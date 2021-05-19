State's cases rise by 2,811 day after 2,805; deaths' increase 44 vs. 94

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's coronavirus cases rose by 2,811, just 6 more than day, as deaths increased by 44, after a U.S.-single-day high 94 Tuesday, the Florida Health Department announced Wednesday. Also, the state's daily first-time positivity rate remained below the target 5 percent for the 10th day in a row, at 4.16, and Palm Beach County was below the rate for 14 consecutive days at 3.5 percent.

Of the increased deaths reported, 6 more were people 85 and older and long-term facilities decreased by 4 in data revision.

Palm Beach County rose by 5 after 1 the day before and 199 behind No. 2 Broward. The Treasure Coast had a net increase of 2 -- both in St. Lucie, after two days of none in the area, and Okeechobee unchanged for 16 consecutive days.

Throughn Tuesday, Florida has led the nation for 24 of 27 days with the exception on three past Tuesdays, all by Texas, including 4,087 most recently. Increased U.S. deaths Tuesday: 870. Ohio reported the most deaths, 100, but they were for four days. Increased cases: 27,819.

Florida has gone 53 days in a row without 100 or more increased deaths.

Tests reported from labs TuESday were 81,169, the day after 72,882 with 142,547 on April 13. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27, the least since testing ramped up. The record was 262,798 Jan. 29.

The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 4.16 percent, one day after 4.54, tHREE days after 4.15 percent, the lowest since 3.67 Oct. 23, a two-week high of 5.33 May 8 and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 3.5 percent, one day after 2.9, the lowest since 2.7 Oct. 23, a two-week high 4.92 May 8.

The state's total daily positivity rate was 5.28 percent, one day after 5.87, five days after 5.24 percent, the lowest since 4.64 Oct. 23, a two-week high 7.36 May 8 and a record 26.34 Dec. 28.

Florida's cases reached 2,299,596, including 147,116 in Palm Beach County, an increase of 165, with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas and No. 4 New York also reporting more than 2 million. California leads with more than 3 million.

It took 16 days for cases to pass more than 100,000 to 2.2 million Saturday, April 24, which is 25 days, after 19 days 100,000 from 2 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.

After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 441 days, the death toll has reached 36,271, an average of 82 per day, and fourth in the nation behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York and No. 3 Texas with the third-largest population. Florida's total including nonresidents is 36,999, which rose by 1 to 728.

It took 16 days to pass 36,000 from 35,000 on Friday, and 18 to gain 100,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.and 18

Deaths last hit triple digits was on Friday, March 26 with 159.

Last Wednesday they increased by 51.

The record was 276 on Aug. 11.

Palm Beach County went to 2,832, from 2,827 with a record 32 Feb. 2. First-place Miami-Dade increased to 1 to 6,334 and Broward is second, rising by 5 to 3,031.

St. Lucie went to 643 from 641, Martin stayed at 324, Indian River at 304 and Okeechobee at 89 with its first two fatalities on July 25.

No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,785 (15 increase), No. 5 Pinellas 1,648 (2 increase), No. 6 Duval 1,460 (9 decrease in data revision), No. 7 Polk 1,354 (2 increase), No. 8 Orange 1,288 (5 increase), No. 9 Lee 988 (1 increase), No. 10 Marion 975 (4 increase)

With a net increase of ` 14 deaths in South Florida of the 44 state total, which is 31.4 percent there are 13,558 which is 37.4 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.

The number of increased deaths over seven days is 389, an average of 56 and 1.1 percent, compared with 404 the previous week and more than 1,200 several weeks ago. Palm Beach County increased by 24 seven days for 0.9 percent. The U.S. figure is 0.8 percent with the world at 2.6 percent.

The 2,856 new cases are different than the 2,811 increase because of an update from previous days.

The last time they were more than 7,000 was the 7,411 increase Saturday, April 24. On April 13 they rose by 9,068.

Data traditionally are low on Monday, including 2,296 one week ago and 3,075 the week before.

The cases were 1,533 on Oct. 12. On Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since Tuesday, June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.

Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6. The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.

A total of 17.8 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 501 compared with 554 rise the day before. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 165 one day after 118 and a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 218, St. Lucie 47, Martin 19, Indian River 13 and Okeechobee 9. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 496,422 and Broward is second at 242,635, ahead of Palm Beach County.

Over seven days, cases have risen by 21,047 for an average of 3,007 at 0.9 percent. The previous week the increase was 24,620 for an average of 3,517. The average since the first case was reported March 1, 2020, is 5,168 per day in 445 days.

Florida's cases are 7.0 percent of the total infections in the U.S. and 6.2 percent of the deaths. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 10.7 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 19th in cases per million. In cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is seventh at 100.5 with Colorado No. 1 at 142.4, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 62 on April. 21.

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 210 compared with 255 one day ago. The state reported Wednesday there are currently 2,275 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, the lowest since 2,258 Oct. 26, and a decrease of 6. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.

TESTING

Florida is fifth in total tests at 23,626,892 behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas and No. 4 Illinois, according to Johns Hopkins. Some people have taken more than one test.

First-time positivity rates:

Palm Beach County's rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.

Miami-Dade: two-week low 3.53 percent (day ago 3.78, two-week high 4.75 May 5). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward: two-week low 2.97 percent (day ago 3.0, two-week high 4.65 May 5).

St. Lucie: 4.85 percent (day ago 4.65, two-week low 4.33 four days ago, two-week high 9.34 May 5). Martin: 5.11 percent (day ago two-week high 7.19, two-week low 3.48 May 10). Indian River: 2.99 percent (day ago 4.24, two-week high 6.33 May 6, two-week low 1.86 May 11). Okeechobee: 9.41 percent on 77 negative tests (day ago 3.64 on 53 negative tests, two-week high 14.81 percent on 46 negative tests three days ago, two-week low 2.99 percent on 130 negative tests seven days ago).

MORTALITY

The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.1 percent worldwide.

County rates: Palm Beach County 2.0 percent, Broward 1.3, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.4, Martin 2.6, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.2.

Deaths per million: Florida 1,690 (27th in nation), U.S. 1,817, world 439.6. New York, which represents 9.0 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,741 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,927. Six months ago New York was 14.1 percent of the U.S. deaths.

AGE BREAKDOWN

The death of an child younger than 1 was reported Tuesday. Earlier, the youngest was a 4-year-old girl from Hardee. Five deaths are among youths 5-14, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Five other juveniles are among the 52 deaths in the 15-24 class, which didn't change. The class was 33 on Sept. 25.

Ages 25-34: 216 (1 increase)

55 and older: Fatalities 93 percent, cases 27 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 61 percent, cases 6 percent.

85 and older: 11,159 (6 increase)

Infant to 4: 48,526 cases (95 increase), 644 hospitalized at one time (2 increase). Ages 5-14: 152,180 (307 increase), 644 hospitalized at one time (4 increase).

Infant to 54 age group: 1,645,823 of the 2,256,645 residents' cases. Fatalities: 2,335 (12 increase, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,937,778 cases. Fatalities 6,402 (`21 increase, .33 percent).

CITIES

Through Tuesday, No. 1 West Palm Beach 35,303 (23 increase). No. 2 Boca Raton 24,569 (16 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 20,743 (31 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 14,048 (14 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 10,744 (10 increase).

Port St. Lucie leads St. Lucie with 17,886 (21 increase) followed by Fort Pierce 8,719 (12 increase). Vero Beach is first in Indian River 9,714 (12 increase) with Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 954 (1 decrease) with only 3 on May 31. Stuart leads Martin with 5,858 (11 increase).

HOSPITALIZATIONS

A total of 93,598 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 92,544. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.

Palm Beach County: 7,062 (3 increase). Martin 826 (`3 increase), St. Lucie 1,920 (12 increase), Indian River 890 (1 increase), Okeechobee 438 (1 increase).

LONG-TERM CARE

Thirty-two percent of the deaths, 11,434 residents and staff of long-term care (4 decrease). Palm Beach County is in first place with 1,082 (no change) ahead of Miami-Dade at 1,023 (1 increase).

NATION

Deaths

Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, 2020, the national toll has risen to 587,232 Tuesday (870 increase, seven days ago 674, world record 4,474 Jan. 12). Four states reported at least 50 deaths. One week increase: 4,395 (0.0 percent).

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 61,513 (3 increase, U.S.-record 1,114 increase, including 806 from Los Angeles County dating from Dec. 3, past record record 764). No. 2 New York 53,020 (31 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 49,941 (41 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 26,871 (38 increase, record 405).

Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 24 increase, No. 7 Illinois 21, No. 8 Georgia 26, No. 9 Michigan 83, No. 10 Ohio 100 (four days)

Also with at least 50: None. Also: No. 12 Arizona 14, No. 11 Massachusetts 6, No. 31 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., 13.

Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 16 states, including West Virginia 2,763.

Cases

Total 32,997,099 Tuesday (27,819 increase, seven days ago 33,651, record 299,786 Jan. 2). Texas and Florida had at least 2,000 cases.

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,666,591 (687 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,924,466 (U.S.-high 4,087 increase, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 2,071,443 (1,030 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,368,709 (1,495 increase, record 15,415).

Others with at least 3,000: None.

Worldwide

Deaths: 3,418,235 (13,965 increase Tuesday, seven days ago 13,410, record 17,367 Jan. 20). The U.S. represented 5.2 percent of increase and overall 17.6 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 87,210(2.6 percent).

Cases: 164,888,894 (616,747 increase, seven days ago 716,976, record 904,792). India accounted for 42.7 percent percent of the daily deaths.

No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 439,379 (2,517 increase, record 4,211). Cases 15,735,485 (74,379 increase, record 97,586).

No. 3 India: Deaths 278,419 (record 4,329 increase, surpassing 4,200 Wednesday). Cases 25,228,996 (263,533 increase, world record 414,188 May 7).

No. 4 Mexico: Deaths 220,746 (257 increase, one-day record 1,803). Cases 2,385,512 (2,767 increase, record 22,339).

Europe: 2,134 new deaths, 70,668 new cases. Five nations in top 10.

No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 127,691 (7 increase, record 2,396). Cases 4,450,392 (2,412 increase, record 68,053).

No. 6 Italy: Deaths `124,497 (201 increase, record 993). Cases 4,452 increase, record 40,896.

No. 7 Russia: Deaths 116,575 (364 increase, record 635). Cases 4,957,756 (8,183 increase, record 29,935).

No. 8 France: Deaths 108,040 (198 increase, record 1,437). Cases 5,898,347 (17,210 increase, record 88,790 Nov. 7).

No. 9 Germany: Deaths 87,148 (278 increase, record 1,244). Cases 7,604 increase, record 32,546.

Also, No. 11 Spain: Deaths 79,502 (70 increase, record 996). Cases 3,6988 increase, record 44,357. No. 13 Poland: Deaths 71,920 (245 increase, record 954). Cases 1,734 increase, record 37,596. No. 18 Ukraine: Deaths 48,469 (285 increase, record 481). Cases 4,095 increase, record 20,341.

No. 10 Colombia: 82,291 deaths (482 increase, record 505). Cases 13,137 increase, record 21,078.

Others

No. 12 Iran: 77,532 deaths (310 increase, record 496). Cases 13,930 increase, 25,582 record.

No. 14 Argentina: 71,771 deaths (record774 increase, third in world behind India, Brazil, surpassing 663). Cases 35,543 increase, 29,472 record.

No. 16 South Africa: 55,340 deaths (80 increase, record 839. Cases 2,355 increase, record 21,980.

No. 24 Canada: Deaths 25,018 (35 increase, record 257). Cases 4,033 increase, record 11,383.

No. 39 Japan: Deaths 11,875 (record 216, surpassing 148). Cases: 5,230 increase, record 7,882.

No. 60: China: Deaths 4,636 (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, 2020, new verification on May 17). Cases: 14 increase Wednesday.

No. 85 South Korea: Deaths 1,912 (8 increase Wednesday, record 40). Cases: 653 increase, record 701.

