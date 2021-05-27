State's cases rise by 2,338 day after 2,327; deaths' increase 86 vs. 56

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's coronavirus cases rosee by 2,338, which was 11 more than the U.S. high the day before, as deaths increased by 86 after 56 Wednesday, the Florida Health Department announced Thursday afternoon. Also, the state's daily first-time positivity rate remained below the target 5 percent for the 18th day in a row, at 3.2, the lowest since last June, and Palm Beach County was below the rate for 22 consecutive days at 2.33 percent, the lowest since last October.

Of the increased deaths, 21 were people 85 and older and long-term care facilities rose by 19.

Palm Beach County rose by 7 after 11 the day before and 194 behind No. 2 Broward. The Treasure Coast didn't increase and Okeechobee was unchanged for 23 consecutive days.

Through Wednesday, Florida has led the nation in cases for 31 of 35 days with the exception on four past Tuesdays, all by Texas, including 3,964 most recently. Increased U.S. deaths : 1,009 with Texas a U.S.-high 61. Increased cases: 24,052.

Florida has gone 61 days in a row without 100 or more increased deaths.

State testing sites closed last week more than one year after they opened. Tests reported from labs Wednesday were 86,962, one day after 78,052, five days after 111,599, with 142,547 on April 13. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27, the least since testing ramped up. The record was 262,798 Jan. 29.

The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 3.2 percent, the lowest since 2.54 June 6, one day after 3.51 percent, a two-week high of 4.54 May 17 and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 2.33 percent, the lowest since 1.89 Oct. 11, a day after 2.68, a two-week high 4.09 May 15.

The state's total daily positivity rate was 4.06 percent, the lowest since 3.7 June 6, one day after 4.53, a two-week high 6.30 May 16 and a record 26.34 Dec. 28.

Florida's cases reached 2,318,480, including 148,119 in Palm Beach County, with a rise of 115 with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas and No. 4 New York also reporting more than 2 million. California leads with more than 3 million.

It took 26 days to pass more than 100,000 on May 19 since 2.2 million on April 24 after 16 days from 2.1 million and 19 days from 2.0 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.

After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 449 days, the death toll has reached 36,733, an average of 82 per day, and fourth in the nation behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York and No. 3 Texas with the third-largest population. Florida's total including nonresidents is 37,469, which rose by 1 to 736.

It took 16 days to pass 36,000 from 35,000 one week ago Friday, and 18 to gain 100,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.and 18,

Twice last week cases rose by 94, which are the the most since March. Deaths last hit triple digits on March 26 with 159.

The record was 276 on Aug. 11.

Last Thursday, they rose by 76.

Palm Beach County went to 2,873 from 2,866 with a record 32 Feb. 2. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 11 to 6,412 and Broward is second, rising by 3 to 3,067.

St. Lucie remained at 651, Martin at 330, Indian River at 305 and Okeechobee at 89 with its first two fatalities on July 25.

No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,8`23 (7 increase), No. 5 Pinellas 1,665 (4 increase), No. 6 Duval 1,479 (1 increase), No. 7 Polk 1,377 (4 increase), No. 8 Orange 1,300 (no change), No. 9 Lee 1,004 (no change), No. 10 Marion 984 (4 increase)

With a net increase of 21 deaths in South Florida of the 56 state total, which is 24.4 percent there are 13,726 which is 37.4 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.

The number of increased deaths over seven days is 386 an average of 55 and 1.0 percent, compared with 418 the previous week and more than 1,200 several weeks ago. Palm Beach County increased by 36 for seven days for 1.3 percent. The U.S. figure is 0.6 percent with the world at 2.3 percent.

The 2,314 new cases are different than the 2,338 increase because of an update from previous days.

Last Thursday, cases rose by 2,893.

Data traditionally are low on Monday, including 1,606 most recently, 1,976 one week ago, 2,296 two weeks ago and 3,075 three weeks before.

On Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since Tuesday, June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.

The last time they were more than 7,000 was the 7,411 increase Saturday, April 24. On April 13 they rose by 9,068.

Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6. The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.

A total of 19.0 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 444 compared with 311 rise the day before. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 115 one day after 125 and three days after 53, the fewest since 49 on Oct. 12 and a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 214, St. Lucie 46, Martin 8, Indian River 15 and Okeechobee 4 three after none. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 499,956 and Broward is second at 244358, ahead of Palm Beach County.

Over seven days, cases have risen by 15,991 for an average of 2,284 at 0.7 percent. The previous week the increase was 19,876 for an average of 2,839. The average since the first case was reported March 1, 2020, is 5,118 per day in 453 days.

Florida's cases are 7.0 percent of the total infections in the U.S. and 6.2 percent of the deaths. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 10.8 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 18th in cases per million. In cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is seven at 77.6 with Delaware No. 1 at 126.7 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 56 each on April 28 and May 5.

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 217 compared with 149 one day ago. The state reported Thursday there are currently 2,073 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, with an increase of 14. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.

TESTING

Florida is fifth in total tests at 24,004,298 behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas and No. 4 Illinois, according to Johns Hopkins. Some people have taken more than one test.

First-time positivity rates:

Palm Beach County's rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.

Miami-Dade: 2.75 percent percent (day ago two-week low 2.64, two-week high 3.96 May 13). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward: two-week low 2.2 percent (day ago 2.24, two-week high 3.49 May 14).

St. Lucie: 5.3 percent (day ago 3.69, two-week low 3.34 three days ago, two-week high 7.61 May 15). Martin: 3.38 percent (day ago two-week low 2.5, two-week high 11.11 six days). Indian River: 4.03 percent (day ago 5.34, two-week high 5.45 May 14, two-week low 2.38 four days ago). Okeechobee: 3.85 percent on 125 negative tests (day ago 6.52 on 86 negative tests, two-week low 1.92 on 51 negative tests three days, two-week high 20.83 on 95 negative tests five days ago).

MORTALITY

The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.1 percent worldwide.

County rates: Palm Beach County 2.0 percent, Broward 1.3, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.4, Martin 2.7, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.2.

Deaths per million: Florida 1,706 (26th in nation), U.S. 1,832, world 451.5. New York, which represents 9.0 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,751 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,945. Six months ago New York was 13.2 percent of the U.S. deaths.

AGE BREAKDOWN

The death of an child younger than 1 was reported last week. Earlier, the youngest was a 4-year-old girl from Hardee. Five deaths are among youths 5-14, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Five other juveniles are among the 53 deaths in the 15-24 class, which didn't change. The class was 33 on Sept. 25.

Ages 25-34: 223 (2 increase)

55 and older: Fatalities 93 percent, cases 27 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 61 percent, cases 6 percent.

85 and older: 11,256 (21 increase)

Infant to 4: 49,295 cases (76 increase), 65`7 hospitalized at one time (2 increase). Ages 5-14: 154,123 (219 increase), 660 hospitalized at one time (3 increase).

Infant to 54 age group: 1,660,469 of the 2,275,177 residents' cases. Fatalities: 2,392 (11 increase, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,954,470 cases. Fatalities 6,534 (24 increase, .34 percent).

CITIES

Through Wednesday, No. 1 West Palm Beach 35,579 (34 increase). No. 2 Boca Raton 24,711 (24 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 20,895 (20 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 14,132 (5 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 10,798 (6 increase).

Port St. Lucie leads St. Lucie with 18,096 (23 increase) followed by Fort Pierce 8,825 (16 increase). Vero Beach is first in Indian River 9,790 (20 increase) with Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 963 (no change). Stuart leads Martin with 5,916 (9 increase).

HOSPITALIZATIONS

A total of 94,767 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 93,815. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.

Palm Beach County: 7,144 (18 increase). Martin 834 (`9 decrease in data revision), St. Lucie 1,949 (3 increase), Indian River 896 (9 decrease), Okeechobee 444 (no change).

LONG-TERM CARE

Thirty-one percent of the deaths, 11,506 residents and staff of long-term care (19 increase). Palm Beach County is in first place with 1,087 (no change) ahead of Miami-Dade at 1,028 (no change).

NATION

Deaths

Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, 2020, the national toll has risen to 591,950 Wednesday (1,009 increase, seven days ago 667, record 4,474 Jan. 12). Only Texas, Florida California reported at least 50 deaths Wednesday. One week increase: 4,056 (0.7 percent).

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 61,824 (54 increase, U.S.-record 1,114 increase, including 806 from Los Angeles County dating from Dec. 3, past record record 764). No. 2 New York 53,208 (27 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 50,259 (U.S.-high 61 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 27,123 (38 increase, record 405).

Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 25 increase, No. 7 Illinois 27, No. 8 Georgia 36, No. 9 Michigan 12, No. 10 Ohio no data.

Also with at least 50: None. Also: No. 12 Arizona 7, No. 11 Massachusetts 7, No. 31 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., 19

Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 16 states, including West Virginia 2,788.

Cases

Total 33,190,470 Wednesday (24,052 increase, seven days ago 27,756, record 299,786 Jan. 2). Only Florida and Texas had at least 2,000 cases.

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,675,817 (1,155 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,938,915 (2,189 increase, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 2,081,049 (936 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,378,388 (1,139 increase, record 15,415).

Worldwide

Deaths: 3,511,944 (12,348 increase Wednesday, seven days ago 13,982, record 17,367 Jan. 20). The U.S. represented 5.0 percent of increase and overall 17.3 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 80,405 (2.3 percent).

Cases: 169,075,234 (560,901 increase, seven days ago 616,451, record 904,792). India accounted for 37.2 percent percent of the daily deaths.

No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 454,429 (2,205 increase, record 4,211). Cases 16,274,695 (78,714 increase, record 97,586).

No. 3 India: Deaths 311,388 (4,157 increase, world record 4,529). Cases 27,157,795 (208,921 increase, world record 414,188 May 7).

No. 4 Mexico: Deaths 222,232 (272 increase, one-day record 1,803). Cases 2,402,722 (2,932 increase, record 22,339).

Europe: 1,809 new deaths, 57,534 new cases. Five nations in top 10.

No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 127,748 (9 increase, record 2,396). Cases 4,470,297 (3,180 increase, record 68,053).

No. 6 Italy: Deaths `125,622 (121 increase, record 993). Cases 3,937 increase, record 40,896.

No. 7 Russia: Deaths 119,600 (405 increase, record 635). Cases 5,026,168 (8,373 increase, record 29,935).

No. 8 France: Deaths 109,023 (144 increase, record 1,437). Cases 5,621,696 (12,646 increase, record 88,790 Nov. 7).

No. 9 Germany: Deaths 88,479 (318 increase, record 1,244). Cases 4,473 increase, record 32,546.

Also, No. 11 Spain: Deaths 79,8855 (54 increase, record 996). Cases 5,007 increase, record 44,357. No. 14 Poland: Deaths 73,305 (209 increase, record 954). Cases 1,267 increase, record 37,596. No. 17 Ukraine: Deaths 49,893 (208 increase, record 481). Cases 3,395increase, record 20,341.

No. 10 Colombia: 86,180 deaths (614 increase, record 505). Cases 21,181 increase, record 21,078.

Others

No. 12 Iran: 79,219 deaths (163 increase, record 496). Cases 10,468 increase, record 25,582.

No. 13 Argentina: 75,588 deaths (532 increase, fourth behind India, Brazl, U.S., record 692 Friday. Cases 35,399 increase, record 39,652 Wednesday.

No. 16 South Africa: 56,077 deaths (101 increase, record 839. Cases 4,623increase, record 21,980.

No. 24 Canada: Deaths 25,361 (37 increase, record 257). Cases 2,590 increase, record 11,383.

No. 36 Japan: Deaths 12,640 (116 increase, record 216). Cases: 4,536 increase, record 7,882.

No. 61: China: Deaths 4,636, dropped behind Georgia (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, 2020, new verification on May 17). Cases: 19 increase Thursday.

No. 86 South Korea: Deaths 1,943 (3 increase Thursday, record 40). Cases: 629 increase, record 701.

