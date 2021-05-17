State's cases rise by 1,976, lowest in month; deaths' increase 58 vs. 19 day before

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's coronavirus cases rose by 1,976, the fewest since 1,613 on April 12 and one day after U.S.-high 2,482, as deaths increased by 58 after 19 Sunday, the least since 7 on April 11, the Florida Health Department announced Sunday. Also, the state's daily first-time positivity rate remained below the target 5 percent for the eighth day in a row, at 4.42, and Palm Beach County was below the rate for 12 consecutive days at 4.04.

Of the increased deaths reported Monday, 17 more were people 85 and older and long-term facilities increased by 12.

Palm Beach County rose by 10 after none the day before and 186 behind No. 2 Broward. The Treasure Coast didn't increase for the second day in a row and Okeechobee unchanged for 14 days in a row.

Through Sunday, Florida has led the nation for 23 of 25 days with the exception on two past Tuesdays. Pennsylvania had the most deaths' increase Sunday with 67. Increased U.S. deaths: 262 though 18 states didn't report data. Increased cases: 16,964, the least since early in the pandemic on March 17 with 15,952.

Florida has gone 51 days in a row without 100 or more increased deaths.

Tests reported from labs Saturday were 53,329, one day after 66,590 with 142,547 on April 13 and 24,091 April 11. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27, the least since testing ramped up. The record was 262,798 Jan. 29.

The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 4.4.2 percent, one day after 4.35, two days after 4.14 percent, the lowest since 3.67 Oct. 23, a two-week high of 6.14 May 3 and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 4.04 percent, one day after 4.07, three days after 3.04 percent, the lowest since 2.7 Oct. 23, a two-week high 5.73 May 3.

The state's total daily positivity rate was 6.3 percent, one day after 5.86, two days after 5.24 percent, the lowest since 4.64 Oct. 23, a two-week high 8.13 May 3 and a record 26.34 Dec. 28.

Florida's cases reached 2,293,980, including 146,715 in Palm Beach County, an increase of 118, with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas and No. 4 New York also reporting more than 2 million. California leads with more than 3 million.

It took 16 days for cases to pass more than 100,000 to 2.2 million Saturday, April 24, after 19 days 100,000 from 2 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.

After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 439 days, the death toll has reached 36,133, an average of 82 per day, and fourth in the nation behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York and No. 3 Texas with the third-largest population. Florida's total including nonresidents is 36,857, which rose by 1 to 724.

It took 16 days to pass 36,000 from 35,000 on Friday, and 18 to gain 100,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.and 18

Deaths last hit triple digits on Friday, March 26 with 159 and the previous time was 101 the day before and previously 105 on March.

Last Monday they increased by 52.

The record was 276 on Aug. 11.

Palm Beach County went to 2,826, from 2,816 with a record 32 Feb. 2. First-place Miami-Dade increased to 15 to 6,319 from 6,302 and Broward is second, rising by 1 to 30,012.

St. Lucie stayed at 641, Martin at 324, Indian River at 304 and Okeechobee at 89 with its first two fatalities on July 25.

No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,767 (2 increase), No. 5 Pinellas 1,649 (7 increase), No. 6 Duval 1,447 (no change), No. 7 Polk 1,345 (1 increase), No. 8 Orange 1,283 (no change), No. 9 Lee 987 (1 increase), No. 10 Marion 970 (2 increase)

With a net increase of ` 26 deaths in South Florida of the 58 state total, which is 44.8 percent there are 13,515 which is 37.4 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.

The number of increased deaths over seven days is 350, an average of 50 and 1.0 percent, compared with 476 the previous week and more than 1,200 several weeks ago. Palm Beach County increased by 29 over seven days for 1.0 percent. The U.S. figure is 0.7 percent with the world at 2.6 percent.

The 1,989 new cases are different than the 1,976 increase because of an update from previous days.

The last time they were more than 7,000 was the 7,411 increase Saturday, April 24. On April 13 they rose by 9,068.

Data traditionally are low on Monday, including 2,296 one week ago and 3,075 the week before.

The cases were 1,533 on Oct. 12. On Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since Tuesday, June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.

Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6. The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.

A total of 23.5 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 464 compared with 529 rise the day before. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 209 one day after 118 and a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 185, St. Lucie 13, Martin 26 Indian River 9 and Okeechobee 3. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 495,367 and Broward is second at 242,199, ahead of Palm Beach County.

Over seven days, cases have risen by 21,878 for an average of 3,125 at 1.0 percent. The previous week the increase was 276,249 for an average of 3,750`. The average since the first case was reported March 1, 2020, is 5,178 per day in 443 days.

Florida's cases are 7.0 percent of the total infections in the U.S. and 6.2 percent of the deaths. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 10.7 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 19th in cases per million. In cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is seventh at 105.3 with Colorado No. 1 at 150.9, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 61 April. 21.

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 23 compared with 54 one day ago. The state reported Monday there are currently hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, with Sunday the lowest 2,370 Nov. 1, and an increase of 33. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.

TESTING

Florida is fifth in total tests at 23,546,253 behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas and No. 4 Illinois, according to Johns Hopkins. Some people have taken more than one test.

First-time positivity rates:

Palm Beach County's rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.

Miami-Dade: 3.76 percent (day ago two-week low 3.63, two-week high 5.70 May 3). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward: 3.38 percent (day ago two-week low 3.14 percent, two-week high 5.65 May 3).

St. Lucie: 4.62 percent (day ago 7.56, two-week low 4.42 two days ago, two-week high 9.34 May 5). Martin: 5.60 percent (day ago 5.06, two-week high 9.86 May 3, two-week low 3.48 six days ago). Indian River: 4.4 percent (day ago 3.98, two-week high 6.33 May 6, two-week low 1.86 five days ago). Okeechobee: 6.98 percent on 40 negative tests (day ago two-week high 14.81 percent on 46 negative tests, two-week low 2.99 percent on 130 negative tests five days ago).

MORTALITY

The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.1 percent worldwide.

County rates: Palm Beach County 2.0 percent, Broward 1.3, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.4, Martin 2.6, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.2.

Deaths per million: Florida 1,683 (27th in nation), U.S. 1,813, world 436.2. New York, which represents 9.0 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,737 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,923. Six months ago New York was 14.1 percent of the U.S. deaths.

AGE BREAKDOWN

The death of a 4-year-old girl from Hardee is the youngest in the state. Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Five other juveniles are among the 52 deaths in the 15-24 class, which didn't change. The class was 33 on Sept. 25.

Ages 25-34: 214 (no change)

55 and older: Fatalities 93 percent, cases 27 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 61 percent, cases 6 percent.

85 and older: 11,132 (17 increase)

Infant to 4: 48,415 cases (86 increase), 641 hospitalized at one time (2 increase). Ages 5-14: 151,557 (226 increase), 639 hospitalized at one time (no change).

Infant to 54 age group: 1,641,432 of the 2,251,148 residents' cases. Fatalities: 2,308 (13 increase, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,932,799 cases. Fatalities 6,365 (`23 increase, .32 percent).

CITIES

Through Sunday, No. 1 West Palm Beach 35,256 (44 increase). No. 2 Boca Raton 24,539 (38 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 20,709 (14 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 14,008 (20 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 10,731 (9 increase).

Port St. Lucie leads St. Lucie with 17,849 (44 increase) followed by Fort Pierce 8,695 (14 increase). Vero Beach is first in Indian River 9,695 (10 increase) with Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 955 (1 increase) with only 3 on May 31. Stuart leads Martin with 5,839 (8 increase).

HOSPITALIZATIONS

A total of 93,133 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 92,125. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.

Palm Beach County: 7,051 (no change). Martin 820 (`1 increase), St. Lucie 1,906 (2 increase), Indian River 889 (`no change), Okeechobee 436 (1 increase).

LONG-TERM CARE

Thirty-two percent of the deaths, 11,426 residents and staff of long-term care (12 increase). Palm Beach County is in first place with 1,083 (3 increase) ahead of Miami-Dade at 1,024 (3 increase).

NATION

Deaths

Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, 2020, the national toll has risen to 585,708 Sunday (262 increase, seven days ago 240, record 4,474 Jan. 12). Only Pennsylvania and California reported at least 50 more deaths. One week increase: 4,226 (0.7 percent).

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 61,499 (55 increase, U.S.-record 1,114 increase, including 806 from Los Angeles County dating from Dec. 3, past record record 764). No. 2 New York 52,953 (39 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 49,877 (0 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 26,816 (U.S.-high 67 increase, record 405).

Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 9 increase, No. 7 Illinois 24, No. 8 Georgia 1, No. 9 Michigan no data, No. 10 Ohio no data.

Also with at least 50: None. Also: No. 12 Arizona 7, No. 11 Massachusetts 5, No. 31 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., no data.

Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 16 states, including West Virginia 2,757.

Cases

Total 32,940,846 Sunday (16,864 increase, least since 15,952 March 17, 2020, seven days ago 21,392, record 299,786 Jan. 2). Only Florida had at least 2,000 cases.

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,664,909 (1,370 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,919,589 (654 increase, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 2,0669,135 (1,561 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,366,268 (1,298 increase, record 15,415).

Others with at least 3,000: None.

Worldwide

Deaths: 3,393,270 (9,890 increase Sunday, seven days ago 10,366, record 17,367 Jan. 20). The U.S. represented 2.9 percent of increase and overall 17.7 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 86,349 (2.6 percent).

Cases: 163,711,858 (538,127 increase, seven days ago 665,945, record 904,792). India accounted for 57.8 percent percent of the daily deaths.

No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 435,823 (971 increase, record 4,211). Cases 15,627,475 (36,862 increase, record 97,586).

No. 3 India: Deaths 270,284 (4,077 increase, record 4,200 Wednesday). Cases 24,684,077 (311,170 increase, world record 414,188 May 7).

No. 4 Mexico: Deaths 220,433 (53 increase, one-day record 1,803). Cases 2,381,923 (1,233 increase, record 22,339).

Europe: 1,153 new deaths, 60,134 new cases. Five nations in top 10.

No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 127,679 (4 increase, record 2,396). Cases 4,450,777 (1,926 increase, record 68,053).

No. 6 Italy: Deaths `124,156 (93 increase, record 993). Cases 5,753 increase, record 40,896.

No. 7 Russia: Deaths 115,871 (391 increase, record 635). Cases 4,940,245 (8,554 increase, record 29,935).

No. 8 France: Deaths 107,616 (81 increase, record 1,437). Cases 5,877,787 (13,948 increase, record 88,790 Nov. 7).

No. 9 Germany: Deaths 86,731 (62 increase, record 1,244). Cases 7,067 increase, record 32,546.

Also, No. 11 Spain: Deaths 79,339 (no data Sunday, 58 increase Friday, record 996). Cases 6,347 increase Friday, record 44,357. No. 13 Poland: Deaths 71,664 (55 increase, record 954). Cases 2,167 increase, record 37,596. No. 18 Ukraine: Deaths 48,075 (133 increase, record 481). Cases 3,620 increase, record 20,341.

No. 10 Colombia: 81,300 deaths (520 increase, third in world behind India, Brazil, U.S., record 505). Cases 15,093 increase, record 21,078.

Others

No. 12 Iran: 76,936 deaths (303 increase, record 496). Cases 11,291 increase, 25,582 record.

No. 14 Argentina: 70,522 deaths (269 increase, record 663). Cases 16,350 increase, 29,472 record.

No. 16 South Africa: 55,210 deaths (27 increase, record 839. Cases 2,585 increase, record 21,980.

No. 24 Canada: Deaths 24,948 (40 increase, record 257). Cases 4,901 increase, record 11,383.

No. 39 Japan: Deaths 11,537 (47 increase, record 148 May 14). Cases: 5,261 increase, record 7,882.

No. 60: China: Deaths 4,636 (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, 2020, new verification on May 17). Cases: 25 increase Monday.

No. 85 South Korea: Deaths 1,903 (3 increase Monday, record 40). Cases: 619 increase, record 701.

