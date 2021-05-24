State's cases rise by 1,606, lowest since October; deaths' increase 27 day after 11

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's coronavirus cases rose by 1,606, the lowest since 1,533 Oct. 12, including 53 in Palm Beach County and one day after U.S.-high 2,069, as deaths increased by 27 after 11 Sunday, the Florida Health Department announced Monday. Also, total daily tests were the lowest in more than one month as the state's daily first-time positivity rate remained below the target 5 percent for the 15th day in a row, at 3.75, and Palm Beach County was below the rate for 19 consecutive days at 2.76 percent.

Of the increased deaths reported, 3 more were people 85 and older in data revision and long-term facilities rose by 4.

Palm Beach County rose by 5 after no change for two days in a row and 198 behind No. 2 Broward. The Treasure Coast had a net increase of 4-- 3 in Indian River and 1 in St. Lucie. Okeechobee was unchanged for 20 consecutive days.

Through Sunday, Florida has led the nation in cases for 29 of 32 days with the exception on three past Tuesdays, all by Texas, including 4,087 most recently. Increased U.S. deaths Sunday: 190, the least since 116 March 22, 2020, though 19 states didn't report data. California led with 33 deaths. Increased cases: 12,853, least since 12,082 March 25 one year ago.

Florida has gone 58 days in a row without 100 or more increased deaths.

State testing sites closed last week more than one year after they opened. Tests reported from labs Sunday were 49,857, the lowest since 24,091 April 11, the day after 61,868, two days after 111,604, with 142,547 on April 13. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27, the least since testing ramped up. The record was 262,798 Jan. 29.

The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 3.75 percent, one day after 3.91percent, two days after 3.5, the lowest since 2.54 June 6, a two-week high of 4.99 May 10 and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 3.4 percent, a day after 2.95, three days after 2.52 percent, the lowest since 1.89 Oct. 11, a two-week high 4.72 May 9.

The state's total daily positivity rate was 5.48 percent, one day 5.39, two days after 4.67, the lowest since 4.64 Oct. 23, a two-week high 6.52 May 10 and a record 26.34 Dec. 28.

Florida's cases reached 2,311,941, including 147,786 in Palm Beach County with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas and No. 4 New York also reporting more than 2 million. California leads with more than 3 million.

It took 26 days to pass more than 100,000 on Wednesday since 2.2 million on April 24 after 16 days from 2.1 million and 19 days from 2.0 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.

After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 446 days, the death toll has reached 36,501, an average of 82 per day, and fourth in the nation behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York and No. 3 Texas with the third-largest population. Florida's total including nonresidents is 37,235, which rose by 1 to 734.

It took 16 days to pass 36,000 from 35,000 one week ago Friday, and 18 to gain 100,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.and 18

The 94 deaths Friday tied with Tuesday's increase, which was the most since March. On Saturday they rose by 22.

Deaths last hit triple digits on March 26 with 159.

The record was 276 on Aug. 11.

Last Monday they increased by 58.

Palm Beach County went to 2,853 from 2,845 with a record 32 Feb. 2. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 1 to 6,372 and Broward is second, decreasing in a date revision to 3,051.

St. Lucie went to 650 from 649, Martin stayed at 328, Indian River at 308 from 305 and Okeechobee at 89 with its first two fatalities on July 25.

No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,804 (no change), No. 5 Pinellas 1,656 (no change), No. 6 Duval 1,478 (7 increase), No. 7 Polk 1,362 (no change), No. 8 Orange 1,293 (no change), No. 9 Lee 995 (no change), No. 10 Marion 988 (1 increase)

With a net increase of 12 deaths in South Florida of the 27 state total, which is 44.4 percent there are 13,651 which is 37.4 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.

The number of increased deaths over seven days is 368, an average of 53 and 1.0 percent, compared with 350 the previous week and more than 1,200 several weeks ago. Palm Beach County increased by 27 for seven days for 1.0 percent. The U.S. figure is 0.7 percent with the world at 2.5 percent.

The 1,602 new cases are different than the 1,606 increase because of an update from previous days.

Data traditionally are low on Monday, including 1,976 one week ago, 2,296 two weeks ago and 3,075 three weeks before.

On Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since Tuesday, June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.

The last time they were more than 7,000 was the 7,411 increase Saturday, April 24. On April 13 they rose by 9,068.

Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6. The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.

A total of 24.7 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 396 compared with 463 rise the day before. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 53 one day after 124 and a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 163, St. Lucie 21, Martin 10, Indian River 5 and Okeechobee none. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 498,953 and Broward is second at 243,788, ahead of Palm Beach County.

Over seven days, cases have risen by 17,961 for an average of 2,566 at 0.8 percent. The previous week the increase was 21,878 for an average of 3,125. The average since the first case was reported March 1, 2020, is 5,138 per day in 450 days.

Florida's cases are 7.0 percent of the total infections in the U.S. and 6.2 percent of the deaths. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 10.8 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 18th in cases per million. In cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is sixth at 85.6 with Delaware No. 1 at 144.5, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 59 on April. 24.

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 53 compared with 43 one day ago. The state reported Monday there are currently 2,125 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, with an increase of 26. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.

TESTING

Florida is fifth in total tests at 23,879,177 behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas and No. 4 Illinois, according to Johns Hopkins. Some people have taken more than one test.

First-time positivity rates:

Palm Beach County's rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.

Miami-Dade: 3.05 percent (day ago 3.21, two-week low 2.93 two days ago, two-week high 4.25 May 10). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward: two-week low 2.72 percent (day ago 2.98, two-week high 4.29 May 10).

St. Lucie: two-week low 3.33 percent (day ago 4.11, two-week high 7.6 May 15). Martin: 4.95percent (day ago 4.9, two-week high 11.11 three days ago, two-week low 3.48 May 10). Indian River: 3.14 percent (day ago 2.38, two-week high 5.44 May 14, two-week low 1.86 May 11). Okeechobee: zero percent on 51 negative tests (day ago 19.51 on 33, two-week high 20.83 on 95 negative tests two days ago).

MORTALITY

The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.1 percent worldwide.

County rates: Palm Beach County 2.0 percent, Broward 1.3, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.4, Martin 2.7, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.2.

Deaths per million: Florida 1,700 (27th in nation), U.S. 1,825, world 447.0 New York, which represents 9.0 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,745 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,937. Six months ago New York was 13.6 percent of the U.S. deaths.

AGE BREAKDOWN

The death of an child younger than 1 was reported Tuesday. Earlier, the youngest was a 4-year-old girl from Hardee. Five deaths are among youths 5-14, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Five other juveniles are among the 53 deaths in the 15-24 class, which didn't change. The class was 33 on Sept. 25.

Ages 25-34: 219 (1 increase)

55 and older: Fatalities 93 percent, cases 27 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 61 percent, cases 6 percent.

85 and older: 11,201 (3 decrease)

Infant to 4: 49,052 cases (46 increase), 65`1 hospitalized at one time (no change). Ages 5-14: 153,472 (164 increase), 651 hospitalized at one time (no change).

Infant to 54 age group: 1,655,399 of the 2,268,729 residents' cases. Fatalities: 2,363 (3 increase, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,948,654 cases. Fatalities 6,467 (7 increase, .33 percent).

CITIES

No. 1 West Palm Beach 35,528 (20 increase). No. 2 Boca Raton 24,681 (7 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 20,850 (8 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 14,115 (no change). No. 5 Delray Beach 10,784 (2 increase).

Port St. Lucie leads St. Lucie with 18,060 (6 increase) followed by Fort Pierce 8,802 (5 increase). Vero Beach is first in Indian River 9,766 (no change) with Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 962 (2 increase). Stuart leads Martin with 5,904 (no change).

HOSPITALIZATIONS

A total of 94,176 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 93,133. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.

Palm Beach County: 7,103 (4 increase). Martin 832 (`1 more), St. Lucie 1,941 (5 increase), Indian River 892 (no change), Okeechobee 443 (1 increase).

LONG-TERM CARE

Thirty-one percent of the deaths, 11,471 residents and staff of long-term care (4 increase). Palm Beach County is in first place with 1,086 (1 increase) ahead of Miami-Dade at 1,024 (no change).

NATION

Deaths

Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, 2020, the national toll has risen to 589,893 Sunday (190 increase, least since 116 March 22, 2020, seven days ago 271, record 4,474 Jan. 12). No states reported at least 50 deaths. One week increase: 4,185 (0.7 percent).

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 61,755 (U.S.-high 33 increase, U.S.-record 1,114 increase, including 806 from Los Angeles County dating from Dec. 3, past record record 764). No. 2 New York 53,131 (19 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 50,154 (16 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 27,042 (13 increase, record 405).

Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 7 increase, No. 7 Illinois 24, No. 8 Georgia 0, No. 9 Michigan no data, No. 10 Ohio no data.

Also with at least 50: None. Also: No. 12 Arizona 8, No. 11 Massachusetts 5, No. 31 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., no data.

Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 16 states, including West Virginia 2,772.

Cases

Total 33,117,737 Sunday (12,853 increase, least since 12,082 March 25,2020, seven days ago 16,864, record 299,786 Jan. 2). Only Florida had at least 2,000 cases.

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,672,963 (1,308 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,932,082 (768 increase, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 2,078,417 (1,073 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,375,508 (943 increase, record 15,415).

Others with at least 3,000: None.

Worldwide

Deaths: 3,478,255 (9,924 increase Sunday, seven days ago 10,006, record 17,367 Jan. 20). The U.S. represented 2.3 percent of increase and overall 17.4 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 84,637 (2.5 percent).

Cases: 167,517,626 (478,898 increase, seven days ago 548,833, record 904,792). India accounted for 50.3 percent percent of the daily deaths.

No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 449,185 (894 increase, record 4,211). Cases 16,0083,573 (36,134 increase, record 97,586).

No. 3 India: Deaths 299,266 (3,741 increase, world record 4,529 Wednesday). Cases 26,530,132 (240,842 increase, world record 414,188 May 7).

No. 4 Mexico: Deaths 221,647 (50 increase, one-day record 1,803). Cases 2,396,604 (1,274 increase, record 22,339).

Europe: 920 new deaths, 43,426 new cases. Five nations in top 10.

No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 127,721 (5 increase, record 2,396). Cases 4,462,538 (2,235 increase, record 68,053).

No. 6 Italy: Deaths `125,225 (72 increase, record 993). Cases 3,995 increase, record 40,896.

No. 7 Russia: Deaths 118,482 (357 increase, record 635). Cases 5,001,505 (8,951 increase, record 29,935).

No. 8 France: Deaths 108,596 (70 increase, record 1,437). Cases 5,603,666 (9,704 increase, record 88,790 Nov. 7).

No. 9 Germany: Deaths 87,973 (13 increase, record 1,244). Cases 1,182 increase, record 32,546.

Also, No. 11 Spain: Deaths 79,620 (no data Sunday, 19 increase Friday, record 996). Cases 4,792 increase Friday, record 44,357. No. 14 Poland: Deaths 72,928 (46 increase, record 954). Cases 1,075 increase, record 37,596. No. 17 Ukraine: Deaths 49,368 (89 increase, record 481). Cases 2,533 increase, record 20,341.

No. 10 Colombia: 84,228 deaths (509 increase, third behind India, Brazil, record 505). Cases 18,737 increase, record 21,078.

Others

No. 12 Iran: 78,597 deaths (216 increase, record 496). Cases 8,631 increase, record 25,582.

No. 13 Argentina: 74,063 deaths (375 increase, record 692 Friday. Cases 24,801 increase, record 39,652 Wednesday.

No. 16 South Africa: 55,802 deaths (30 increase, record 839. Cases 2,894 increase, record 21,980.

No. 24 Canada: Deaths 25,231 (28 increase, record 257). Cases 3,644 increase, record 11,383.

No. 37 Japan: Deaths 12,335, passed Slovakia (62 increase, record 216 Tuesday). Cases: 4,048 increase, record 7,882.

No. 60: China: Deaths 4,636 (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, 2020, new verification on May 17). Cases: 18 increase Monday.

No. 86 South Korea: Deaths 1,934 (3 increase Monday, record 40). Cases: 538 increase, record 701.

