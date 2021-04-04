State's deaths rise by 22, lowest in five months; cases' increase 4,794 vs. 6,017 day before

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's coronavirus deaths' increased by 22 the least since 21 on Nov. 8 and ninth day in a row under triple digits, including 66 the day before, as cases rose 4,794 after three straight days above 6,000, including 6,017 Saturday, the Florida Health Department announced Sunday afternoon.

Of the increased deaths reported Sunday, 7 were people 85 and older and long-term facilities rose by 1.

All but five of the increased deaths were in Miami-Dade County. Palm Beach County's deaths went unchanged and in third place 40 behind Broward. The Treasure Coast's only increase was 1 in Indian River. Okeechobee also didn't rise.

California was the only state to report a triple-digit deaths increase Saturday. Increased U.S. deaths: 676. Increased cases: 62,154.

Tests reported from labs Saturday were 81,534, one day after 1110,749 and 33,466 on Feb. 28, the fewest since 24,575 on Oct. 9 and a record 262,798 Jan. 29.

The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 7.02 percent one day after 6.3, a two-week high of 7.59 six days ago, a two-week low 5.66 March 24 and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 6.12 percent, one day after 6.56, two days after 4.99 percent, the first time under 5 since 4.92 on March 18, and five days after a two-week high of 6.8.

The state's total daily positivity rate was 9.29 percent, one day after 7.95, six days after 10.1 percent, the first time above 10.0 since 11.36 on Feb. 3, a two-week low of 6.9 March 24 and a record 26.34 Dec. 28. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.

The state's target positivity rate is the 5 percent threshold.

Florida's cases reached 2,081,826, including 133,286 in Palm Beach County, with only No. 1 California and No. 2 Texas also reporting more than 2 million. California leads with more than 3 million.

Cases passed 2 million 15 days ago, taking 21 days from 1.9 million, 16 days to climb 100,000 from 1.8 million on Feb. 11, 11 days to rise past 1.7 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.

After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 395 days, the death toll has reached 33,674, an average of 85 per day, and fourth in the nation behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York and No. 3 Texas with the third-largest population. Florida's total including nonresidents is 34,328, which stayed at 654.

Residents' deaths passed 33,000 one week ago Friday, which was 15 days after reaching 32,000, nine days to surpass 31,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.

Deaths last hit triple digits on Friday, March 26 with 159 and the previous time was 101 the day before and previously 105 on March 12.

One Saturday ago, they rose by 26. Then it was 36 Sunday.

The increase of 233 of Tuesday Feb. 9 was the third-highest and most since Friday, Jan. 22 of 272, which was 4 from the record on Aug. 11. With five additional nonresident deaths, the total for the day was 277, which ties the mark on Aug. 1. At the time there were 8,685 deaths. So that Friday's residents increase was 4 from the record of 276.

Palm Beach County remained at 2,661after 2 the day before and a record 32 Feb. 2. First-place Miami-Dade increased to 5,917 from 5,900 and Broward is second at 2,701 with an increase of 2.

St. Lucie stayed at 584, Martin at 309, Indian River to 283 from 282, as Okeechobee remained at 86 with its first two fatalities on July 25.

No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,619 (no change), No. 5 Pinellas 1,557 (no change), No. 6 Duval 1,313 (2increase), No. 7 Polk 1,267 (no change), No. 8 Orange 1,190 (no change), No. 9 Marion 926 (no change) and No. 10 Lee 923 (no change).

With a net increase of 20 deaths in South Florida of the 22 state total, which is 90.9 percent, there are 12,551, which is 37.3 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.

The number of increased deaths over seven days is 496, an average of 71 and 1.5 percent, compared with 436 the previous week and more than 1,200 several weeks ago. Palm Beach County increased by 26 over seven days for 1.0 percent. The U.S. figure is 1.1 percent with the world at 2.6 percent.

The number of new cases were 4,822, which is different than the 4,794 increase because of an update from previous days.

Cases rose by 4,943 one Sunday ago.

The increase of 11,543 on Feb. 5 was the last time they were more than 10,000.

Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6 then were slightly lower at 19,530 one day later. The most eported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.

Data traditionally are low on Monday.

On Monday they rose by 3,374 and one week earlier 2,862. The previous Monday's 2,826 increased cases were the second fewest since 2,331 on Oct. 31. On Monday, March 1, the 1,700 cases were the lowest since 1,533 on Oct. 12. On Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since Tuesday June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.

A total of 23.5 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 1,128 compared with 1,412 rise the day before. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 325 one day after 433 and a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 720, St. Lucie 59, Martin 28, Indian River 19 and Okeechobee 5. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 451,019 and Broward is second at 217,780, ahead of Palm Beach County.

Over seven days, cases have risen by 37,821 for an average of 5,403 at 1.9 percent. The previous week the increase was 35,655 for an average of 45,094. The average since the first case was reported March 1, 2020, is 5,205 per day in 400 days.

Florida's cases are 6.8 percent of the total infections in the U.S. and 6.1 percent of the deaths. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 9.7 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 27th in cases per million. In cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is 13th at 171.5 with Michigan No. 1 at 412.0, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 86 on March 6.

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 70 compared with 140 one day ago. The state reported Sunday there are currently 2,861 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is a decrease of 33. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14 since hitting 6,000 in December. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.

TESTING

Florida is fourth in total tests at 21,052,202 behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas and and behind No. 5 Illinois, according to Johns Hopkins. Some people have taken more than one test.

First-time positivity rates:

Palm Beach County's rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.

Miami-Dade: 6.73 percent (day ago 6.78, two-week low 5.32 March 25, two-week high 7.57 six days ago). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward: 7.93 percent (day ago 7.1, two-week high 8.04 six days ago, two-week low 5.83 March 24).

St. Lucie: two-week high 10.76 percent (day ago 7.01, two-week low 5.32 March 21). Martin: 8.09 percent (day ago 4.14, two-week high 6.81 March 26, two-week low 3.06 March 23). Indian River: 6.27 percent (day ago 4.57, two-week low 2.29 four days ago, two-week high 7.88 six days ago). Okeechobee: 6.49 percent on 72 negative tests (day ago 9.09, two-week low 2.54 on 115 negative tests two days ago, two-week high 18.97 on 47 negative tests seven days ago).

MORTALITY

The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent (-0.1) for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.2 percent worldwide.

County rates: Palm Beach County 2.0 percent, Broward 1.3, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.5, Martin 2.7, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.3.

Deaths per million: Florida 1,569 (27th in nation), U.S. 1,718, world 367.4. New York, which represents 9.1 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,613 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,773. Six months ago New York was 16.0 percent of the U.S. deaths.

AGE BREAKDOWN

The death of a 4-year-old girl from Hardee, the youngest in the state, was reported recently. Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Five other juveniles are among the 44 deaths in the 15-24 class, which didn't change. The class was 33 on Sept. 25.

Ages 25-34: 182 (no change).

55 and older: Fatalities 93 percent, cases 27 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 61 percent, cases 6 percent.

85 and older: 10,602 (7 increase)

Infant to 4: 41,709 cases (151 increase), 569 hospitalized at one time (2 increase). Ages 5-14: 130,077 cases (411 increase), 556 hospitalized at one time (2 increase).

Infant to 54 age group: 1,473,419 of the 2,042,881 residents' cases. Fatalities: 2,048 (2 increase, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,736,990 cases. Fatalities 5,693 (7 increase, .33 percent).

CITIES

Through Saturday, No. 1 West Palm Beach 31,786 (90 increase). No. 2 Boca Raton 22,363 (91 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 18,890 (50 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 12,613 (37 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 9,724 (35 increase).

Port St. Lucie leads St. Lucie with 15,979 (44 increase) followed by Fort Pierce 7,905 (18 increase). Vero Beach is first in Indian River 9,003 (15 increase) with Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 928(1 increase) with only 3 on May 31. Stuart leads Martin with 5,312 (14 increase).

HOSPITALIZATIONS

A total of 85,748 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 64,644. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.

Palm Beach County: 6,546 (7 increase). Martin 756 (1 increase), St. Lucie 1,673 (2 increase), Indian River 828 (2 increase), Okeechobee 407 (no change).

LONG-TERM CARE

Thirty-three percent of the deaths, 11,095 are residents and staff of long-term care (1 increase). Palm Beach County is in first place with 1,059 (no change) ahead of Miami-Dade at 1,004 (no change).

NATION

Deaths

Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, 2020, the national toll has risen to 554,779 Saturday (676 increase, seven days ago 741. Five states reported at least 50 more deaths. One week increase: 5,866 (1.1 percent).

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 58,401 (U.S.-high 135 increase, U.S.-record 1,114 increase, including 806 from Los Angeles County dating from Dec. 3, past record record 764). No. 2 New York 50,551 (93 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 47,725 (86 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 25,188 (24 increase, record 405).

Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 24 increase, No. 7 Illinois 13, No. 8 Georgia 21, No. 9 Ohio no data, No. 10 Massachusetts 30.

Also with at least 50: No. 11 Michigan 57. Also: No. 12 Arizona 2, No. 29 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., no data.

Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 15 states, including Rhode Island 2,630.

Cases

Total 30,671,844 Saturday (62,154 increase, seven days ago 62,078, record 299,786 Jan. 2). Eight states had at least 2,000 cases.

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,577,951 (4,877 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,791,810 (1,600 increase, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 1,882,953 (7,846 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,254,185 (2,839 increase, record 15,415), No. 9 New Jersey 3,972.

Others with at least 3,000: No. 13 Michigan U.S.-high 8,413, No. 7 Pennsylvania 5,343, No. 10 New Jersey 3,525.

Worldwide

Deaths: 2,859,029 Saturday (8,712 increase, seven days ago 10,051). The U.S. represented 9.3 percent of increase and overall 19.9 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 69,062 (2.5 percent).

Cases: 131,350,827 (546,034 increase, record 844,743 Jan. 8, seven days ago 636,615).

No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 330,297 (1,931 increase, record 3,950 Wednesday). Cases `12,953,597 (41,218 increase, record 97,586).

No. 3 Mexico: Deaths 204,011 (157 increase, record 1,803). Cases 2,249,195 (3,089 increase, record 22,339).

No. 4 India: Deaths 164,110 (714 increase, highest since Oct. 21, record 1,283). Cases 12,392,260 (89,129 increase, most since Sept. 20, record 97,859).

Europe: 3,176 new deaths, 161,924 new cases. Six nations in top 10.

No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 126,826 (1 i0ncrease, record 1,823). Cases 4,357,091 (3,423 increase, record 68,053).

No. 6 Italy: Deaths 110,764 (376 increase, record 993). Cases 21,261 increase, record 40,896.

No. 7 Russia: Deaths 100,017 (384 increase, record 635). Cases 4,572,077 (9,021 increase, record 29,935).

No. 8 France: Deaths 96,493 (213 increase, record 1,437). Cases 4,741,759 (no data Saturday, 46,677 increase Friday, record 88,790 Nov. 7).

No. 9 Germany: Deaths 77,502 (81 increase, record 1,244. Cases 13,641ncrease, record 31,553.

No. 10 Spain: Deaths 75,541 (no data, 82 increase Friday, record 996). Cases 7,041 increase Thursday, record 44,357.

Also, No. 14 Poland: Deaths 54,737 (571 increase, record 674). Cases 28,073 increase, record 37,596.

Others

No. 15 South Africa: 52,954 deaths (8 increase, record 839. Cases 777 increase, record 21,980.

No. 24 Canada: Deaths 23,050 (42 increase, record 257). Cases 11,041 increase, record 11,383.

No. 39 Japan: Deaths 9,236 -- tie with Bangladesh (7 increase, record 120). Cases: 2,775 increase, record 7,882.

No. 55: China: Deaths 4,636 (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, a new verification on May 17). Cases: 55 increase Sunday.

No. 82 South Korea: Deaths 1,744 (4 increase Sunday, record 40). Cases: 543 increase, record 1,241.

