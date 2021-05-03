State's cases rise by 3,075, least in three weeks; deaths' increase 39 day after 29

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. —

Florida's coronavirus cases rose by 3,075, the least since 1,613 on April 12 and one day after 3,841, the U.S. high for the 11th day in a row, as deaths increased by 39 a day after 29 and the total toll including nonresidents passed 36,000, the Florida Health Department annunced Monday afternoon. Also, Palm Beach County's daily first-time positivity rate was above the 5 percent target after back-to-back days below it.

Of the increased deaths reported, 7 more were people 85 and older and long-term facilities increased by 6.

Palm Beach County's deaths rose by 4 after none for two days in a row and in third place 131 behind Broward. The Treasure Coast remained the same for the second day in a row and Okeechobee was unchanged for the 13th day in a row.

California was the only state to report triple-digit deaths increases Sunday. Increased U.S. deaths: 323 though 17 states didn't report data. Increased cases: 29,367, the lowest since 27,393 Sept. 8.

Florida has gone 37 days in a row without 100 or more increased deaths.

Tests reported from labs Sunday were 62,361, one day after 80,600with 142,547 on April 13 and 24,091 April 11. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27, the least since testing ramped up. The record was 262,798 Jan. 29.

The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 6.14, one day after 5.87, three days after 5.65, the lowest since 5.31 March 19, a two-week high of 7.29 seven days ago and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 5.91 percent, one day after 4.76, the least since 4.51 March 5, two days after 4.82 and a two-week high 7.12 six days ago.

The state's total daily positivity rate was 8.088.72 percent, one day after 8.08, after 6.99 April 22, the lowest since 6.81 March 12, a two-week high 1.717 seven days ago and a record 26.34 Dec. 28.

Florida's cases reached 2,245,853, including 143,904 in Palm Beach County, with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas and No. 4 New York also reporting more than 2 million. California leads with more than 3 million.

It took 16 days for cases to pass more than 100,000 to 2.2 million Saturday, April 24, after 19 days 100,000 from 2 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.

After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 425 days, the death toll has reached 35,307, an average of 83 per day, and fourth in the nation behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York and No. 3 Texas with the third-largest population. Florida's total including nonresidents is 36,009, which rose by 2 to 702.

Residents' deaths passed 34,000 on Saturday, April 10, 15 days after rising more than 100,000 and 15 days after reaching 32,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.

Deaths last hit triple digits on Friday, March 26 with 159 and the previous time was 101 the day before and previously 105 on March 12.

The increase of 7 on Sunday, April 11 was the least since 5 on Sept. 28.

Last Monday's rise was 64.

The record was 276 on Aug. 11.

Palm Beach County went to 2,772 from 2,770 and a record 32 Feb. 2. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 4 to 6,186 and Broward is second, by 1 at 2,905.

St. Lucie remained at 626, Martin at 320, Indian River at 299 and Okeechobee at 88 with its first two fatalities on July 25.

No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,713 (2 increase), No. 5 Pinellas 1,613 (4 increase), No. 6 Duval 1,402 (4 increase), No. 7 Polk 1,310 (no change), No. 8 Orange 1,252 (no change), No. 9 Lee 959 (no change), No. 10 Marion 958 (3 increase).

With a net increase of 9 deaths in South Florida of the 39 state total, which is 23.1 percent there are 13,198, which is 37.3 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.

The number of increased deaths over seven days is 395, an average of 56 and 1.1 percent, compared with 441 the previous week and more than 1,200 several weeks ago. Palm Beach County increased by 23 over seven days for 0.8 percent. The U.S. figure is 0.8 percent with the world at 3.0 percent.

The 3,155 new cases are different than the 13,075 increase because of an update from previous days.

Before the 7,411 increase Saturday, April 24, the last time cases were more than 7,000 was 7,296 on April 16. On April 13 they rose by 9,068.

Over two consecutive days two weeks ago, 1,613 Monday and 9,068 Tuesday, the average cases increase is 5,340.5.

Data traditionally are low on Monday, including 3,513 the previous Monday.

On Monday, March 1, the 1,700 cases were the lowest since 1,533 on Oct. 12. On Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since Tuesday June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.

Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6. The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.

A total of 23.6 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 725 compared with 786 rise the day before. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 195 one day after 238 and a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 443, St. Lucie 64, Martin 7, Indian River 13 and Okeechobee 3. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 486,025 and Broward is second at 237,510, ahead of Palm Beach County.

Over seven days, cases have risen by 33,756 for an average of 4,822 at 1.5 percent. The previous week the increase was 38,959 for an average of 5,566 The average since the first case was reported March 1, 2020, is 5,235 per day in 429 days.

Florida's cases are 6.9 percent of the total infections in the U.S. and 6.1 percent of the deaths. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 10.5 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 21st in cases per million. In cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is sixth at 160.2 with Michigan No. 1 at 284.1, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 56 on April 8.

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 66 compared with 77 one day ago. The state reported Monday there are currently 3,112 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is an increase of 36. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.

TESTING

Florida is fifth in total tests at 22,803,501, behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas and No. 4 Illinois, which passed Florida and has 22,822,562 according to Johns Hopkins. Some people have taken more than one test.

First-time positivity rates:

Palm Beach County's rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.

Miami-Dade: 5.35 percent (day ago 5.79, two-week low 5.26 five days ago, two-week high 6.97 seven days ago). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward: 5.85 percent (day ago 5.2, two-week low 4.93 five days ago, two-week high 7.15 seven days ago).

St. Lucie: two-week high 8.33 percent (day ago 8.13, two-week low 2.28 April 22). Martin: 4.35 percent (day ago 3.61, two-week low 2.87 April 21, two-week high 8.72 six days ago). Indian River: two-week high 5.99 percent (day ago two-week low 1.82). Okeechobee: 5.66 percent on 50 negative tests (day ago two-week high 10.13 percent on 71 negative tests. two-week low 0.56 percent on 1,057 negative tests April 22).

MORTALITY

The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.1 percent worldwide.

County rates: Palm Beach County 2.0 percent, Broward 1.2, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.4, Martin 2.7, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.2.

Deaths per million: Florida 1,644 (28th in nation), U.S. 1,786, world 413.4. New York, which represents 9.1 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,705 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,882. Six months ago New York was 14.8 percent of the U.S. deaths.

AGE BREAKDOWN

The death of a 4-year-old girl from Hardee is the youngest in the state. Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Five other juveniles are among the 46 deaths in the 15-24 class, with no change. The class was 33 on Sept. 25.

Ages 25-34: 202 (no change).

55 and older: Fatalities 93 percent, cases 27 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 61 percent, cases 6 percent.

85 and older: 10,960 (7 increase)

Infant to 4: 46,831 cases (110 increase), 616 hospitalized at one time (1 increase). Ages 5-14: 146,040 cases (45304 increase), 608 hospitalized at one time (no change).

Infant to 54 age group: 1,600,912 of the 2,200,795 residents' cases. Fatalities: 2,214 (8 increase, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,888,865 cases. Fatalities 6,121(12 increase, .32 percent).

CITIES

Through Sunday, No. 1 West Palm Beach 33,464 (64 increase). No. 2 Boca Raton 24,155 (33 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 20,255 (37 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 13,714 (25 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 10,538 (18 increase).

Port St. Lucie leads St. Lucie with 17,312 (42 increase) followed by Fort Pierce 8,492 (14 increase). Vero Beach is first in Indian River 9,506 (6 increase) with Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 948 (no change) with only 3 on May 31. Stuart leads Martin with 5,720 (2 increase).

HOSPITALIZATIONS

A total of 90,889 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 89,534. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.

Palm Beach County: 6,913 (6 increase). Martin 796 (no change), St. Lucie 1,834 (3 increase), Indian River 872 (no change), Okeechobee 430 (no change).

LONG-TERM CARE

Thirty-two percent of the deaths, 11,314 are residents and staff of long-term care (6 increase). Palm Beach County is in first place with 1,071 (no change) ahead of Miami-Dade at 1,018 (1 increase).

NATION

Deaths

Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, 2020, the national toll has risen to 577,045 Sunday (323 increase, seven days ago 280, record 4,474 Jan. 12). Only California reported at least 50 more deaths. One week increase: 4,779 (0.8 percent).

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 60,748 (U.S.-high 123 increase, U.S.-record 1,114 increase, including 806 from Los Angeles County dating from Dec. 3, past record record 764). No. 2 New York 52,358 (49 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 49,303 (25 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 26,275 (22 increase, record 405).

Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 12 increase, No. 7 Illinois 27, No. 8 Georgia 0, No. 9 Ohio no data, No. 10 Michigan no data.

Also with at least 50: None. Also: No. 12 Arizona 6, No. 23 Massachusetts 4, No. 31 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., no data.

Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 16 states, including West Virginia 2,679.

Cases

Total 32,421,641 Sunday (29,367 increase, seven days ago 53,363, record 299,786 Jan. 2). Four states had at least 2,000 cases.

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,642,480 (2,254 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,888,020 (1,307 increase, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 2,039,068 (2,849, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,339,728 (1,860 increase, record 15,415).

Others with at least 3,000: No. 6 Pennsylvania 2,653.

Worldwide

Deaths: 3,216,170 (9,981 increase Sunday, seven days ago 13,544, record 17,367 Jan. 20). The U.S. represented 3.1 percent of increase and overall 18.4 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 93,560 (3.0 percent).

Cases: 153,480,292 (680,447, record 904,627, seven days ago 746,208). India accounted for 57.7% percent of the daily deaths.

No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 407,755 (1,210 increase, record 4,211). Cases 14,754,910 (28,935 increase, record 97,586).

No. 3 Mexico: Deaths 217,233 (65 increase, one-day record 1,803). Cases 2,348,873 (1,093 increase, record 22,339).

No. 4 India: Deaths 215,542 (record 3,689 increase, surpassing 3,645 Thursday). Cases 19,557,457 (392,488 increase, world record 401,993 Saturday).

Europe: 1,543 new deaths, 74,564 new cases. Six nations in top 10.

No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 127,538 (14 increase, record 2,396). Cases 4,420,201 (1,671 increase, record 68,053).

No. 6 Italy: Deaths 121,177 (144 increase, record 993). Cases 9,148 increase, record 40,896.

No. 7 Russia: Deaths 110,862 (342 increase, record 635). Cases 4,823,255 (8,697 increase, record 29,935).

No. 8 France: Deaths 104,819 (113 increase, record 1,437). Cases 5,652,247 (9,888 increase, record 88,790 Nov. 7).

No. 9 Germany: Deaths 83,826 (124 increase, record 1,244). Cases 13,255 increase, record 32,546.

No. 10 Spain: Deaths 78,216 (no data Sunday, 136 increase Friday, record 996). Cases no data Sunday, 9,135 increase Friday, record 44,357.

Also, No. 13 Poland: Deaths 68,068 (144 increase, record 954). Cases 4,612 increase, record 37,596. No. 18 Ukraine: Deaths 44,596 (160 increase, record 481). Cases 5,094 increase, record 20,341.

Others

No. 11 Colombia: 74,700 deaths (485 increase, record 495 Saturday). Cases 4,612 increase, record 21,078.

No. 12 Iran: 72,484 deaths (394 increase, record 496). Cases 18,698 increase, 25,582 record.

No. 14 Argentina: 64,252 deaths (156 increase, record 556). Cases 11,394 increase, 29,472 record.

No. 16 South Africa: 54,417deaths (11 increase, record 839. Cases 1,222 increase, record 21,980.

No. 24 Canada: Deaths 24,300 (39 increase, record 257). Cases 7,146 increase, record 11,383.

No. 41 Japan: Deaths 10,400 (61 increase, record 120). Cases: 5,900 increase, record 7,882.

No. 58: China: Deaths 4,636 (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, 2020, new verification on May 17). Cases: 11 increase Monday.

No. 85 South Korea: Deaths 1,834 (1 increase Monday, record 40). Cases: 488 increase, record 1,241.