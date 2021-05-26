State's cases rise by 2,327 day after 1,874; deaths' increase 56 vs. 80

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's coronavirus cases ended two days in a row of gaining fewer than 2,000 cases with a gain of 2,327 a day after 1,874, as deaths rose by 56 after a U.S.-high 80, the Florida Health Department announced Wednesday afternoon. Also, the state's daily first-time positivity rate remained below the target 5 percent for the 17th day in a row, at 3.54, and Palm Beach County was below the rate for 21 consecutive days at 2.68 percent.

Of the increased deaths reported, 16 more were people 85 and long-term fatalities rose by 12.

Palm Beach County rose by 11 after 8 the day before and 198 behind No. 2 Broward. The Treasure Coast had a net increase of 2 -- both in Martin. Okeechobee was unchanged for 22 consecutive days.

Through Tuesday, Florida has led the nation in cases for 30 of 34 days with the exception on four past Tuesdays, all by Texas, including 3,964 most recently. Increased U.S. deaths: 389. Increased cases: 22,756.

Florida has gone 60 days in a row without 100 or more increased deaths.

State testing sites closed last week more than one year after they opened. Tests reported from labs Tuesday were 78,132, one day after 59,193, four days after 111,600, with 142,547 on April 13. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27, the least since testing ramped up. The record was 262,798 Jan. 29.

The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 3.54 percent, one day after 3.73 percent, four days after 3.51, the lowest since 2.54 June 6, a two-week high of 4.54 May 17 and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 2.68 percent, a day after 2.62, six days after 2.52 percent, the lowest since 1.89 Oct. 11, a two-week high 4.09 May 15.

The state's total daily positivity rate was 4.54 percent, the lowest since 4.42 Oct. 10, one day after 5.46, a two-week high 6.30 May 16 and a record 26.34 Dec. 28.

Florida's cases reached 2,316,142 including 148,004 in Palm Beach County, with a rise of 125 with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas and No. 4 New York also reporting more than 2 million. California leads with more than 3 million.

It took 26 days to pass more than 100,000 on Wednesday since 2.2 million on April 24 after 16 days from 2.1 million and 19 days from 2.0 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.

After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 448 days, the death toll has reached 36,647, an average of 82 per day, and fourth in the nation behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York and No. 3 Texas with the third-largest population. Florida's total including nonresidents is 37,382, which stayed at 735.

It took 16 days to pass 36,000 from 35,000 one week ago Friday, and 18 to gain 100,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.and 18,

Twice last week cases rose by 94, which are the the most since March. Deaths last hit triple digits on March 26 with 159.

The record was 276 on Aug. 11.

Last Wednesday, they rose by 44.

Palm Beach County went to 2,866 from 2,855 with a record 32 Feb. 2. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 2 to 6,401 and Broward is second, rise by 4 to 3,064.

St. Lucie remained at 651, Martin at 330 from 328, Indian River at 305 and Okeechobee at 89 with its first two fatalities on July 25.

No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,8`16 (4 increase), No. 5 Pinellas 1,661 (4 increase), No. 6 Duval 1,478 (2 decrease), No. 7 Polk 1,373 (1 increase), No. 8 Orange 1,300 (6 increase), No. 9 Lee 1,004 (1 decrease in data revision), No. 10 Marion 980 (no change)

With a net increase of 19 deaths in South Florida of the 56 state total, which is 33.9 percent there are 13,706 which is 37.4 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.

The number of increased deaths over seven days is 376 an average of 54 and 1.0 percent, compared with 389 the previous week and more than 1,200 several weeks ago. Palm Beach County increased by 34 for seven days for 1.2 percent. The U.S. figure is 0.6 percent with the world at 2.4 percent.

The 2,342 new cases are different than the 2,327 increase because of an update from previous days.

Last Wednesday, cases rose by 2,811.

Data traditionally are low on Monday, including 1,606 most recently, 1,976 one week ago, 2,296 two weeks ago and 3,075 three weeks before.

On Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since Tuesday, June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.

The last time they were more than 7,000 was the 7,411 increase Saturday, April 24. On April 13 they rose by 9,068.

Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6. The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.

A total of 13.4 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 311 compared with 248 rise the day before. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 125 one day after 84 and two days after 53, the fewest since 49 on Oct. 12 and a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 199, St. Lucie 39, Martin 14, Indian River 22 and Okeechobee 7 two after none. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 499,512 and Broward is second at 244,130, ahead of Palm Beach County.

Over seven days, cases have risen by 16,546 for an average of 2,433 at 0.7 percent. The previous week the increase was 21,047 for an average of 3,007. The average since the first case was reported March 1, 2020, is 5,124 per day in 452 days.

Florida's cases are 7.0 percent of the total infections in the U.S. and 6.2 percent of the deaths. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 10.8 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 18th in cases per million. In cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is fifth at 81.9 with Delaware No. 1 at 135.6, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 55 on April. 28.

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 149 compared with 225 one day ago. The state reported Wednesday there are currently 2,059 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, with a decrease of 57. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.

TESTING

Florida is fifth in total tests at 23,953,862 behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas and No. 4 Illinois, according to Johns Hopkins. Some people have taken more than one test.

First-time positivity rates:

Palm Beach County's rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.

Miami-Dade: two-week low 2.67 percent (day ago 2.78, two-week high 4.20 May 12). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward: two-week low 2.32 percent (day ago 2.46, two-week high 3.49 May 14).

St. Lucie: 3.6 percent (day ago 3.91, two-week low 3.34 two days ago, two-week high 7.61 May 15). Martin: two-week low 2.68 percent (day ago 3.05, two-week high 11.11 five days). Indian River: 5.34 percent (day ago 4.2, two-week high 5.44 May 14, two-week low 2.38 three days ago). Okeechobee: 7.53 percent on 86 negative tests (day ago 14.81 on 46 negative tests, two-week low 1.92 on 51 negative tests (revised from zero percent), two-week high 20.83 on 95 negative tests four days ago).

MORTALITY

The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.1 percent worldwide.

County rates: Palm Beach County 2.0 percent, Broward 1.3, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.4, Martin 2.7, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.2.

Deaths per million: Florida 1,703 (27th in nation), U.S. 1,829, world 449.3. New York, which represents 9.0 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,749 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,941. Six months ago New York was 13.2 percent of the U.S. deaths.

AGE BREAKDOWN

The death of an child younger than 1 was reported Tuesday. Earlier, the youngest was a 4-year-old girl from Hardee. Five deaths are among youths 5-14, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Five other juveniles are among the 53 deaths in the 15-24 class, which didn't change. The class was 33 on Sept. 25.

Ages 25-34: 221 (1 increase)

55 and older: Fatalities 93 percent, cases 27 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 61 percent, cases 6 percent.

85 and older: 11,235 (16 increase)

Infant to 4: 49,219 cases (91 increase), 65`5 hospitalized at one time (2 increase). Ages 5-14: 153,904 (245 increase), 657 hospitalized at one time (3 increase).

Infant to 54 age group: 1,658,624 of the 2,272,898 residents' cases. Fatalities: 2,381 (11 increase, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,952,417 cases. Fatalities 6,510 (19 increase, .33 percent).

CITIES

Throughn Tuesday, No. 1 West Palm Beach 35,545 (17 increase). No. 2 Boca Raton 24,687 (6 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 20,875 (25 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 14,127 (12 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 10,792 (8 increase).

Port St. Lucie leads St. Lucie with 18,073 (24 increase) followed by Fort Pierce 8,809 (7 increase). Vero Beach is first in Indian River 9,770 (4 increase) with Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 963 (1 increase). Stuart leads Martin with 5,907 (3 increase).

HOSPITALIZATIONS

A total of 94,550 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 93,598. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.

Palm Beach County: 7,128 (16 increase). Martin 843 (`10 more), St. Lucie 1,946 (2 increase), Indian River 905 (12 increase), Okeechobee 444 (no change).

LONG-TERM CARE

Thirty-one percent of the deaths, 11,487 residents and staff of long-term care (12 increase). Palm Beach County is in first place with 1,087 (increase) ahead of Miami-Dade at 1,028 (1 increase).

NATION

Deaths

Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, 2020, the national toll has risen to 590,941 Tuesday (634 increase, seven days ago 770, record 4,474 Jan. 12). Only Florida and Michigan reported at least 50 deaths Tuesday. One week increase: 3,709 (0.6 percent).

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 61,770 (8 increase, U.S.-record 1,114 increase, including 806 from Los Angeles County dating from Dec. 3, past record record 764). No. 2 New York 53,181 (21 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 50,198 (40 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 27,085 (42 increase, record 405).

Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 24 increase, No. 7 Illinois 17, No. 8 Georgia 32, No. 9 Michigan 66, No. 10 Ohio 44 (four days)

Also with at least 50: None. Also: No. 12 Arizona 14, No. 11 Massachusetts 10, No. 31 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., 20.

Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 16 states, including West Virginia 2,782.

Cases

Total 33,166,418 Tuesday (22,756 increase, seven days ago 27,756, record 299,786 Jan. 2). Only Texas had at least 2,000 cases.

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,674,662 (618 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,936,733(U.S.-high 3,964 increase, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 2,080,113 (767 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,376,249 (808 increase, record 15,415).

Worldwide

Deaths: 3,499,219 (12,091 increase Tuesday, seven days ago 13,982, record 17,367 Jan. 20). The U.S. represented 5.5 percent of increase and overall 17.3 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 81,283 (2.4 percent).

Cases: 168,513,619 (525,999 increase, seven days ago 616,451, record 904,792). India accounted for 37.3 percent percent of the daily deaths.

No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 452,224 (2,198 increase, record 4,211). Cases 16,195,981 (74,845 increase, record 97,586).

No. 3 India: Deaths 307,243 (3,511 increase, world record 4,529 Wednesday). Cases 26,948,874 (196,427 increase, world record 414,188 May 7).

No. 4 Mexico: Deaths 221,960 (265 increase, one-day record 1,803). Cases 2,399,790 (2,483 increase, record 22,339).

Europe: 1,752 new deaths, 44,657 new cases. Five nations in top 10.

No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 127,739 (15 increase, record 2,396). Cases 4,467,310 (2,493 increase, record 68,053).

No. 6 Italy: Deaths `125,501 (166 increase, record 993). Cases 3,224 increase, record 40,896.

No. 7 Russia: Deaths 119,194 (393 increase, record 635). Cases 5,017,795 (7,884 increase, record 29,935).

No. 8 France: Deaths 108,879 (203 increase, record 1,437). Cases 5,609,050 (3,155 increase, record 88,790 Nov. 7).

No. 9 Germany: Deaths 88,161 (122 increase, record 1,244). Cases 2,578 increase, record 32,546.

Also, No. 11 Spain: Deaths 79,801 (90 increase, record 996). Cases 5,359 increase, record 44,357. No. 14 Poland: Deaths 73,096 (151 increase, record 954). Cases 1,000 increase, record 37,596. No. 17 Ukraine: Deaths 49,685 (249 increase, record 481). Cases 2,608 increase, record 20,341.

No. 10 Colombia: 85,666 deaths (459 increase, U.S., record 505). Cases 21,181 increase, record 21,078.

Others

No. 12 Iran: 79,056 deaths (208 increase, record 496). Cases 11,873 increase, record 25,582.

No. 13 Argentina: 75,056 deaths (576 increase, fourth behind India, Brazl, U.S., record 692 Friday. Cases 24,601 increase, record 39,652 Wednesday.

No. 16 South Africa: 55,976 deaths (102 increase, record 839. Cases 3,084 increase, record 21,980.

No. 24 Canada: Deaths 25,324 (59 increase, record 257). Cases 3,952 increase, record 11,383.

No. 36 Japan: Deaths 12,525 (105 increase, record 216 Tuesday). Cases: 3,901 increase, record 7,882.

No. 60: China: Deaths 4,636 (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, 2020, new verification on May 17). Cases: 13 increase Wednesday.

No. 86 South Korea: Deaths 1,940 (2 increase Wednesday, record 40). Cases: 707 increase, record 701.

