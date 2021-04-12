WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's coronavirus cases' increase dropped dramatically to 1,613, the fewest since 1,533 on Oct. 12 and one day after 5,520, as deaths rose by 35 after 7 Sunday amid data revision, the Florida Health Department announced Monday afternoon. Also, positivity rates spiked and daily tests dropped under 25,000, among the lowest since testing ramped up more than one year ago.

The state didn't give an explanation for the fewer test results reported.

Of the increased deaths reported Sunday, 13 more were people 85 and older and long-term facilities increased by 4.

Palm Beach County's deaths increased by 10 after a decrease of 2 the day before and in third place 21 behind Broward. The Treasure Coast had a net increase of 1 -- in St. Lucie. Okeechobee didn't change.

Only California reported a triple-digit deaths increase Sunday. Increased U.S. deaths: 289. Increased cases: 44,378.

Florida has gone 17 days in a row without 100 or more increased deaths.

Tests reported from labs Sunday were 24,169, the day after 96,853 and four days after 140,844, the most since 149,936 March 1, with 33,466 on Feb. 28, the fewest since 24,575 on Oct. 9. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27, the fewest since testing ramped up. The record was 262,798 Jan. 29.

The state's daily first-time positivity rate 8.0 percent, the highest since 8.79 Feb. 3., one day after 7.64, a two-week low 6.13 April 1 and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 6.99 percent, one day after 6.33, seven days after 7.76, the highest since 9.55 March 14, a two-week low of 5.04 April 1.

The state's total daily positivity rate was 10.42 percent, the highest since 10.47 Feb. 7, one day after 9.78, a two-week low of 7.33 April 1 and a record 26.34 Dec. 28.

The state's target positivity rate is the 5 percent threshold.

Florida's cases reached 2,125,846, including 136,108 in Palm Beach County with a rise of 98, with only No. 1 California and No. 2 Texas also reporting more than 2 million. California leads with more than 3 million.

It took 19 days for cases to pass more than 100,000 to 2.1 million Thursday, after 21 days from 1.9 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.

After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 403 days, the death toll has reached 34,056, an average of 85 per day, and fourth in the nation behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York and No. 3 Texas with the third-largest population. Florida's total including nonresidents is 34,720, which remained at 664.

Residents' deaths passed 33,000 on Saturday, 15 days after rising more than 100,000 and 15 days after reaching 32,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.

Deaths last hit triple digits on Friday, March 26 with 159 and the previous time was 101 the day before and previously 105 on March 12.

Sunday's increase was the least since 5 on Sept. 28.

The state health department frequently removes deaths as caused by coronavirus upon a review of medical records.

One Sunday ago, they rose by 22, which at the time was the least since 21 on Nov. 8.

Last Monday they rose by 36.

The increase of 233 of Tuesday Feb. 9 was the third-highest and most since Friday, Jan. 22 of 272, which was 4 from the record on Aug. 11. With five additional nonresident deaths, the total for the day was 277, which ties the mark on Aug. 1. At the time there were 8,685 deaths. So that Friday's residents increase was 4 from the record of 276.

Palm Beach County increased to 22,700 from 2,690 after a decrease of 2 the day before and a record 32 Feb. 2. First-place Miami-Dade decreased by 1o 5,980 and Broward is second at 2,721 with an rise of 1.

St. Lucie remained at 604, Martin at 310, Indian River to 287 from 286 and Okeechobee stayed at 87 with its first two fatalities on July 25.

No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,637 (no change), No. 5 Pinellas 1,565 (2 increase), No. 6 Duval 1,338 (1 increase), No. 7 Polk 1,273 (no change), No. 8 Orange 1,214 (no change), No. 9 Marion 938 (1 increase), No. 10 Lee 933 (no change).

With a net increase of 11 deaths in South Florida of the 35 state total, which is 31.4 percent, there are 12,689, which is 37.3 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.

The number of increased deaths over seven days is 346, an average of 49 and 1.0 percent, compared with 463 the previous week and more than 1,200 several weeks ago. Palm Beach County increased by 28 over seven days for 1.9 percent. The U.S. figure is 1.2 percent with the world at 2.6 percent.

The number of new cases were 1,656, which is different than the 1,613 increase because of an update from previous days.

Data traditionally are low on Monday.

They rose by 3,480 on week ago. Two weeks ago Monday, they rose by 3,374 and one week earlier 2,862. The previous Monday's 2,826 increased cases were the second fewest since 2,331 on Saturday, Oct. 31. On Monday, March 1, the 1,700 cases were the lowest since 1,533 on Oct. 12. On Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since Tuesday June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.

For two days, cases exceeded 7,000 then dropped 6,906 Friday then 5,520 Saturday

Thursday's increase was the most since 8,525 on Feb. 11.

The increase of 11,543 on Feb. 5 was the last time they were more than 10,000.

Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6 then were slightly lower at 19,530 one day later. The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.

A total of 24.1 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 388 compared with 1,160 rise the day before. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 98 one day after 359 and a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 204, St. Lucie 41, Martin 4, Indian River 11 and Okeechobee 2. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 461,041 and Broward is second at 223,356, ahead of Palm Beach County.

Over seven days, cases have risen by 40,540 for an average of 5,79 at1.9 percent. The previous week the increase was 37,927 for an average of 5,418. The average since the first case was reported March 1, 2020, is 5,210 per day in 408 days.

Florida's cases are 6.8 percent of the total infections in the U.S. and 6.1 percent of the deaths. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 9.9 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 25th in cases per million. In cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is 10th at 188.9 with Michigan No. 1 at 515.8 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 72 on March 15

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 55 compared with 75 one day ago. The state reported Monday there are currently 3,102 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is an increase of 182. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14 since hitting 6,000 in December. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.

TESTING

Florida is fourth in total tests at 21,532,864 behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas and ahead of No. 5 Illinois, according to Johns Hopkins. Some people have taken more than one test.

First-time positivity rates:

Palm Beach County's rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.

Miami-Dade: two-week high 9.0 percent (day ago 7.2, two-week low 6.5 March 30). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward: 7.48 percent (day ago 6.931, ttwo-week low 6.75 three days ago).

St. Lucie: two-week high 12.88 percent (day ago 10.8, two-week low 4.51 two days ago). Martin: two-week low 3.79 percent (day ago 5.41, two-week high 9.01 four days ago). Indian River: 4.65 percent (day ago 7.67, two-week high 9.83 seven days ago, two-week low 2.3 March 30). Okeechobee: 5.56 percent on 34 negative tests (day ago 21.67 on 47 negative tests, two-week high 25.4 on 47 negative tests two days ago, two-week low 1.59 percent on 247 negative tests four days ago).

MORTALITY

The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.2 percent worldwide.

County rates: Palm Beach County 2.0 percent, Broward 1.2, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.5, Martin 2.7, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.3.

Deaths per million: Florida 1,586 (28th in nation), U.S. 1,740, world 379.0. New York, which represents 9.1 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,642 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,800. Six months ago New York was 15.8 percent of the U.S. deaths.

AGE BREAKDOWN

The death of a 4-year-old girl from Hardee, the youngest in the state, was reported recently. Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Five other juveniles are among the 45 deaths in the 15-24 class, with no change. The class was 33 on Sept. 25.

Ages 25-34: 188 (1 increase).

55 and older: Fatalities 93 percent, cases 27 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 61 percent, cases 6 percent.

85 and older: 10,687 (13 increase)

Infant to 4: 42,983 cases (75 increase), 581 hospitalized at one time (no change). Ages 5-14: 133,992 cases (166 increase), 571 hospitalized at one time (1 increase).

Infant to 54 age group: 1,507,045 of the 2,085,745 residents' cases. Fatalities: 2,086 (5 increase, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,780,835 cases. Fatalities 5,796 (9 increase, .33 percent).

CITIES

Through Sunday, No. 1 West Palm Beach 32,471 (83 increase). No. 2 Boca Raton 22,966 (57 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 19,240 (no change). No. 4 Boynton Beach 12,981 (28 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 9,943 (21 ncrease).

Port St. Lucie leads St. Lucie with 16,331 (53 increase) followed by Fort Pierce 8,040 (20 increase). Vero Beach is first in Indian River 9,169 (19 increase) with Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 930 (no change) with only 3 on May 31. Stuart leads Martin with 5,431 (8 increase).

HOSPITALIZATIONS

A total of 87,024 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 85,800. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.

Palm Beach County: 6,547 (7 increase). Martin 767 (no change), St. Lucie 1,734 (2 increase), Indian River 839 (no change), Okeechobee 411 (no change).

LONG-TERM CARE

Thirty-three percent of the deaths, 11,135 are residents and staff of long-term care (4 increase). Palm Beach County is in first place with 1,062 (no change) ahead of Miami-Dade at 1,007 (no change).

NATION

Deaths

Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, 2020, the national toll has risen to 562,0664 Sunday (289 increase though 15 states didn't report data, seven days ago 285. Only California reported at least 50 more deaths in a single day. One week increase: 6,785 (1.2 percent).

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 59,218 (U.S.-high 105 increase, U.S.-record 1,114 increase, including 806 from Los Angeles County dating from Dec. 3, past record record 764). No. 2 New York 51,056 (2 i0ncrease, record 799). No. 3 Texas 48,211 (26 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 25,405 (3 increase, record 405).

Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 14 increase, No. 7 Illinois 16, No. 8 Georgia 0, No. 9 Ohio no data, No. 10 Michigan no data.

Also with at least 50: None. Also: No. 11 Massachusetts 8, No. 12 Arizona 0. No. 29 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., no data.

Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 15 states, including Rhode Island 2,638.

Cases

Total 31,197,873 Sunday (46,378 increase, seven days ago 62,974, record 299,786 Jan. 2). Six states had at least 2,000 cases.

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,600,018 (4,954increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,817,869 (1,771 increase, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 1,941,404 (U.S.-high 6,764 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,279,772 (2,942 increase, record 15,415).

Others with at least 3,000: No. 7 Pennsylvania 3,362.

Worldwide

Deaths: 2,949,339 Sunday (8,161 increase, seven days ago 7,092). The U.S. represented 3.4 percent of increase and overall 19.5 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 77,489 (2.7 percent).

Cases: 136,630,863 (633,649 increase, record 844,743 Jan. 8, seven days ago 554,999).

No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 353,293 (1,894 increase, record 4,211 Tuesday). Cases `13,482,543 (37,537 increase, record 97,586).

No. 3 Mexico: Deaths 209,338 (126, one-day record 1,803). Cases 2,280,213 (1,793 increase, record 22,339).

No. 4 India: Deaths 169,275 (839 increase, most since Oct. 18, record 1,283). Cases 13,358,805 (record 152,879, surpassing mark of 145,384 Saturday).

Europe: 2,288new deaths, 152,893 new cases. Six nations in top 10.

No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 127,087 (7 increase, record 1,823). Cases 4,369,775 (1,730 increase, record 68,053).

No. 6 Italy: Deaths 114,254 (331 increase, record 993). Cases 15,746 increase, record 40,896.

No. 7 Russia: Deaths 102,986 (337 increase, record 635). Cases 4,641,390 (8,702 increase, record 29,935).

No. 8 France: Deaths 98,750 (16 increase, record 1,437). Cases 5,058,680 (34,895, record 88,790 Nov. 7).

No. 9 Germany: Deaths 78,964 (106 increase, record 1,244. Cases 16,738 increase, record 31,553.

No. 10 Spain: Deaths 76,328 (no data, 149 increase Friday, record 996). Cases 10,876 increase Friday, record 44,357.

Also, No. 13 Poland: Deaths 58,421 (245 increase, record 954 Thursday). Cases 21,703 increase, record 37,596.

Others

No. 16 South Africa: 53,322 deaths (66 increase, record 839. Cases 931 increase, record 21,980.

No. 25 Canada: Deaths 23,315, dropped behind Hungry (28 increase, record 257). Cases 7,261 increase, record 11,383.

No. 40 Japan: Deaths 9,422 (17 increase, record 120). Cases: 2,777 increase, record 7,882.

No. 57: China: Deaths 4,636 (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, a new verification on May 17). Cases: 16 increase Monday.

No. 84 South Korea: Deaths 1,770, dropped behind Venezuela, Oman (2 increase Monday, record 40). Cases: 614 increase, record 1,241

