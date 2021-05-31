State reports no coronavirus data as nation adds only 124 deaths, 6,696 cases

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. —

The Florida Health Department won't release coronavirus data, including deaths, cases, positivity rates and vaccinations, throughout the three-day Memorial Day weekend, including Sunday when the nation recorded the fewest additional fatalities, 124, and infections, 6,696, the fewest since one year ago in March at the start of the pandemic.

COVID-19 updates, including on its dashboard and daily reports, will resume on Tuesday.

On four other days information wasn't reported -- Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year's Day and Oct. 10 when there were data reporting problems.

Hospitalizations information was reported Sunday with the number dropping to 1,906 with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, a decrease of 1, the lowest total since data reported last July. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14. The all-time high of 9,520 was on July 21In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.

Florida was among 23 states not reporting death information Sunday.

On Friday, Florida's coronavirus cases rose by a single-day U.S. high 2,338, the same as the U.S. high the day before, as deaths increased by 41 after 86 the day before.

Florida's cases reached 2,320,818, including 148,277 in Palm Beach County, with a rise of 158 with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas and No. 4 New York also reporting more than 2 million. California leads with more than 3 million.

After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 450 days, the death toll has reached 36,774, an average of 82 per day, and fourth in the nation behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York and No. 3 Texas with the third-largest population. Florida's total including nonresidents is 37,512, which rose by 2 to 738.

NATION

Deaths

Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, 2020, the national toll has risen to 594,430 Sunday (124 increase, fewest since 116 March 22, seven days ago 190, record 4,474 Jan. 12). One week increase: 4,536 (0.8 percent).

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 62,006 (7 increase, U.S.-record 1,114 increase, including 806 from Los Angeles County dating from Dec. 3, past record record 764). No. 2 New York 53,285 (16 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 50,423 (U.S.-high 20 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 27,209 (6 increase, record 405).

Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 17 increase, No. 7 Illinois 18, No. 8 Georgia 1, No. 9 Michigan no data, No. 10 Ohio no data.

Also with at least 50: None. Also: No. 11 Massachusetts 4, No. 12 Arizona none, No. 31 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., no data.

Cases

Total 33,258,623 Sunday (6,696 increase, least since 6,009 March 21, 2020, seven days ago 12,853, record 299,786 Jan. 2). No state had at least 2,000 cases.

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,684,388 (U.S.-high 1,079 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,943,700 (384 increase, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 2,084,696 (785 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,381,665 (602 increase, record 15,415).

Worldwide

Deaths: 3,556,529 Sunday (8,319 increase, seven days ago 10,073, record 17,367 Jan. 20). The U.S. represented 1.5 percent of increase and overall 17.1 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 76,450 (2.2 percent).

Cases: 171,017,129 (398,808 increase, seven days ago 489,770, record 904,792). India accounted for 40.6 percent percent of the daily deaths.

No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 462,092 (950 increase, record 4,211). Cases 16,515,120(43,520 increase, record 97,586).

No. 3 India: Deaths 325,972 (3,460 increase, world record 4,529). Cases 27894,880 (161,736 increase, world record 414,188 May 7).

No. 4 Mexico: Deaths 223,507 (52 increase, one-day record 1,803). Cases 2,412,810 (1,307 increase, record 22,339).

Europe: 802 new deaths, 40,827 new cases. Five nations in top 10.

No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 127,781 (6 increase, record 2,396). Cases 4,484,056 (3,240 increase, record 68,053).

No. 6 Italy: Deaths `126,046 (44 increase, record 993). Cases 2,949 increase, record 40,896.

No. 7 Russia: Deaths 121,162 (355 increase, record 635). Cases 5,063,442 (9,694 increase, record 29,935).

No. 8 France: Deaths 109,402 (44 increase, record 1,437). Cases 5,666,113 (8,541 increase, record 88,790 Nov. 7).

No. 9 Germany: Deaths 89,051 (43 increase, record 1,244). Cases 3,043 increase, record 32,546.

Also, No. 12 Spain: Deaths 79,905 (no data Sunday, 17 increase Friday, record 996). Cases 5,482 increase Friday, record 44,357. No. 14 Poland: Deaths 73,738 (56 increase, record 954). Cases 579 increase, record 37,596. No. 17 Ukraine: Deaths 50,472 (84 increase, record 481). Cases 1,703 increase, record 20,341.

No. 10 Colombia: 88,282 deaths (535 increase, third in world behind India, Brazil, record 505). Cases 20,218 increase, record 21,078.

Others

No. 11 Iran: 79,939 deaths, passed Spain (198 increase, record 496). Cases 8,876 increase, record 25,582.

No. 13 Argentina: 77,456 deaths (348 increase, record 692. Cases 21,346 increase, record 39,652.

No. 16 South Africa: 56,363 deaths (no data Sunday,70 increase Saturday record 839. Cases 4,519 increase Saturday, record 21,980.

No. 24 Canada: Deaths 25,512 (34 increase, record 257). Cases 2,237 increase, record 11,383.

No. 36 Japan: Deaths 12,993 (49 increase, record 216). Cases: 2,877 increase, record 7,882.

No. 61: China: Deaths 4,636 (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, 2020, new verification on May 17). Cases: 27 increase Monday.

No. 86 South Korea: Deaths 1,959 (2 increase Monday, record 40). Cases: 430 increase, record 701.

