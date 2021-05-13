State's cases gain 4,064 after 5 days under 4,000; deaths' increase 47

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's coronavirus cases gained 4,064 cases after five days under 4,000, including a U.S.-high 3,184 the day before, as deaths increased by 47 after 51 Wednesday, the Florida Health Department announced Thursday. Also, the state's daily first-time positivity rate remained below the target 5 to 4.41, the lowest since October, and Palm Beach County remained under 5 for eight days in a row.

Of the increased deaths reported Wednesday, 14 more were people 85 and older and long-term facilities increased by 14.

Palm Beach County's deaths increased by 2 after 7 and in third place 176 behind Broward. The Treasure Coast had a net gain of 1 -- in Martin -- with Okeechobee unchanged.

Through Wednesday, Florida has led the nation for 19 of 21 days with the exception on two past Tuesdays. Texas gained the most deaths with 68. Increased U.S. deaths: 848. Increased cases: 35,878.

Florida has gone 47 days in a row without 100 or more increased deaths.

Tests reported from labs Wednesday were 111,675, one day after 84,296 with 142,547 on April 13 and 24,091 April 11. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27, the least since testing ramped up. The record was 262,798 Jan. 29.

The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 4.41 percent, the lowest since 3.67 Oct. 23, one day after 4.52, a two-week high of 6.16 May 2 and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 3.84 percent, one day after 4.13, five days after 3.72, the lowest since 2.7 Oct. 23, a two-week high 5.98 May 2.

The state's total daily positivity rate was 5.56 percent, the lowest since 4.64 Oct. 23, one day after 4.72, a two-week high 8.74 May 2 and a record 26.34 Dec. 28.

Florida's cases reached 2,282,613, including 146,146 in Palm Beach County, with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas and No. 4 New York also reporting more than 2 million. California leads with more than 3 million.

It took 16 days for cases to pass more than 100,000 to 2.2 million Saturday, April 24, after 19 days 100,000 from 2 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.

After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 435 days, the death toll has reached 35,929, an average of 83 per day, and fourth in the nation behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York and No. 3 Texas with the third-largest population. Florida's total including nonresidents is 36,648, which rose by 3 to 719.

Residents' deaths passed 35,000 Wednesday, April 28 after 34,000 on Saturday, April 10, 15 days after rising more than 100,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.

Deaths last hit triple digits on Friday, March 26 with 159 and the previous time was 101 the day before and previously 105 on March.

Last Thursday they increased by 71.

The record was 276 on Aug. 11.

Palm Beach County went to 2,819 from 2,808 and a record 32 Feb. 2. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 3 to 6,278 and Broward is second, rising by 8 to 2,986.

St. Lucie remained at 640, Martin to 322 from 321, Indian River at 303 and Okeechobee at 89 with its first two fatalities on July 25.

No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,751 (4 increase), No. 5 Pinellas 1,638 (1 decrease in data reduction), No. 6 Duval 1,432 (14 increase), No. 7 Polk 1,339 (2 increase), No. 8 Orange 1,279 (1 increase), No. 9 Lee 981 (2 increase), No. 10 Marion 965 (2 decrease).

With a net increase of `14 deaths in South Florida of the 47 state total, which is 30.0 percent there are 13,428, which is 37.4 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.

The number of increased deaths over seven days is 380 an average of 54 and 1.1 percent, compared with 465 the previous week and more than 1,200 several weeks ago. Palm Beach County increased by 29 over seven days for 1.0 percent. The U.S. figure is 0.8 percent with the world at 2.7 percent.

The 4,053 new cases are different than the 4,064 increase because of an update from previous days.

Last Thursday they rose by 4,504.

Before Saturday, the last time cases were below 4,000 was 3,682 one week ago Tuesday.

The last time they were more than 7,000 was the 7,411 increase Saturday, April 24. On April 13 they rose by 9,068.

Data traditionally are low on Monday, including 3,075 one week ago.

On Monday, March 1, the 1,700 cases were the lowest since 1,533 on Oct. 12. On Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since Tuesday, June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.

Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6. The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.

A total of 13.0 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 775 compared with 529 rise the day before. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 296 one day after 193 and a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 342, St. Lucie 66, Martin 24, Indian River 26 and Okeechobee 12. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 493,007 and Broward is second at 241,132, ahead of Palm Beach County.

Over seven days, cases have risen by 24,180 for an average of 3,454 at 1.1 percent. The previous week the increase was 30,221 for an average of 4,317. The average since the first case was reported March 1, 2020, is 5,200 per day in 439 days.

Florida's cases are 6.9 percent of the total infections in the U.S. and 6.1 percent of the deaths. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 10.6 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 19th in cases per million. In cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is seventh at 118.3 with Michigan No. 1 at 187.8, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 60 on April 12.

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 198 compared with 207 one day ago. The state reported Thursday there are currently 2,684 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 and a decrease of 23. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.

TESTING

Florida is fifth in total tests at 23,322,620 behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas and No. 4 Illinois, according to Johns Hopkins. Some people have taken more than one test.

Palm Beach County's rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.

Miami-Dade: 4.12 percent (day ago two-week low 3.87, two-week high 5.84 April 30). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward: two-week low 3.23 percent (day ago 3.62, two-week high 5.8 May 2).

St. Lucie: 5.85 percent (day ago 5.2, two-week low 4.49 three days ago, two-week high 9.34 seven days ago). Martin: 5.36 percent (day ago 5.35, two-week high 9.86 May 3, two-week low 3.29 May 1). Indian River: 4.25 percent (day ago 2.86, two-week high 6.32 six days ago, two-week low 1.83 May 1). Okeechobee: two-week high 12.9 percent on 81 negative tests (day ago 2.99 on 130 negative tests, two-week high 11.11 on 88 negative tests seven days ago, two-week low 2.44 percent on 80 negative tests April 30).

MORTALITY

The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.1 percent worldwide.

County rates: Palm Beach County 2.0 percent, Broward 1.2, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.4, Martin 2.6, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.2.

Deaths per million: Florida 1,671 (27th in nation), U.S. 1,806, world 430.2. New York, which represents 9.1 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,731 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,914. Six months ago New York was 14.1 percent of the U.S. deaths.

AGE BREAKDOWN

The death of a 4-year-old girl from Hardee is the youngest in the state. Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Five other juveniles are among the 51 deaths in the 15-24 class, which rose by 1. The class was 33 on Sept. 25.

Ages 25-34: 212 (1 increase)

55 and older: Fatalities 93 percent, cases 27 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 61 percent, cases 6 percent.

85 and older: 11,090 (8 increase)

Infant to 4: 47,862 cases through Wednesday (95 increase), 636 hospitalized at one time (1 increase). Ages 5-14: 149,865 (347 increase), 624 hospitalized at one time (1 increase).

Infant to 54 age group: 1,629,218 of the 2,235,969 residents' cases. Fatalities: 2,279 (2c decrease, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,918,99 cases. Fatalities 6,281 (`11 increase, .33 percent).

CITIES

Through Wednesday, No. 1 West Palm Beach 35,027 (29 increase). No. 2 Boca Raton 24,426 (35 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 20,589 (34 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 13,836 (27 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 10,680 (20 increase).

Port St. Lucie leads St. Lucie with 17,695 (37 increase) followed by Fort Pierce 8,637 (10 increase). Vero Beach is first in Indian River 9,634 (7 increase) with Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 950 (no change) with only 3 on May 31. Stuart leads Martin with 5,806 (6 increase).

HOSPITALIZATIONS

A total of 92,742 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 91,652. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.

Palm Beach County: 7,029 (12 increase). Martin 816 (no change), St. Lucie 1,891 (7 increase), Indian River 887 (`4 increase), Okeechobee 435 (1 increase).

LONG-TERM CARE

Thirty-two percent of the deaths, 11,387 residents and staff of long-term care (14 increase) through Wednesday's report. Palm Beach County is in first place with 1,077 (2 increase) ahead of Miami-Dade at 1,020 (1 increase).

NATION

Deaths

Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, 2020, the national toll has risen to 583,685 Wednesday (848 increase, seven days ago 776, record 4,474 Jan. 12). Four states reported at least 50 more deaths Wednesday. One week increase: 4,326 (0.7 percent).

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 61,2305 (59 increase, U.S.-record 1,114 increase, including 806 from Los Angeles County dating from Dec. 3, past record record 764). No. 2 New York 52,825 (55 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 49,719 (68 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 26,659 (52 increase, record 405).

Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 33 increase, No. 7 Illinois 26, No. 8 Georgia 28, No. 9 Michigan 17, No. 10 Ohio no data,

Also with at least 50: None. Also: 2, No. 11 Massachusetts 13, No. 12 Arizona 2, No. 31 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., 21.

Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 16 states, including West Virginia 2,748.

Cases

Total 32,814,784 Wednesday (35,878 increase, seven days ago 40,733, record 299,786 Jan. 2). Only Florida and Texas had at least 2,000 cases.

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,658,198 (1,231 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,902,195 (2,594 increase, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 2,061,249 (1,830 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,359,748 (1,795 increase, record 15,415).

Others with at least 3,000: None.

Worldwide

Deaths: 3,344,809 (13,880 increase Wednesday, seven days ago 13,671, record 17,367 Jan. 20). The U.S. represented 6.1 percent of increase and overall 17.9 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 89,174 (2.7 percent).

Cases: 161,076,765 (750,251 increase, seven days ago 785,266, record 904,792). India accounted for 47.8 percent percent of the daily deaths.

No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 428,256 (2,545 increase, record 4,211). Cases 15,361,686 (76,638 increase, record 97,586).

No. 3 India: Deaths 254.225 (record 4,200 increase, surpassing record 4,187 Saturday). Cases 23,340,938 (358,529 increase, world record 414,188 Friday).

No. 4 Mexico: Deaths 219,590 (267 increase, one-day record 1,803). Cases 2,371,483 (3,090 increase, record 22,339).

Europe: 2,479 new deaths, 97,942 new cases. Five nations in top 10, with Colombia moving past Spain into 10th.

No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 127,640 (11 increase, record 2,396). Cases 4,441,975 (2,284 increase, record 68,053).

No. 6 Italy: Deaths `123,544 (262 increase, record 993). Cases 7,852 increase, record 40,896.

No. 7 Russia: Deaths 114,331 (355 increase, record 635). Cases 4,905,059 (8,217 increase, record 29,935).

No. 8 France: Deaths 107,119 (184 increase, record 1,437). Cases 5,821,668 (21,498 increase, record 88,790 Nov. 7).

No. 9 Germany: Deaths 86,009 (252 increase, record 1,244). Cases 13,833 increase, record 32,546.

Also, No. 11 Spain: Deaths 79,208 (108 increase, record 996). Cases 6,418 increase, record 44,357. No. 13 Poland: Deaths 70,679 (343 increase, record 954). Cases 4,255 increase, record 37,596. No. 18 Ukraine: Deaths 46,987 (356 increase, record 481). Cases 4,538 increase, record 20,341.

No. 10 Colombia: 79,261 deaths (490 increase, record 505). Cases 16,991 increase, record 21,078.

Others

No. 12 Iran: 75,934 deaths (366 increase, record 496). Cases 16,409 increase, 25,582 record.

No. 14 Argentina: 68,807 deaths (496 increase, fourth highest behind India, Brazil, U.S., record 663 Wednesday). Cases 24,475 increase, 29,472 record.

No. 16 South Africa: 54,968 deaths (72 increase, record 839. Cases 2,759 increase, record 21,980.

No. 24 Canada: Deaths 24,766 (52 increase, record 257). Cases 6,198 increase, record 11,383.

No. 39 Japan: Deaths 11,21`4, passed Greece (106 increase, record 148 Friday). Cases: 7,057 increase, record 7,882.

No. 59: China: Deaths 4,636 (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, 2020, new verification on May 17). Cases: 9 increase Thursday.

No. 85 South Korea: Deaths 1,891 (7 increase Thursday, record 40). Cases: 715 increase, record 701.

