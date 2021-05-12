State's cases rise by 3,184 day after 3,263; deaths' increase 51 vs. 48

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's coronavirus cases gained fewer than 4,000 cases for the fifth day in a row, 3,184 one day after 3,263, as deaths increased by 51 after 48 Tuesday, the Florida Health Department announced Wednesday. Also, state's daily first-time positivity rate dropped below the target 5 to 4.55, the lowest since October, and Palm Beach County remainder under 5 for seven days in a row.

Of the increased deaths reported, 14 more were people 85 and older and long-term facilities increased by 14.

Palm Beach County's deaths increased by 7 after 4 and in third place 170 behind Broward. The Treasure Coast had a net gain of 3 -- two in Martin and one in Indian River -- with Okeechobee unchanged.

Until Tuesday, Florida led the nation for 18 of 19 days with the exception last Tuesday. Texas gained the most deaths. Increased U.S. deaths Tuesday: 684. Increased cases: 33,651.

Florida has gone 46 days in a row without 100 or more increased deaths.

Tests reported from labs Tuesday were 84,273, one day after 78,563 with 142,547 on April 13 and 24,091 April 11. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27, the least since testing ramped up. The record was 262,798 Jan. 29.

The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 4.55 percent, the lowest since 3.67 Oct. 23, one day after 4.97, a two-week high of 6.16 May 2 and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 4.06 percent, one day after 4.21, four days after 3.72, the lowest since 2.7 Oct. 23, a two-week high 5.98 May 2.

The state's total daily positivity rate was 5.73 percent since 4.64 Oct. 23, one day after 6.51, a two-week high 8.73 May 2 and a record 26.34 Dec. 28.

Florida's cases reached 2,278,549, including 145,859 in Palm Beach County, with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas and No. 4 New York also reporting more than 2 million. California leads with more than 3 million.

It took 16 days for cases to pass more than 100,000 to 2.2 million Saturday, April 24, after 19 days 100,000 from 2 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.

After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 434 days, the death toll has reached 35,882, an average of 83 per day, and fourth in the nation behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York and No. 3 Texas with the third-largest population. Florida's total including nonresidents is 36,598, which stayed at 716.

Residents' deaths passed 35,000 Wednesday, April 28 after 34,000 on Saturday, April 10, 15 days after rising more than 100,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.

Deaths last hit triple digits on Friday, March 26 with 159 and the previous time was 101 the day before and previously 105 on March.

Last Wednesday they increased by 79.

The record was 276 on Aug. 11.

Palm Beach County went to 2,808 from 2,801 and a record 32 Feb. 2. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 2 to 6,275 and Broward is second, rising by 13 to 2,978.

St. Lucie remained at 640, Martin from 321 from 319, Indian River to 303 from 302 and Okeechobee at 89 with its first two fatalities on July 25.

No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,747 (1 increase), No. 5 Pinellas 1,639 (4 increase), No. 6 Duval 1,418 (1 decrease in data revision), No. 7 Polk 1,337 (no change), No. 8 Orange 1,278 (4 increase), No. 9 Lee 979 (2 increase), No. 10 Marion 967 (54 decrease).

With a net increase of 25 deaths in South Florida of the 51 state total, which is 49.0 percent there are 13,414, which is 37.4 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.

The number of increased deaths over seven days is 404 an average of 58 and 1.1 percent, compared with 448 the previous week and more than 1,200 several weeks ago. Palm Beach County increased by 30 over seven days for 1.1 percent. The U.S. figure is 0.7 percent with the world at 2.8 percent.

The 3,190 new cases are different than the 3,184 increase because of an update from previous days.

Last Wednesday they rose by 79.

Before Saturday, the last time cases were below 4,000 was 3,682 one week ago Tuesday.

The last time they were more than 7,000 was the 7,411 increase Saturday, April 24. On April 13 they rose by 9,068.

Data traditionally are low on Monday, including 3,075 one week ago.

On Monday, March 1, the 1,700 cases were the lowest since 1,533 on Oct. 12. On Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since Tuesday, June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.

Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6. The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.

A total of 16.6 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 529 compared with 675 rise the day before. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 193 one day after 172 and a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 311, St. Lucie 48, Martin 18, Indian River 8 and Okeechobee 3. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 492,232 and Broward is second at 240,790, ahead of Palm Beach County.

Over seven days, cases have risen by 24,620 for an average of 3,517 at 1.1 percent. The previous week the increase was 32,383 for an average of 4,483. The average since the first case was reported March 1, 2020, is 5,202 per day in 438 days.

Florida's cases are 6.9 percent of the total infections in the U.S. and 6.1 percent of the deaths. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 10.6 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 20th in cases per million. In cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is eighth at 119.9 with Michigan No. 1 at 192.4, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 60 on April 12.

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 207 compared with 223 one day ago. The state reported Wednesday there are currently 2,707 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 and a decreased of 39. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.

TESTING

Florida is fifth in total tests at 23,273,011 behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas and No. 4 Illinois, according to Johns Hopkins. Some people have taken more than one test.2First-time positivity rat

Palm Beach County's rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.

Miami-Dade: 3.95 percent (day ago 4.23, two-week low 3.92 two days ago, two-week high 5.83 April 30). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward: 3.66 percent (day ago 4.25, two-week low 3.47 two days ago, two-week high 5.8 May 2).

St. Lucie: 5.31 percent (day ago 5.1, two-week low 4.49 two days ago, two-week high 9.33 six days ago). Martin: 5.35 percent (day ago 3.47, two-week high 9.86 May 3, two-week low 3.29 May 1). Indian River: 1.86 percent (day ago 3.52, two-week high 6.32 five days ago, two-week low 1.83 May 1). Okeechobee: 2.96 percent on 131 negative tests (day ago 9.76 on 74 negative tests, two-week high 11.11 on 88 negative tests six days ago, two-week low 2.44 percent on 80 negative tests April 30).

MORTALITY

The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.1 percent worldwide.

County rates: Palm Beach County 2.0 percent, Broward 1.2, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.4, Martin 2.6, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.2.

Deaths per million: Florida 1,671 (27th in nation), U.S. 1,804, world 428.4. New York, which represents 9.1 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,728 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,909. Six months ago New York was 14.1 percent of the U.S. deaths.

AGE BREAKDOWN

The death of a 4-year-old girl from Hardee is the youngest in the state. Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Five other juveniles are among the 50 deaths in the 15-24 class, which didn't change. The class was 33 on Sept. 25.

Ages 25-34: 211 (1 decrease)

55 and older: Fatalities 93 percent, cases 27 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 61 percent, cases 6 percent.

85 and older: 11,082 (13 increase)

Infant to 4: 47,862 cases (95 increase), 636 hospitalized at one time (1 increase). Ages 5-14: 149,865 (347 increase), 624 hospitalized at one time (1 increase).

Infant to 54 age group: 1,629,218 of the 2,235,969 residents' cases. Fatalities: 2,279 (2c decrease, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,918,99 cases. Fatalities 6,281 (`11 increase, .33 percent).

CITIES

Through Tuesday, No. 1 West Palm Beach 34,998 (32 increase). No. 2 Boca Raton 24,391 (32 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 20,555 (28 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 13,809 (20 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 10,660 (9 increase).

Port St. Lucie leads St. Lucie with 17,658 (16 increase) followed by Fort Pierce 8,627 (15 increase). Vero Beach is first in Indian River 9,627 (6 increase) with Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 950 (no change) with only 3 on May 31. Stuart leads Martin with 5,800 (7 increase).

HOSPITALIZATIONS

A total of 92,554 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 91,425. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.

Palm Beach County: 7,017 (9 increase). Martin 816 (1 increase), St. Lucie 1,884 (6 increase), Indian River 88`3 (`3 increase), Okeechobee 434 (no change).

LONG-TERM CARE

Thirty-two percent of the deaths, 11,387 residents and staff of long-term care (14 increase). Palm Beach County is in first place with 1,077 (2 increase) ahead of Miami-Dade at 1,020 (1 increase).

NATION

Deaths

Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, 2020, the national toll has risen to 582,837 Tuesday (684 increase, seven days ago 874, record 4,474 Jan. 12). Three states reported at least 50 more deaths Tuesday. One week increase: 4,254 (0.7 percent).

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 61,246 (5 increase, U.S.-record 1,114 increase, including 806 from Los Angeles County dating from Dec. 3, past record record 764). No. 2 New York 52,770 (41 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 49,651 (57 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 26,607 (57 increase, record 405).

Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 31 increase, No. 7 Illinois 26, No. 8 Georgia 21, No. 9 Michigan U.S.-high 99 (passed Ohio), No. 9 Ohio 13 (four days),

Also with at least 50: None. Also: No. 12 Arizona 19, No. 16, Massachusetts 0, No. 31 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., 7.

Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 16 states, including West Virginia 2,734.

Cases

Total 32,778,906 Tuesday (33,651 increase, seven days ago 40,733, record 299,786 Jan. 2). Only Florida and Michigan had at least 2,000 cases.

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,656,967 (1,045 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,9089,829 (U.S-high 3,966 increase, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 2,059,319 (1,516 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,357,953 (1,562 increase, record 15,415).

Others with at least 3,000: None.

Worldwide

Deaths: 3,330,919 (13,424 increase Tuesday, seven days ago 13,671, record 17,367 Jan. 20). The U.S. represented 5.5 percent of increase and overall 17.9 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 89,934 (2.8 percent).

Cases: 160,325,873 (716,012 increase, seven days ago 785,266, record 904,792). India accounted for 46.1percent percent of the daily deaths.

No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 425,711 (2,275 increase, record 4,211). Cases 15,285,048 (71,018 increase, record 97,586).

No. 3 India: Deaths 249,992 (3,876 increase, record 4,187 Saturday). Cases 22,992,517 (329,942 increase, world record 414,188 Friday).

No. 4 Mexico: Deaths 219,323 (234 increase, one-day record 1,803). Cases 2,368,393 (1,897 increase, record 22,339).

Europe: 2,448 new deaths, 81,696 new cases. Six nations in top 10.

No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 127,629 (20 increase, record 2,396). Cases 4,439,691 (2,474 increase, record 68,053).

No. 6 Italy: Deaths `123,282 (251 increase, record 993). Cases 6,946 increase, record 40,896.

No. 7 Russia: Deaths 113,976 (329 increase, record 635). Cases 4,896,842 (8,115 increase, record 29,935).

No. 8 France: Deaths 106,935 (240 increase, record 1,437). Cases 5,800,170 (19,791 increase, record 88,790 Nov. 7).

No. 9 Germany: Deaths 85,757 (276 increase, record 1,244). Cases 8,961 increase, record 32,546.

No. 10 Spain: Deaths 79,100 (205 increase, record 996). Cases 4,9,41 increase, record 44,357.

Also, No. 13 Poland: Deaths 70336 (319 increase, record 954). Cases 3,098 increase, record 37,596. No. 18 Ukraine: Deaths 46,631 (119 increase, record 481). Cases 2,208 increase, record 20,341.

Others

No. 11 Colombia: 78,771 deaths (429 increase, record 505). Cases 16,425 increase, record 21,078.

No. 12 Iran: 75,568 deaths (307 increase, record 496). Cases 18,133 increase, 25,582 record.

No. 14 Argentina: 68,311 deaths (490 increase, fourth highest behind India, Brazil, U.S., record 663 Wednesday). Cases 25,976 increase, 29,472 record.

No. 16 South Africa: 54,896 deaths (71 increase, record 839. Cases 1,548 increase, record 21,980.

No. 24 Canada: Deaths 24,714 (32 increase, record 257). Cases 5,386 increase, record 11,383.

No. 40 Japan: Deaths 11,108 (113 increase, record 148 Friday). Cases: 6,242 increase, record 7,882.

No. 59: China: Deaths 4,636 (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, 2020, new verification on May 17). Cases: 16 increase Wednesday.

No. 85 South Korea: Deaths 1,884 (5 increase Wednesday, record 40). Cases: 635 increase, record 701.

