State's cases rise by 2,338, same as day before; deaths' increase 41 vs. 86

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's coronavirus cases rose by 2,338, the same as the U.S. high the day before, as deaths increased by 41 after 86, the Florida Health Department announced Friday afternoon . Also, the state's daily first-time positivity rate remained below the target 5 percent for the 19th day in a row, at 3.06, the lowest since last June, and Palm Beach County was below the rate for 23 consecutive days at 3.47 percent.

And the number of people hospitalized with coronavirus dropped to 2,002, the lowest since statistics were reported, which was in July.

Of the increased deaths in the state report, 8 were people 85 and older and long-term care facilities rose by 4.

Palm Beach County rose by 2 after 7 the day before and 194 behind No. 2 Broward. The Treasure Coast only increased by 3 in St. Lucie. Okeechobee was unchanged for 24 consecutive days.

Through Thursday, Florida has led the nation in cases for 32 of 36 days with the exception on four past Tuesdays, all by Texas, including 3,964 most recently. Increased U.S. deaths Thursday: 1,338 but Maryland reported 517 fatalities not properly classified by medical certifiers over the past year. Increased cases: 27,525.

Florida has gone 61 days in a row without 100 or more increased deaths.

State testing sites closed last week more than one year after they opened. Tests reported from labs Thursday were 92,368, one day after 86,880, with 111,602 six days ago with 142,547 on April 13. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27, the least since testing ramped up. The record was 262,798 Jan. 29.

The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 3.06 percent, the lowest since 2.54 June 6, one day after 3.18 percent, a two-week high of 4.54 May 17 and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 3.47 percent, a day after 2.35 percent, the lowest since 1.89 Oct. 11, a two-week high 4.09 May 15.

In Thursday's report, state's total daily positivity rate was 3.88 percent, the lowest since 3.7 June 6, two days after 4.06, a two-week high 6.30 May 16 and a record 26.34 Dec. 28.

Florida's cases reached 2,320,818, including 148,277 in Palm Beach County, with a rise of 158 with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas and No. 4 New York also reporting more than 2 million. California leads with more than 3 million.

It took 26 days to pass more than 100,000 on May 19 since 2.2 million on April 24 after 16 days from 2.1 million and 19 days from 2.0 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.

After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 450 days, the death toll has reached 36,774, an average of 82 per day, and fourth in the nation behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York and No. 3 Texas with the third-largest population. Florida's total including nonresidents is 37,512, which rose by 2 to 738.

It took 16 days to pass 36,000 from 35,000 two weeks ago Friday, and 18 to gain 100,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.and 18,

Twice last week cases rose by 94, including Friday, which are the the most since March. Deaths last hit triple digits on March 26 with 159.

The record was 276 on Aug. 11.

Palm Beach County went to 2,875 from 2,873 with a record 32 Feb. 2. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 12 to 6,424 and Broward is second, rising by 2 to 3,069.

St. Lucie went to 654 from 651, Martin stayed at 330, Indian River at 305 and Okeechobee at 89 with its first two fatalities on July 25.

No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,8`24 (1 increase), No. 5 Pinellas 1,667 (2 increase), No. 6 Duval 1,489 (10 increase), No. 7 Polk 1,378 (1 increase), No. 8 Orange 1,302 (2 increase), No. 9 Lee 1,004 (no change), No. 10 Marion 984 (no change)

With a net increase of 19 deaths in South Florida of the 56 state total, which is 46.3 percent there are 13,746 which is 37.4 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.

The number of increased deaths over seven days is 333 an average of 48 and 0.9 percent, compared with 441 the previous week and more than 1,200 several weeks ago. Palm Beach County increased by 30 for seven days for 1.1 percent. The U.S. figure is 0.8 percent with the world at 2.3 percent.

The 2,341 new cases are different than the 2,338 increase because of an update from previous days.

Last Friday, cases rose by 2,371.

Data traditionally are low on Monday, including 1,606 most recently, 1,976 one week ago, 2,296 two weeks ago and 3,075 three weeks before.

On Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since Tuesday, June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.

The last time cases were more than 3,000 was Saturday with 3,406.

The last time they were more than 7,000 was the 7,411 increase Saturday, April 24. On April 13 they rose by 9,068.

Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6. The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.

A total of 15.7percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 367 compared with 444 rise the day before. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 158 one day after 115 and four days after 53, the fewest since 49 on Oct. 12 and a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 194, St. Lucie 39, Martin 14, Indian River 11 and Okeechobee 4. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 500,323 and Broward is second at 244,552, ahead of Palm Beach County.

Over seven days, cases have risen by 15,958 for an average of 2,280 at 0.7 percent. The previous week the increase was 18,657 for an average of 2,665. The average since the first case was reported March 1, 2020, is 5,112 per day in 454 days.

Florida's cases are 7.0 percent of the total infections in the U.S. and 6.2 percent of the deaths. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 10.8 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 18th in cases per million. In cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is sixth at 75.7 with Wyoming No. 1 at 101.1 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 56 each on May 7.

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 167 compared with 217 one day ago. The state reported Friday there are currently 2,002 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, with a decrease of 71, the lowest since data was reported last July. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14. The all-time high of 9,520 was on July 21In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.

TESTING

Florida is fifth in total tests at 24,058,100 behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas and No. 4 Illinois, according to Johns Hopkins. Some people have taken more than one test.

First-time positivity rates:

Palm Beach County's rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.

Miami-Dade: two-week low 1.96 percent percent (day ago 2.76, two-week high 3.84 May 14). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward: two-week low 2.01 percent (day ago 2.16, two-week high 3.5 May 14).

St. Lucie: 3.87 percent (day ago 5.3, two-week low 3.34 four days ago, two-week high 7.61 May 15). Martin: 3.54 percent (day ago 3.15, two-week low 2.31 two days ago, two-week high 11.11 seven days). Indian River: 3.21 percent (day ago 4.03, two-week high 5.45 May 14, two-week low 2.38 five days ago). Okeechobee: 5.0 percent on 76 negative tests (day ago 3.88 on 124 negative tests, two-week low 1.92 on 51 negative tests four days, two-week high 20.83 on 95 negative tests six days ago).

MORTALITY

The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.1 percent worldwide.

County rates: Palm Beach County 2.0 percent, Broward 1.3, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.4, Martin 2.7, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.2.

Deaths per million: Florida 1,712 (26th in nation), U.S. 1,836, world 453.1. New York, which represents 9.0 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,752 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,947. Six months ago New York was 13.2 percent of the U.S. deaths.

AGE BREAKDOWN

The death of an child younger than 1 was reported last week. Earlier, the youngest was a 4-year-old girl from Hardee. Five deaths are among youths 5-14, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Five other juveniles are among the 56 deaths in the 15-24 class, which rose by 3. The class was 33 on Sept. 25.

Ages 25-34: 222 (1 decrease in data)

55 and older: Fatalities 93 percent, cases 27 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 61 percent, cases 6 percent.

85 and older: 11,264 (8 increase)

Infant to 4: 371 cases (76 increase), 660hospitalized at one time (3 increase). Ages 5-14: 154,343 (220 increase), 662 hospitalized at one time (2 increase).

Infant to 54 age group: 1,662,317 of the 2,277,470 residents' cases. Fatalities: 2,396 (4 increase, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,956,547 cases. Fatalities 6,547 (13 increase, .33 percent).

CITIES

Through Thursday, No. 1 West Palm Beach 35,614 (35 increase). No. 2 Boca Raton 24,727 (16 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 20,909 (14 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 14,145 (13 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 10,805 (7 increase).

Port St. Lucie leads St. Lucie with 18,035 (39 increase) followed by Fort Pierce 8,843 (18 increase). Vero Beach is first in Indian River 9,801 (11 increase) with Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 963 (no change). Stuart leads Martin with 5,923 (7 increase).

HOSPITALIZATIONS

A total of 94,930 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 93,965. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.

Palm Beach County: 7,155 (1` increase). Martin 836 (`2 increase), St. Lucie 1,953 (4 increase), Indian River 896 (no change), Okeechobee 446 (2 increase).

LONG-TERM CARE

Thirty-one percent of the deaths, 11,510 residents and staff of long-term care (4 increase). Palm Beach County is in first place with 1,090 (3 increase) ahead of Miami-Dade at 1,028 (no change).

NATION

Deaths

Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, 2020, the national toll has risen to 593,288 Thursday (1,338 increase but Maryland reported 517 fatalities not properly classified by medical certifiers over the past year, seven days ago 669, record 4,474 Jan. 12). Only Florida and California reported at least 50 deaths. One week increase: 4,749 (0.8 percent).

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 61,855 (31 increase, U.S.-record 1,114 increase, including 806 from Los Angeles County dating from Dec. 3, past record record 764). No. 2 New York 53,229 (21 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 50,308 (49 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 27,163 (40 increase, record 405).

Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 14 increase, No. 7 Illinois 42, No. 8 Georgia 39, No. 9 Michigan 59, No. 10 Ohio no data.

Also with at least 50: None. Also: No. 12 Arizona 18, No. 11 Massachusetts 9, No. 31 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., 13.

Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 16 states, including West Virginia 2,792.

Cases

Total 33,217,995 Thursday (27,525 increase, seven days ago 30,141, record 299,786 Jan. 2). Only Florida, Texas and California had at least 2,000 cases.

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,677,235(1,418 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,940,203 (1,289 increase, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 2,082,104 (1,055 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,379,279 (891 increase, record 15,415).

Worldwide

Deaths: 3,524,558 (11,678 increase Thursday, seven days ago 13,124, record 17,367 Jan. 20). The U.S. represented 5.4 percent of increase and overall 17.2 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 78,928 (2.3 percent).

Cases: 169,616,962 (537,622 increase, seven days ago 656,330, record 904,792). India accounted for 39.3 percent percent of the daily deaths.

No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 456,753 (2,130 increase, record 4,211). Cases 16,342,162 (66,722 increase, record 97,586).

No. 3 India: Deaths 315,235 (3,847 increase, world record 4,529). Cases 27,369,093 (211,298 increase, world record 414,188 May 7).

No. 4 Mexico: Deaths 222,657 (425 increase, one-day record 1,803). Cases 2,405,722 (3,000 increase, record 22,339).

Europe: 1,555 new deaths, 64,467 new cases. Five nations in top 10.

No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 127,758 (10 increase, record 2,396). Cases 4,473,677 (3,542 increase, record 68,053).

No. 6 Italy: Deaths `125,793 (171 increase, record 993). Cases 4,147 increase, record 40,896.

No. 7 Russia: Deaths 120,002 (402 increase, record 635). Cases 5,035,207 (9,039 increase, record 29,935).

No. 8 France: Deaths 109,165 (142 increase, record 1,437). Cases 5,635,629 (13,933 increase, record 88,790 Nov. 7).

No. 9 Germany: Deaths 88,689 (210 increase, record 1,244). Cases 6,928 increase, record 32,546.

Also, No. 11 Spain: Deaths 79,888 (33 increase, record 996). Cases 5,290increase, record 44,357. No. 14 Poland: Deaths 73,440 (135 increase, record 954). Cases 1,230 increase, record 37,596. No. 17 Ukraine: Deaths 50,076 (183 increase, record 481). Cases 3,509 increase, record 20,341.

No. 10 Colombia: 86,693deaths (513 increase, record 505). Cases 25,092 increase, record 21,078.

Others

No. 12 Iran: 79,384 deaths (165 increase, record 496). Cases 9,994 increase, record 25,582.

No. 13 Argentina: 76,135 deaths (547 increase, U.S., record 692 Friday. Cases 41,080 increase, record 39,652.

No. 16 South Africa: 56,170 deaths (93 increase, record 839. Cases 4,422 increase, record 21,980.

No. 24 Canada: Deaths 25,3411 (50 increase, record 257). Cases 2,967 increase, record 11,383.

No. 36 Japan: Deaths 12,759 (119 increase, record 216). Cases: 4,140 increase, record 7,882.

No. 61: China: Deaths 4,636 (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, 2020, new verification on May 17). Cases: 7 increase Friday.

No. 86 South Korea: Deaths 1,946 (3 increase Friday, record 40). Cases: 587 increase, record 701.

