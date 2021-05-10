State's cases rise by 2,296, least in 4 weeks; deaths' increase 52

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's coronavirus cases rose by 2,296, the least since 1,613 April 12, one day after 3,231, the U.S. high for the fifth day in a row, as deaths increased by 52 after 31 Sunday, the Florida Health Department announced Monday afternoon. Also, Palm Beach County's daily first-time positivity rate remained below 5 percent and the state was just above it.

Of the increased deaths reported, 7 more were people 85 and older and long-term facilities increased by 6.

Palm Beach County's deaths increased by 9 after unchanged for three days in a row and in third place 168 behind Broward. The Treasure Coast and Okeechochobee didn't change.

No states reported triple-digit deaths increases Sunday. Increased U.S. deaths: 238, the lowest since 192 one year ago March 23, though 17 states didn't report data. Increased cases: 21,392, the lowest since 19,819 June 5. Until Wednesday, Florida was No. 1 for increased deaths in the U.S. for 12 days, and now it's five days in a row.

Florida has gone 44 days in a row without 100 or more increased deaths.

Tests reported from labs Saturday were 55,154, one day after 72,741 with 142,547 on April 13 and 24,091 April 11. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27, the least since testing ramped up. The record was 262,798 Jan. 29.

The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 5.01 percent, one day after 5.31, two days after 4.66, the lowest since 3.67 Oct. 23, a two-week high of 6.96 April 26 and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 4.7 percent, one day after 4.82, two days after 3.7, the lowest since 2.7 Oct. 23, a two-week high 7.16 April 26.

The state's total daily positivity rate was 7.31 percent, one day after 7.34, three days after 6.06 percent, the lowest since 5.95 Oct. 24, a two-week high 8.83 April 26 and a record 26.34 Dec. 28.

Florida's cases reached 2,272,102, including 145,485 in Palm Beach County, with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas and No. 4 New York also reporting more than 2 million. California leads with more than 3 million.

It took 16 days for cases to pass more than 100,000 to 2.2 million Saturday, April 24, after 19 days 100,000 from 2 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.

After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 432 days, the death toll has reached 35,783, an average of 83 per day, and fourth in the nation behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York and No. 3 Texas with the third-largest population. Florida's total including nonresidents is 36,498, which rose by 1 to 715.

Residents' deaths passed 35,000 Wednesday, April 28 after 34,000 on Saturday, April 10, 15 days after rising more than 100,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.

Deaths last hit triple digits on Friday, March 26 with 159 and the previous time was 101 the day before and previously 105 on March.

Last Monday they increased by 39.

Last Sunday they rose by 29, which was the least since 7 on Sunday, April 11 and 5 on Sept. 28.

The record was 276 on Aug. 11.

Palm Beach County went to 2,797 from 2,788 and a record 32 Feb. 2. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 7 to 6,259 and Broward is second, by 1 at 2,965.

St. Lucie stayed at 638, Martin at 320, Indian River at 302 and Okeechobee at 89 with its first two fatalities on July 25.

No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,74 (1 increase), No. 5 Pinellas 1,633 (4 increase), No. 6 Duval 1,416 (3 increase), No. 7 Polk 1,335 (4 increase), No. 8 Orange 1,275 (5 increase), No. 9 Lee 973 (no change), No. 10 Marion 968 (2 increase).

With a net increase of 17 deaths in South Florida of the 31 state total, which is 32.7 percent there are 13,369, which is 37.4 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.

The number of increased deaths over seven days is 476, an average of 68 and 1.3 percent, compared with 395 the previous week and more than 1,200 several weeks ago. Palm Beach County increased by 23 over seven days for 0.8 percent. The U.S. figure is 0.8 percent with the world at 2.8 percent.

The 2,303 new cases are different than the 2,296 increase because of an update from previous days.

Before Saturday, the last time cases were below 4,000 was 3,682 Tuesday.

The last time they were more than 7,000 was the 7,411 increase Saturday, April 24. On April 13 they rose by 9,068.

Data traditionally are low on Monday, including 3,075 one week ago.

On Monday, March 1, the 1,700 cases were the lowest since 1,533 on Oct. 12. On Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since Tuesday, June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.

Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6. The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.

A total of 20.7 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 529 compared with 560 rise the day before. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 154 one day after 205 and a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 202, St. Lucie 27, Martin 15, Indian River 9 and Okeechobee 5. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 491,028 and Broward is second at 240,143, ahead of Palm Beach County.

Over seven days, cases have risen by 26,249 for an average of 3,750 at 1.2 percent. The previous week the increase was 33,756 for an average of 4,822. The average since the first case was reported March 1, 2020, is 5,211 per day in 436 days.

Florida's cases are 6.9 percent of the total infections in the U.S. and 6.1 percent of the deaths. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 10.6 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 19th in cases per million. In cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is eighth at 126.3 with Michigan No. 1 at 218.1, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 60 on April 21.

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 69 compared with 63 one day ago. The state reported Monday there are currently 2,738 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 and an increase of 48. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.

TESTING

Florida is fifth in total tests at 23,186,742 behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas and No. 4 Illinois, according to Johns Hopkins. Some people have taken more than one test.2First-time positivity rat

Palm Beach County's rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.

Miami-Dade: two-week low 4.01 percent (day ago 4.66, two-week high 6.06 April 26). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward: two-week low 3.54 percent (day ago 4.3 percent, two-week high 6.88 April 26).

St. Lucie: two-week low 4.49 percent (day ago 6.64, two-week high 9.53 four days ago). Martin: 6.28 percent (day ago 6.02, two-week high 9.86 six days ago, two-week low 3.29 May 1). Indian River: 4.74 percent (day ago 5.74, two-week high 6.32 three days ago, two-week low 1.83 May 1). Okeechobee: 10.87 percent on 41 negative tests (day ago 5.17 on 55 negative tests, two-week high 11.11 on 88 negative tests four days ago, two-week low 2.44 percent on 80 negative tests April 30).

MORTALITY

The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.1 percent worldwide.

County rates: Palm Beach County 2.0 percent, Broward 1.2 (-0.1), Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.4, Martin 2.6, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.2.

Deaths per million: Florida 1,666 (27th in nation), U.S. 1,800, world 425.0. New York, which represents 9.1 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,723 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,905. Six months ago New York was 14.4 percent of the U.S. deaths.

AGE BREAKDOWN

The death of a 4-year-old girl from Hardee is the youngest in the state. Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Five other juveniles are among the 49 deaths in the 15-24 class, which rose by 1. The class was 33 on Sept. 25.

Ages 25-34: 212 (no change).

55 and older: Fatalities 93 percent, cases 27 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 61 percent, cases 6 percent.

85 and older: 11,057 (8 increase)

Infant to 4: 47,654 cases (86 increase), 633 hospitalized at one time (3 increase). Ages 5-14: 149,133cases (250 increase), 621 hospitalized at one time (1 increase).

Infant to 54 age group: 1,624,123 of the 2,229,567 residents' cases. Fatalities: 2,272 (7 increase, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,913,189 cases. Fatalities 6,259 (`8 increase, .33 percent).

CITIES

Through Sunday, No. 1 West Palm Beach 34,932 (50 increase). No. 2 Boca Raton 24,338 (42 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 20,502 (40 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 13,859 (19 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 10,643 (10 increase).

Port St. Lucie leads St. Lucie with 17,622 (41 increase) followed by Fort Pierce 8,605 (5 increase). Vero Beach is first in Indian River 9,612 (21 increase) with Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 950 (no change) with only 3 on May 31. Stuart leads Martin with 5,787 (9 increase).

HOSPITALIZATIONS

A total of 92,125 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 90,889. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.

Palm Beach County: 6,999 (4 increase). Martin 813 (2 increase), St. Lucie 1,878 (10 increase), Indian River 88`1 (`no change), Okeechobee 433 (1 increase).

LONG-TERM CARE

Thirty-two percent of the deaths, 11,361 residents and staff of long-term care (3 increase). Palm Beach County is in first place with 1,075 (2 increase) ahead of Miami-Dade at 1,019 (no change).

NATION

Deaths

Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, 2020, the national toll has risen to 581,754 Sunday (238 increase, lowest since 192 March 23 year ago, seven days ago 325, record 4,474 Jan. 12). Only California reported at least 50 more deaths. One week increase: 4,669 (0.8 percent).

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 61,228 (U.S.-high 61 increase, U.S.-record 1,114 increase, including 806 from Los Angeles County dating from Dec. 3, past record record 764). No. 2 New York 52,688 (35 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 49,591 (19 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 26,543 (11 increase, record 405).

Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 13 increase, No. 7 Illinois 30, No. 8 Georgia minus 1, No. 9 Ohio no data, No. 10 Michigan no data.

Also with at least 50: None. Also: No. 12 Arizona 2, No. 16, Massachusetts 6, No. 31 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., no data.

Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 16 states, including West Virginia 2,726.

Cases

Total 32,707,780 Sunday (21,392 increase, lowest since 19,819 June 5, seven days ago 29,367, record 299,786 Jan. 2). Only Florida and New York had at least 2,000 cases.

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,654,545 (1,853 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,905,110 (1,416 increase, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 2,056,323 (2,269 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,354,967 (1,747 increase, record 15,415).

Others with at least 3,000: None.

Worldwide

Deaths: 3,306,395 (10,265 increase Sunday, seven days ago 10,068, record 17,367 Jan. 20). The U.S. represented 2.3 percent of increase and overall 18.0 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 89,807 (2.8 percent).

Cases: 158,961,326 (650,395 increase, seven days ago 697,494, record 904,792). India accounted for 62.1 percent percent of the daily deaths.

No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 422,418 (934 increase, record 4,211). Cases 15,184,790 (34,162 increase, record 97,586).

No. 3 India: Deaths 242,362 (4,187 increase, record 4,187 Saturday). Cases 22,296,414 (403,738 increase, world record 414,188 Friday).

No. 4 Mexico: Deaths 218,985 (57 increase, one-day record 1,803). Cases 2,365,792 (1,175 increase, record 22,339).

Europe: 1,499 new deaths, 67,736 new cases. Six nations in top 10.

No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 127,605 (2 increase, record 2,396). Cases 4,434,860 (1,770 increase, record 68,053).

No. 6 Italy: Deaths `11,833 (139 increase, record 993). Cases 8,292 increase, record 40,896.

No. 7 Russia: Deaths 113,326 (334 increase, record 635). Cases 4,880,262 (8,419 increase, record 29,935).

No. 8 France: Deaths 106,392 (115 increase, record 1,437). Cases 5,777,087 (9,128 increase, record 88,790 Nov. 7).

No. 9 Germany: Deaths 85,371 (119 increase, record 1,244). Cases 8,290 increase, record 32,546.

No. 10 Spain: Deaths 78,792 (no data, 66 increase Friday, record 996). Cases 8,186 increase Friday, record 44,357.

Also, No. 13 Poland: Deaths 70,012 (147 increase, record 954). Cases 3,852 increase, record 37,596. No. 18 Ukraine: Deaths 46,393 (193 increase, record 481). Cases 5,372 increase, record 20,341.

Others

No. 11 Colombia: 77,854 deaths (495 increase, third highest in world behind Indian, Brazil, record 505). Cases 17,222 increase, record 21,078.

No. 12 Iran: 74,910 deaths (386 increase, record 496). Cases 14,141 increase, 25,582 record.

No. 14 Argentina: 67,325 deaths (283 increase, record 663 Wednesday). Cases 11,582 increase, 29,472 record.

No. 16 South Africa: 54,735 deaths (11 increase, record 839. Cases 1,778 increase, record 21,980.

No. 24 Canada: Deaths 24,626 (58 increase, record 257). Cases 6,695 increase, record 11,383.

No. 40 Japan: Deaths 10,923 (64 increase, record 148 Friday). Cases: 6,493 increase, record 7,882.

No. 59: China: Deaths 4,636 (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, 2020, new verification on May 17). Cases: 11 increase Monday.

No. 85 South Korea: Deaths 1,875 (1 increase Monday, record 40). Cases: 463 increase, record 701.

