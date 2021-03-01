State's cases rise 1,700, lowest in 4.5 months, year after first infections; deaths up 145

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — On the one-year anniversary of the first two reported coronavirus cases in Florida, infections rose by only 1,700, the lowest since 1,533 on Oct. 12 and a day after 5,539 as deaths rose by 147 with residents' toll just `1 from 31,000 and one day after 118, the Florida Health Department announced Monday afternoon. Also, total daily tests were the fewest in nearly five months.

Among the cases, Palm Beach County rose by 82 with the record low 27 on Sept. 28. Palm Beach County's deaths increased by 23 with none on Treasure Coast for the second day in a row and zero Okeechobee County after rising by 3.

Florida, California and New York were the only states to post triple-digit deaths increases Monday as fatalities in the U.S. rose by 1,567, which is 365 days (one year) after the first death was announced in the nation in Washington state. One Monday ago, the death toll surpassed 500,000, which was 37 days since 400,000. Increased cases: 58,812.

Tests reported from labs Sunday were 33,628, the fewest since 24,575 on Oct. 9 and earlier 20,987 on Sept. 27, one day after 101,957 and a record 262,798 Jan. 29. The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 6.32 percent, one day after 6.41, three days after 5.17, the least since 4.91 Oct. 28, and two-week high of a 6.87 Feb. 21 and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 6.96 percent, one day after 6.01and 5.53 four days ago, the lowest since 5.44 Nov. 25, a two-week high of 7.82 Feb. 16 and a record 20.04 Dec. 28. Only 1,899 tests were reported in the county.

The state's total daily positivity rate was 8.73 percent, one day after 9.81, three days after 6.76, the lowest since 5.95 on Oct. 24, and a two-week high of 9.63 seven days ago and a record 26.34 Dec. 28. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.

The state considers anything above 5 percent in the danger threshold.

After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 7, which is 359 days, the death toll has reached 30,999, an average of 86 per day. Florida's total including nonresidents is 31,556 which increased by 3 to 557.

Florida passed 30,000 deaths of residents one Monday ago, six days after 29,000 and seven days after surpassing 28,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.

Florida's cases reached 1,910,921, including 120,868 in Palm Beach County, with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas, No. 4 New York, No. 5 Illinois and No. 6 Georgia also reporting more than 1 million. California leads with more than 3 million.

Cases passed 1.9 million on Saturday, taking 16 days to climb 100,000 from 1.8 million on Feb. 11 after 11 days to rise past 1.7 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.

The number of new cases were 1,817, which is different than the 1,700 increase because of an update from previous days.

Cases increased by 4,15, which were at the time only the second time since Nov. 16 under 5,000. The increase of 3,615 on Monday, Feb. 15 then was the lowest since Oct. 31's 2,331. On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.

The increase of 11,543 on Feb. 5 was the last time they were more than 10,000.

Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6 then were slightly lower at 19,530 one day later.

The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.

For months, the record for increase was 15,300 on July 12 with new infections 15,220.

A total of 13.8 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 235 compared with 1,501 the day before. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 133 one day after 413 and after a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 225, St. Lucie 648 Martin 12, Indian River 7 and Okeechobee 2. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 410,952 and Broward is second at 195,217, ahead of Palm Beach County.

Over seven days, cases have risen by 37,998 for an average of 5,428 at 2.0 percent. The previous week the increase was 41,935 for an average of 5,991. The average since the first case, was reported, which was 365 days ago, is 5,235 per day.

Florida's cases are 6.7 percent of the total infections in the U.S. and 6.0 percent of the deaths. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 8.9 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 29th in cases per million. In average cases per 100,000 over the last seven days, Florida is in ninth at 26.2 with New York City No. 1 at 47.2 (separate from rest of state, which is 31.5) according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

One Monday ago, deaths rose by 156.

One Sunday ago, they increased by 93, was the fewest since 77 on Dec. 27.

One Sunday earlier, deaths rose by 96, which was the lowest since that number on Dec. 28. The previous time they were under triple digits was 98 on Jan. 5.

The increase of 233 of Tuesday Feb. 9 was the third-highest and most since Friday, Jan. 22 of 272, which was 4 from the record on Aug. 11. With five additional nonresident deaths, the total for the day was 277, which ties the mark on Aug. 1. At the time there were 8,685 deaths. So that Friday's residents increase was 4 from the record of 276.

Palm Beach County rose to 2,480 after 2 the day before and a record 32 Feb. 2. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 20 to 5,449 and Broward is third at 2,399 with 9 more.

St. Lucie remained at 547, Martin at 284, Indian River at 261 and Okeechobee at 78 with its first two fatalities on July 25.

No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,504 (2 increase), No. 5 Pinellas 1,451 (10 increase), No. 6 Duval 1,175 (11 increase), No. 7 Polk 1,140 (1 increase), No. 8 Orange 1,104 (10 increase) and No. 9 Lee 872 (no change).

With a net increase of 52 deaths in South Florida of the 147 state total, which is 35.4 percent, there are 11,498, which is 37.1 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.

The number of increased deaths over seven days is 934 an average of 133 and 3.1 percent, compared with 1,1317 the previous week. Palm Beach County increased by 68 over seven days for 2.8 percent. The U.S. figure is 2.9 percent with the world at 2.5 percent.

State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 164 on Feb. 3.

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 82 compared with 102 one day ago. The state reported Monday there are currently 3,686 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is an increase of 7. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14 since hitting 6,000 in December. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July.

TESTING

Florida has reported 21,784,686 total tests behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas with Illinois fifth, according to Worldometers.info. Some people have taken more than one test.

First-time positivity rates:

Palm Beach County's rate of 5.78 percent Dec. 13 was the first time it was under 6 percent since 5.78 also on Nov. 27. The rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.

Miami-Dade: 5.74 percent (day ago two-week high 7.97, three days ago two-week low 5.4). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward: 6.22 percent (day ago 6.71, two-week low 5.91 four days ago, two-week high 7.49 Feb. 20).

St. Lucie: 10.15 percent (day ago 9.15, two-week low 5.72 three days ago, two-week high 11.23 Feb. 16). Martin: 6.75 percent (day ago 5.58, two-week high 8.82 six days ago, two-week low 4.29 Feb. 20). Indian River: 5.58 percent (day ago 6.17, two-week low 3.80 four days ago, two-week high 9.78 Feb. 20). Okeechobee: 7.69 percent on 24 negative tests (day ago 3.51 on 220 negative tests, two-week low 1.84 on 267 negative tests Feb. 15, two-week high 13.59 on 89 negative tests four days ago).

MORTALITY

The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.7 percent (+0.1) for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.2 percent worldwide.

County rates: Palm Beach County 2.1 percent, Broward 1.2, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.5, Martin 2.7, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.2.

Deaths per million: Florida 1,443 (27th in nation), U.S. 1,593, world 327.1. New York, which represents 9.3 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,465 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,620. Six months ago New York was 17.6 percent of the U.S. deaths.

AGE BREAKDOWN

Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Four other juveniles are among the 39 deaths in the 15-24 class with no change. The class was 33 on Sept. 25.

Ages 25-34: 159 (2 increase).

55 and older: Fatalities 94 percent, cases 28 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 62 percent, cases 7 percent.

85 and older: 9,885 (45 increase)

Infant to 4: 37,016 cases (42 increase), 524 hospitalized at one time (1 decease in data revision). Ages 5-14: 115,034 cases (165 increase), 491 hospitalized at one time (1 increase).

Infant to 54 age group: 1,342,643 of the 1,875,818 residents' cases. Fatalities: 1,829 (8 increase, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,590,048 cases. Fatalities 5,114 (23 increase, 0.32 percent).

CITIES

No. 1 West Palm Beach 29,155 (39 increase. No. 2 Boca Raton 19,962 (19 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 17,346 (25 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 11,518 (12 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 8,971 (6 increase).

Port St. Lucie leads St. Lucie with 14,540 (30 increase) followed by Fort Pierce 7,372 (15 increase). Vero Beach is first in Indian River 8,428 (2 increase) with Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 887 (2 increase) with only 3 on May 31. Stuart leads Martin with 4,954 (7 increase).

HOSPITALIZATIONS

A total of 79,426 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 77,904. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.

Palm Beach County: 6,121 (9 increase). Martin 699 (1 increase), St. Lucie 1,485 (2 increase), Indian River 650 (3 increase), Okeechobee 371 (no change).

LONG-TERM CARE

Thirty-four percent of the deaths, 10,631 are residents and staff of long-term care (34 increase). Palm Beach County is in first place with 1,018 (8 increase) ahead of Miami-Dade at 988 (2 increase).

NATION

Deaths

Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, which is one year ago, the national toll has risen to 514,657 Monday (1,567 increase, seven days ago 1,329, record 4,401). Seven states reported at least 50 more deaths. One week increase: 14,323 (2.9 percent).

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 52,194 (215 increase, three days after U.S.-record 1,114 increase, including 806 from Los Angeles County dating from Dec. 3, past record record 764). No. 2 New York 47,719 (104 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 42,995 (59 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 24,026(5 increase, record 405).

Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 21 increase, No. 7 Illinois 20, No. 7 Georgia 2,No. 80, No. 8 Ohio 50, No. 10 Michigan 12 (two days).

Also with at least 50: No. 19 Virginia 231 (record, going through death certificates), No. 32 Oklahoma 50. Also: No. 11 Massachusetts 26, No. 12 Arizona 0. No. 29 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., 13.

Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 15 states, including West Virginia at 2,300.

Cases

Total 28,663,100 Monday (increase 58,812, seven days ago 54,044, record 300,282). Five states had at least 2,000 cases.

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,479,078 (3,516 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,647,845 (3,463 increase, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 1,636,680 (U.S.-high 6,235 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,187,839 (1,143 increase, record 15,415).

Also at least 3,000: None.

Worldwide

Deaths: 2,549,913 Monday (6,693 increase, record 17,598 Jan. 20, seven days ago 6,649). The U.S. represented 21.5 percent of increased and overall 20.7 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 63,261 (2.5 percent).

Cases: 115,001,446 (293,327 increase, record 845,696 Jan. 8, seven days ago 288,680).

No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 255,836 (818 increase, record 1,582 Thursday). Cases 10,589,608 (38,349increase, record 87,134).

No. 3 Mexico: Deaths 188,152 (437 increase, record 1,803). Cases 2,089,281 (2,343 increase, record 22,339).

No. 4 India: Deaths 157,157 (106 increase, record 1,283). Cases 11,112,241 (15,510 increase, record 97,859).

Europe: 2,234 new deaths, 92,274 new cases. Six nations in top 10.

No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 122,953 (104 increase, record 1,725). Cases 4,182,009 (5,455 increase, record 68,053).

No. 6 Italy: Deaths 97,945 (246 increase, record 993). Cases 13,114 increase, record 40,896.

No. 7 France: Deaths 86,803(375increase, record 1,437). Cases 4,703 increase, record 86,852.

No. 8 Russia: Deaths 86,455 (333 increase, record 635). Cases 4,257,650 (11,571 increase, record 29,935).

No. 9 Germany: Deaths 70,924 (237 increase, record 1,244. Cases 5,207 increase, record 31,553.

No. 10 Spain: Deaths 69,609 (155 increase after no data since Friday, record 996). Cases 6,308 after no data since Friday, record 44,357.

Also, No. 16 Poland: Deaths 43,793(24 increase, record 674). Cases 4,786 increase, record 37,596.

Others

No. 14 South Africa: 50,077 deaths (84 increase, record 839. Cases 566 increase, record 21,980.

No. 21 Canada: Deaths 22,017 (23 increase, record 257). Cases 3,530 increase, record 11,383.

No. 41 Japan: Deaths 7,961 (51 increase, record 120). Cases: 698 increase, record 7,882.

No. 52: China: Deaths 4,636 (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, a new verification on May 17). Cases: 11 increase Tuesday.

No. 82 South Korea: Deaths 1,606 (1 increase Tuesday). Cases: 344 increase, record 1,241.

