 22, and a decrease of 65. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.

TESTING

Florida is fifth in total tests at 23,768,069 behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas and No. 4 Illinois, according to Johns Hopkins. Some people have taken more than one test.

First-time positivity rates:

Palm Beach County's rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.

Miami-Dade: two-week low 3.03 percent (day ago 3.19, two-week high 4.67 May 8). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward: 3.06percent (day ago 2.9, two-week low 2.86 two days ago, two-week high 4.28 May 10).

St. Lucie: 4.28 percent (day ago 7.32, two-week low 3.95 two days ago, two-week high 7.59 six days ago). Martin: 5.94 percent (day ago two-week high 11.11, two-week low 3.48 May 10). Indian River: 3.85 percent (day ago 5.0, two-week high 5.44 seven days ago, two-week low 1.86 May 11). Okeechobee: two-week high 20.83 percent on 95 negative tests (day ago 16.67 on 30 negative tests, two-week low 2.7 percent on 72 negative tests May 13).

MORTALITY

The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.1 percent worldwide.

County rates: Palm Beach County 2.0 percent, Broward 1.3, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.4, Martin 2.7 (+0.1), Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.2.

Deaths per million: Florida 1,698 (27th in nation), U.S. 1,823, world 444.5. New York, which represents 9.0 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,744 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,935. Six months ago New York was 13.6 percent of the U.S. deaths.

AGE BREAKDOWN

The death of an child younger than 1 was reported Tuesday. Earlier, the youngest was a 4-year-old girl from Hardee. Five deaths are among youths 5-14, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Five other juveniles are among the 53 deaths in the 15-24 class, which didn't change. The class was 33 on Sept. 25.

Ages 25-34: 218 (no change)

55 and older: Fatalities 93 percent, cases 27 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 61 percent, cases 6 percent.

85 and older: 11,195 (2 decrease)

Infant to 4: 48,928 cases (128 increase), 650 hospitalized at one time (3 increase). Ages 5-14: 153,088 (369 increase), 650 hospitalized at one time (no change).

Infant to 54 age group: 1,652,545 of the 2,261,813 residents' cases. Fatalities: 2,359 (6 increase, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,945,415 cases. Fatalities 6,456 (10 increase, .33 percent).

CITIES

No. 1 West Palm Beach 35,473 (52 increase). No. 2 Boca Raton 24,656 (21 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 20,835 (34 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 14,102 (15 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 10,780 (9 increase).

Port St. Lucie leads St. Lucie with 18,007 (17 increase) followed by Fort Pierce 8,790 (27 increase). Vero Beach is first in Indian River 9,759 (15 increase) with Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 960 (1 increase). Stuart leads Martin with 5,894 (17 increase).

HOSPITALIZATIONS

A total of 94,080 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 93,056. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.

Palm Beach County: 7,097 (5 increase). Martin 829 (`no change), St. Lucie 1,935 (2 increase), Indian River 892 (1 increase), Okeechobee 442 (3 increase).

LONG-TERM CARE

Thirty-one percent of the deaths, 11,463 residents and staff of long-term care (no change). Palm Beach County is in first place with 1,085 (no change) ahead of Miami-Dade at 1,023 (1 decrease).

NATION

Deaths

Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, 2020, the national toll has risen to 589,223 Friday (684 increase, seven days ago 662, record 4,474 Jan. 12). Florida, Ohio (three days) and California reported at least 50 deaths Friday. One week increase: 3,991 (0.7 percent).

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 61,672 (69 increase, U.S.-record 1,114 increase, including 806 from Los Angeles County dating from Dec. 3, past record record 764). No. 2 New York 53,095 (37 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 50,044 (43 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 26,990 (25 increase, record 405).

Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 17 increase, No. 7 Illinois 21, No. 8 Georgia 46, No. 9 Michigan 38, No. 10 Ohio 81 (three days).

Also with at least 50: None. Also: No. 12 Arizona 22, No. 11 Massachusetts 11, No. 31 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., 12.

Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 16 states, including West Virginia 2,772.

Cases

Total 33,085,106 Friday (28,341 increase, seven days ago 38,108, record 299,786 Jan. 2). Only Florida had at least 2,000 cases.

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,670,469 (1,627 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,929,961(1,577 increase, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 2,075,997 (1,540 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,373,457 (1,573 increase, record 15,415).

Others with at least 3,000: None.

Worldwide

Deaths: 3,457,500 (12,778 increase Friday, seven days ago 13,483, record 17,367 Jan. 20). The U.S. represented 5.1 percent of increase and overall 17.5 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 86,081 (2.6 percent).

Cases: 166,465,357 (621,051 increase, seven days ago 701,502, record 904,792). India accounted for 41.8 percent percent of the daily deaths.

No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 446,309 (1,918 increase, record 4,211). Cases 15,970,949 (72,391 increase, record 97,586).

No. 3 India: Deaths 291,331 (4,209 increase, world record 4,529 Wednesday). Cases 26,031,992 (259,551 increase, world record 414,188 May 7).

No. 4 Mexico: Deaths 221,256 (176 increase, one-day record 1,803). Cases 2,3992,744 (2,604 increase, record 22,339).

Europe: 1,659 new deaths, 71,056 new cases. Five nations in top 10.

No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 127,710 (9 increase, record 2,396). Cases 4,457,923 (2,829 increase, record 68,053).

No. 6 Italy: Deaths `125,028 (133 increase, record 993). Cases 5,218 increase, record 40,896.

No. 7 Russia: Deaths 117,739 (378 increase, record 635). Cases 4,983,845 (8,937 increase, record 29,935).

No. 8 France: Deaths 108,437 (113 increase, record 1,437). Cases 5,581,351 (12,800 increase, record 88,790 Nov. 7).

No. 9 Germany: Deaths 87,852 (213 increase, record 1,244). Cases 8.096 increase, record 32,546.

Also, No. 11 Spain: Deaths 79,620 (19 increase, record 996). Cases 4,792 increase, record 44,357. No. 14 Poland: Deaths 72,691 (191 increase, record 954). Cases 1,679 increase, record 37,596. No. 17 Ukraine: Deaths 49,101 (202 increase, record 481). Cases 4,984crease, record 20,341.

No. 10 Colombia: 83,719 deaths (486 increase, record 505). Cases 14,838 increase, record 21,078.

Others

No. 12 Iran: 78,194 deaths (200 increase, record 496). Cases 11,250 increase, record 25,582.

No. 13 Argentina: 73,391 deaths (record 692 increase, third behind India, Brazil, surpassing 494 Wednesday. Cases 35,468 increase, record 39,652 Wednesday.

No. 16 South Africa: 55,719 deaths (151 increase, record 839. Cases 3,332 increase, record 21,980.

No. 24 Canada: Deaths 25,162 (51 increase, record 257). Cases 4,676 increase, record 11,383.

No. 38 Japan: Deaths 12,190, passed Tunisia (113 increase, record 216 Tuesday). Cases: 5,253 increase, record 7,882.

No. 60: China: Deaths 4,636 (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, 2020, new verification on May 17). Cases: 10 increase Saturday.

No. 86 South Korea: Deaths 1,926 (4 increase Saturday, record 40). Cases: 666 increase, record 701.

