State's cases rise by 2,371, six days in row under 3,000; deaths' increase 94

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's coronavirus cases rose by 2,371, the sixth day in a row under 3,000, including a U.S.-high 2,893 Thursday, as deaths increased by 94 after 76 the day before, the Florida Health Department announced. Also, the state's daily first-time positivity rate remained below the target 5 percent for the 12th day in a row, at 4.55, and Palm Beach County was below the rate for 16 consecutive days at 4.09 percent but much higher than 2.52 the day before.

Of the increased deaths reported, 20 more were people 85 and older and long-term facilities increased by 17.

Palm Beach County rose by 8 after 5 the day before and 200 behind No. 2 Broward. The Treasure Coast had a net increase of 3 -- in Martin. Okeechobee unchanged for 18 consecutive days.

The 94 deaths tied with Tuesday's increase, which was the most since March.

Through Thursday, Florida has led the nation for 26 of 29 days with the exception on three past Tuesdays, all by Texas, including 4,087 most recently. Increased U.S. deaths: 665. Increased cases: 30,141.

Florida has gone 55 days in a row without 100 or more increased deaths.

Tests reported from labs Wednesday were 61,461, the day after 88,493 with 142,547 on April 13. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27, the least since testing ramped up. The record was 262,798 Jan. 29.

The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 4.55 percent, one day after 3.90 percent, the lowest since 3.67 Oct. 23, a two-week high of 5.33 May 8 and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 4.09, a day after 2.5 percent, the lowest since 1.89 Oct. 11, a two-week high 4.92 May 8.

The state's total daily positivity rate was 5.1 percent, one day after 4.86 percent, the lowest since 4.64 Oct. 23, a two-week high 7.36 May 8 and a record 26.34 Dec. 28.

Florida's cases reached 2,304,860, including 147,408 in Palm Beach County, an increase of 138, with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas and No. 4 New York also reporting more than 2 million. California leads with more than 3 million.

It took 26 days to pass more than 100,000 on Wednesday since 2.2 million on April 24 after 16 days from 2.1 million and 19 days from 2.0 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.

After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 443 days, the death toll has reached 36,441, an average of 82 per day, and fourth in the nation behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York and No. 3 Texas with the third-largest population. Florida's total including nonresidents is 37,172, which rose by 2 to 731.

It took 16 days to pass 36,000 from 35,000 one week ago Friday, and 18 to gain 100,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.and 18

Deaths last hit triple digits was on Friday, March 26 with 159.

Last Friday they increased by 71

The record was 276 on Aug. 11.

Palm Beach County went to 2,845 from 2,837 with a record 32 Feb. 2. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 19 to 6,363 and Broward is second, rising by 2 to 3,045.

St. Lucie stayed at 644, Martin at 328 from 325, Indian River at 304 and Okeechobee at 89 with its first two fatalities on July 25.

No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,798 (5 increase), No. 5 Pinellas 1,655 (1 increase), No. 6 Duval 1,472 (9 increase), No. 7 Polk 1,360 (5 increase), No. 8 Orange 1,291 (2 increase), No. 9 Lee 995 (3 increase), No. 10 Marion 982 (4 increase)

With a net increase of ` 32 deaths in South Florida of the 76 state total, which is 34.0 percent there are 13,618 which is 37.4 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.

The number of increased deaths over seven days is 441, an average of 63 and 1.2 percent, compared with 365 the previous week and more than 1,200 several weeks ago. Palm Beach County increased by 30 for seven days for 1.1 percent. The U.S. figure is 0.8 percent with the world at 2.6 percent.

The 2,336 new cases are different than the 2,371 increase because of an update from previous days.

Cases rose 3,590 last Friday.

Data traditionally are low on Monday, including 1,976 most recently, 2,296 one week ago and 3,075 the week before.

The cases were 1,533 on Oct. 12. On Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since Tuesday, June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.

The last time they were more than 7,000 was the 7,411 increase Saturday, April 24. On April 13 they rose by 9,068.

Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6. The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.

A total of 17.3 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 410 compared with 539 rise the day before. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 138 one day after 156 and a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 157, St. Lucie 52, Martin 20, Indian River 14 and Okeechobee 6. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 497,371 and Broward is second at 243,045, ahead of Palm Beach County.

Over seven days, cases have risen by 18,657 for an average of 2,665 at 0.8 percent. The previous week the increase was 23,605 for an average of 3,372. The average since the first case was reported March 1, 2020, is 5,156 per day in 447 days.

Florida's cases are 7.0 percent of the total infections in the U.S. and 6.2 percent of the deaths. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 10.7 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 19th in cases per million. In cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is seventh at 96.3 with Delaware No. 1 at 15.3, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 63 on April. 21.

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 150 compared with 217 one day ago. The state reported Friday there are currently 2,197 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, the lowest since 2,162 Oct. 24, and a decrease of 65. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.

TESTING

Florida is fifth in total tests at 23,728,411 behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas and No. 4 Illinois, according to Johns Hopkins. Some people have taken more than one test.

First-time positivity rates:

Palm Beach County's rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.

Miami-Dade: two-week low 3.14 percent (day ago 3.53, two-week high 4.75 May 7). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward: 2.91 percent (day ago two-week low 2.89, two-week high 4.28 May 10).

St. Lucie: 7.46 percent (day ago two-week low 3.95, two-week high 7.58 five days ago). Martin: two-week high 11 percent (day ago 5.29, two-week low 3.48 May 10). Indian River: 5.0 percent (day ago 4.68, two-week high 5.53 May 8, two-week low 1.86 May 11). Okeechobee: two-week high 16.22 percent on 31 negative tests (day ago 15.57 on 103 negative tests, two-week low 2.99 percent on 130 negative tests May 11).

MORTALITY

The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.1 percent worldwide.

County rates: Palm Beach County 2.0 percent, Broward 1.3, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.4, Martin 2.6, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.2.

Deaths per million: Florida 1,699 (27th in nation), U.S. 1,821, world 442.8. New York, which represents 9.0 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,742 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,933. Six months ago New York was 13.6 percent of the U.S. deaths.

AGE BREAKDOWN

The death of an child younger than 1 was reported Tuesday. Earlier, the youngest was a 4-year-old girl from Hardee. Five deaths are among youths 5-14, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Five other juveniles are among the 53 deaths in the 15-24 class, which rose by 1. The class was 33 on Sept. 25.

Ages 25-34: 218 (2 increase)

55 and older: Fatalities 93 percent, cases 27 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 61 percent, cases 6 percent.

85 and older: 11,197 (20 increase)

Infant to 4: 48,800 cases (92 increase), 647 hospitalized at one time (no change). Ages 5-14: 152,719 (242 increase), 650 hospitalized at one time (2 increase).

Infant to 54 age group: 1,649,878 of the 2,261,813 residents' cases. Fatalities: 2,353 (11 increase, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,942,712 cases. Fatalities 6,446 (25 increase, .33 percent).

CITIES

Through Thursday, No. 1 West Palm Beach 35,389 (38 increase). No. 2 Boca Raton 24,607 (12 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 20,787 (37 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 14,75 (19 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 10,762 (5 increase).

Port St. Lucie leads St. Lucie with 17,943 (31 increase) followed by Fort Pierce 8,749 (10 increase). Vero Beach is first in Indian River 9,738 (10 increase) with Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 957 (3 increase). Stuart leads Martin with 5,876 (11 increase).

HOSPITALIZATIONS

A total of 93,965 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 92,893. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.

Palm Beach County: 7,092 (6 increase). Martin 829 (`no change), St. Lucie 1,933 (8 increase), Indian River 891 (1 increase), Okeechobee 439 (no change).

LONG-TERM CARE

Thirty-one percent of the deaths, 11,463 residents and staff of long-term care (17 increase). Palm Beach County is in first place with 1,085 (5 increase) ahead of Miami-Dade at 1,024 (no change).

NATION

Deaths

Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, 2020, the national toll has risen to 588,539 Thursday (665 increase, seven days ago 802, record 4,474 Jan. 12). Florida, Michigan and Texas states reported at least 50 deaths. One week increase: 4,052 (0.7 percent).

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 61,603 (48 increase, U.S.-record 1,114 increase, including 806 from Los Angeles County dating from Dec. 3, past record record 764). No. 2 New York 53,058 (14 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 50,051 (52 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 26,965 (40 increase, record 405).

Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 25 increase, No. 7 Illinois 42, No. 8 Georgia 22 No. 9 Michigan 74, No. 10 Ohio no data.

Also with at least 50: None. Also: No. 12 Arizona 12, No. 11 Massachusetts 9, No. 31 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., 37.

Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 16 states, including West Virginia 2,769.

Cases

Total 33,056,765 Thursday (30,141 increase, seven days ago 38,108, record 299,786 Jan. 2). Only Florida had at least 2,000 cases.

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,666,842 (1,292 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,928,384 (1,306 increase, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 2,074,457 (1,583 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,371,884 (1,542 increase, record 15,415).

Others with at least 3,000: None.

Worldwide

Deaths: 3,444,434 (13,019 increase Thursday, seven days ago 13,483, record 17,367 Jan. 20). The U.S. represented 5.1 percent of increase and overall 17.5 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 86,038 (2.6 percent).

Cases: 165,843,332 (655,193 increase, seven days ago 746,247, record 904,792). India accounted for 42.1 percent percent of the daily deaths.

No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 444,094 (2,230 increase, record 4,211). Cases 15,894,094 (78,903 increase, record 97,586).

No. 3 India: Deaths 287,122 (3,874 increase, world record 4,529 Wednesday). Cases 25,772,440 (276,110 increase, world record 414,188 May 7).

No. 4 Mexico: Deaths 221,080 (230increase, one-day record 1,803). Cases 2,390.140 (2,628 increase, record 22,339).

Europe: 1,865 new deaths, 80,048 new cases. Five nations in top 10.

No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 127,701 (7 increase, record 2,396). Cases 4,455,221 (2,874 increase, record 68,053).

No. 6 Italy: Deaths `124,810 (164 increase, record 993). Cases 5,741 increase, record 40,896.

No. 7 Russia: Deaths 117,361 (395 increase, record 635). Cases 4,974,908 (9,232 increase, record 29,935).

No. 8 France: Deaths 108,314 (133 increase, record 1,437). Cases 5,968,551 (15,415 increase, record 88,790 Nov. 7).

No. 9 Germany: Deaths 87,639 (234 increase, record 1,244). Cases 10,727 increase, record 32,546.

Also, No. 11 Spain: Deaths 79,601 (33 increase, record 996). Cases 5,733 increase, record 44,357. No. 14 Poland: Deaths 72,500 (250 increase, record 954). Cases 2086 increase, record 37,596. No. 17 Ukraine: Deaths 48,899, most past Indonesia (203 increase, record 481). Cases 5,165 increase, record 20,341.

No. 10 Colombia: 83,233 deaths (490 increase, fourth in nation, record 505). Cases 16,086 increase, record 21,078.

Others

No. 12 Iran: 77,994 deaths (229 increase, record 496). Cases 12,428 increase, record 25,582.

No. 13 Argentina: 72,669 deaths, passed Poland (434 increase, record 494 Wednesday. Cases 35,884 increase, record 39,652 Wednesday.

No. 16 South Africa: 55,568 deaths (61 increase, record 839. Cases 3,641 increase, record 21,980.

No. 24 Canada: Deaths 25,111 (45 increase, record 257). Cases 5,057 increase, record 11,383.

No. 39 Japan: Deaths 12,078 (106 increase, record 216 Tuesday). Cases: 5,721 increase, record 7,882.

No. 60: China: Deaths 4,636 (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, 2020, new verification on May 17). Cases: 24 increase Friday.

No. 86 South Korea: Deaths 1,922 (6 increase Friday, record 40). Cases: 561 increase, record 701.

