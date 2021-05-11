State's cases rise by 3,263 day after 2,296; deaths' increase 48 vs. 52

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's coronavirus cases gained fewer than 4,000 cases for the fourth day in a row, 3,263 one day after 2,296, as deaths increased by 48 after 52 Monday, the Florida Health Department announced Tuesday. Also, Palm Beach County's daily first-time positivity rate remained below the target 5 percent and the state was at 5.0%.

Of the increased deaths reported, 12 more were people 85 and older and long-term facilities increased by 2.

Palm Beach County's deaths increased by 4 after 9 and in third place 142 behind Broward. The Treasure Coast had a net gain 2 of -- both in St. Lucie -- with Okeechobee unchanged.

On Monday, Florida led the nation in gained cases and deaths, Florida has led the nation for 18 of 19 days with the exception last Tuesday.

Increased U.S. deaths Monday: 399. Increased cases: 36,231.

Florida has gone 45 days in a row without 100 or more increased deaths.

Tests reported from labs Monday were 78,746, one day after 55,054 with 142,547 on April 13 and 24,091 April 11. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27, the least since testing ramped up. The record was 262,798 Jan. 29.

The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 5.0 percent, one day after 4.97 (revision from 5.01), two days after 4.65, the lowest since 3.67 Oct. 23, a two-week high of 6.16 May 2 and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 4.26 percent, one day after 4.71, three days after 3.72, the lowest since 2.7 Oct. 23, a two-week high 5.98 May 2.

The state's total daily positivity rate was 6.51 percent, one day after 7.31, three days after 6.06 percent, the lowest since 5.95 Oct. 24, a two-week high 8.73 May 2 and a record 26.34 Dec. 28.

Florida's cases reached 2,275,365, including 145,655 in Palm Beach County, with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas and No. 4 New York also reporting more than 2 million. California leads with more than 3 million.

It took 16 days for cases to pass more than 100,000 to 2.2 million Saturday, April 24, after 19 days 100,000 from 2 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.

After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 433 days, the death toll has reached 35,831, an average of 83 per day, and fourth in the nation behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York and No. 3 Texas with the third-largest population. Florida's total including nonresidents is 36,547, which rose by 1 to 716.

Residents' deaths passed 35,000 Wednesday, April 28 after 34,000 on Saturday, April 10, 15 days after rising more than 100,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.

Deaths last hit triple digits on Friday, March 26 with 159 and the previous time was 101 the day before and previously 105 on March.

Last Tuesday they increased by 92.

The record was 276 on Aug. 11.

Palm Beach County went to 2,801 from 2,797 and a record 32 Feb. 2. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 14 to 6,273 and Broward is second, remaining at 2,965.

St. Lucie went to 640 ftrom 638, Martin stayed at 320, Indian River at 302 and Okeechobee at 89 with its first two fatalities on July 25.

No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,746 (1 increase), No. 5 Pinellas 1,635 (2 increase), No. 6 Duval 1,419 (3 increase), No. 7 Polk 1,337 (2 increase), No. 8 Orange 1,274 (1 decrease in data revision), No. 9 Lee 977 (4 increase), No. 10 Marion 963 (5 decrease).

With a net increase of 20 deaths in South Florida of the 48 state total, which is 41.7 percent there are 13,389, which is 37.4 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.

The number of increased deaths over seven days is 432, an average of 62 and 1.2 percent, compared with 441 the previous week and more than 1,200 several weeks ago. Palm Beach County increased by 26 over seven days for 0.9 percent. The U.S. figure is 0.8 percent with the world at 2.8 percent.

The 3,281 new cases are different than the 3,263 increase because of an update from previous days.

Before Saturday, the last time cases were below 4,000 was 3,682 one week ago Tuesday.

The last time they were more than 7,000 was the 7,411 increase Saturday, April 24. On April 13 they rose by 9,068.

Data traditionally are low on Monday, including 3,075 one week ago.

On Monday, March 1, the 1,700 cases were the lowest since 1,533 on Oct. 12. On Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since Tuesday, June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.

Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6. The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.

A total of 20.7 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 675 compared with 529 rise the day before. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 172 one day after 154 and a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 333, St. Lucie 32, Martin 14, Indian River 8 and Okeechobee 7. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 491,703 and Broward is second at 240,479, ahead of Palm Beach County.

Over seven days, cases have risen by 25,830 for an average of 3,690 at 1.1 percent. The previous week the increase was 32,167 for an average of 4,595. The average since the first case was reported March 1, 2020, is 5,207 per day in 437 days.

Florida's cases are 6.9 percent of the total infections in the U.S. and 6.1 percent of the deaths. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 10.6 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 19th in cases per million. In cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is eighth at 123.4 with Michigan No. 1 at 190.3, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 61 on April 21.

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 223 compared with 69 one day ago. The state reported Tuesday there are currently 2,746 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 and an increase of 8. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.

TESTING

Florida is fifth in total tests at 23,223,727 behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas and No. 4 Illinois, according to Johns Hopkins. Some people have taken more than one test.2First-time positivity rat

Palm Beach County's rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.

Miami-Dade: 4.22 percent (day ago two-week low 3.93, two-week high 5.83April 20). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward: 4.3 percent (day ago two-week low 3.48, two-week high 5.81 May 2).

St. Lucie: 5.23 percent (day ago two-week low 4.496, two-week high 9.33 five days ago). Martin: 3.75 percent (day ago 6.28, two-week high 9.86 seven days ago, two-week low 3.29 May 1). Indian River: 3.52 percent (day ago 4.76, two-week high 6.32 four days ago, two-week low 1.83 May 1). Okeechobee: 9.76 percent on 74 negative tests (day ago 10.87 on 41 negative tests, two-week high 11.11 on 88 negative tests five days ago, two-week low 2.44 percent on 80 negative tests April 30).

MORTALITY

The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.1 percent worldwide.

County rates: Palm Beach County 2.0 percent, Broward 1.2, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.4, Martin 2.6, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.2.

Deaths per million: Florida 1,669 (27th in nation), U.S. 1,802, world 426.1 New York, which represents 9.1 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,725 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,906. Six months ago New York was 14.4 percent of the U.S. deaths.

AGE BREAKDOWN

The death of a 4-year-old girl from Hardee is the youngest in the state. Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Five other juveniles are among the 50 deaths in the 15-24 class, which rose by 1. The class was 33 on Sept. 25.

Ages 25-34: 212 (no change).

55 and older: Fatalities 93 percent, cases 27 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 61 percent, cases 6 percent.

85 and older: 11,069 (12 increase)

Infant to 4: 47,767 cases (113 increase), 635 hospitalized at one time (2 increase). Ages 5-14:149,518 cases (385 increase), 62 3hospitalized at one time (2 increase).

Infant to 54 age group: 1,624,123 of the 2,229,567 residents' cases. Fatalities: 2,277 (5 increase, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,913,189 cases. Fatalities 6,270 (`11 increase, .33 percent).

CITIES

Through Monday, No. 1 West Palm Beach 34,966 (34 increase). No. 2 Boca Raton 24,359 (21 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 20,527 (25 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 13,889 (30 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 10,651 (8 increase).

Port St. Lucie leads St. Lucie with 17,642 (20 increase) followed by Fort Pierce 8,612 (7 increase). Vero Beach is first in Indian River 9,621 (9 b increase) with Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 950 (no change) with only 3 on May 31. Stuart leads Martin with 5,793 (6 increase).

HOSPITALIZATIONS

A total of 92,348 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 91,169. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.

Palm Beach County: 7,008 (9 increase). Martin 815 (2 increase), St. Lucie 1,878 (no change), Indian River 88`1 (`no change), Okeechobee 434 (1 increase).

LONG-TERM CARE

Thirty-two percent of the deaths, 11,363 residents and staff of long-term care (2 increase). Palm Beach County is in first place with 1,075 (no change) ahead of Miami-Dade at 1,019 (no change).

NATION

Deaths

Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, 2020, the national toll has risen to 582,153 Monday (399 increase, seven days ago 484, record 4,474 Jan. 12). Only Florida reported at least 50 more deaths Monday. One week increase: 4,443 (0.8 percent).

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 61,241 (13 increase, U.S.-record 1,114 increase, including 806 from Los Angeles County dating from Dec. 3, past record record 764). No. 2 New York 52,726 (41 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 49,594 (3 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 26,550 (7 increase, record 405).

Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 10 increase, No. 7 Illinois 12, No. 8 Georgia 1, No. 9 Ohio no data, No. 10 Michigan 33 (two days).

Also with at least 50: None. Also: No. 16, Massachusetts 14, No. 12 Arizona 0, No. 31 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., 22 (three days).

Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 16 states, including West Virginia 2,720.

Cases

Total 32,743,981 Monday (36,231 increase, seven days ago 50,600, record 299,786 Jan. 2). Only Florida and Michigan (two days) had at least 2,000 cases.

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,655,922 (1,377 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,906,863 (753 increase, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 2,057,903 (1,580 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,356,391 (1,424 increase, record 15,415).

Others with at least 3,000: None.

Worldwide

Deaths: 3,317,400 (10,587 increase Monday, seven days ago 10,65`1, record 17,367 Jan. 20). The U.S. represented 3.5 percent of increase and overall 18.0 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 90,125 (2.8 percent).

Cases: 159,610,006 (612,925 increase, seven days ago 674,850, record 904,792). India accounted for 59.7 percent percent of the daily deaths.

No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 423,229 (811 increase, record 4,211). Cases 15,209,990 (25,871 increase, record 97,586).

No. 3 India: Deaths 246,116 (3,754 increase, record 4,187 Saturday). Cases 22,662,575 (366,161 increase, world record 414,188 Friday).

No. 4 Mexico: Deaths 219,089 (104 increase, one-day record 1,803). Cases 2,366,496 (704 increase, record 22,339).

Europe: 1,701 new deaths, 60,332 new cases. Six nations in top 10.

No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 127,609 (4 increase, record 2,396). Cases 4,437,217 (2m357 increase, record 68,053).

No. 6 Italy: Deaths `123,031 (198 increase, record 993). Cases 5,080 increase, record 40,896.

No. 7 Russia: Deaths 113,647 (321 increase, record 635). Cases 4,888,727(8,465 increase, record 29,935).

No. 8 France: Deaths 106,684 (292 increase, record 1,437). Cases 5,780,379 (3,292 increase, record 88,790 Nov. 7).

No. 9 Germany: Deaths 85,481 (110 increase, record 1,244). Cases 7,814 increase, record 32,546.

No. 10 Spain: Deaths 78,895 (35 increase, record 996). Cases 4,579 increase, record 44,357.

Also, No. 13 Poland: Deaths 70,034 (22 increase, record 954). Cases 2,032 increase, record 37,596. No. 18 Ukraine: Deaths 46,512 (119 increase, record 481). Cases 2,817 increase, record 20,341.

Others

No. 11 Colombia: 78,342 deaths (488 increase, fourth highest in world behind India, Brazil, Argentina, record 505). Cases 12,543 increase, record 21,078.

No. 12 Iran: 75,261 deaths (351 increase, record 496). Cases 18,408 increase, 25,582 record.

No. 14 Argentina: 67,821 deaths (496 increase, third highest behind India, Brazil record 663 Wednesday). Cases 17,381 increase, 29,472 record.

No. 16 South Africa: 54,825 deaths (90 increase, record 839. Cases 1,129 increase, record 21,980.

No. 24 Canada: Deaths 24,682 (56 increase, record 257). Cases 7,520 increase, record 11,383.

No. 40 Japan: Deaths 10,994 (71 increase, record 148 Friday). Cases: 4,940 increase, record 7,882.

No. 59: China: Deaths 4,636 (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, 2020, new verification on May 17). Cases: 14 increase Tuesday.

No. 85 South Korea: Deaths 1,879 (4 increase Tuesday, record 40). Cases: 511 increase, record 701.

