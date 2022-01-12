South Florida's counties' positivity rate at least 33%; entire state considered 'high' transmission

Every county in Florida remains in a high level of coronavirus transmission — several times above the minimum for that category for cases per 100,000 and positivity rate, which is at least one third percentage in South Florida, according to weekly data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday.

The state's new cases are at the highest level since the pandemic began nearly two years ago, including 47,709 posted Tuesday with the record 77,156 Sunday. The cumulative is 4,806,782 residents — only behind California with 6,086,557 and Texas with 5,147,506. During the delta surge, the record was 27,668 on Aug. 26. The seven-day moving daily average is a record 63,964. Three weeks ago the daily average was 9,461.

On Tuesday, California reported a national-record 143,480 cases. New York added 48,686 with 90,132 Saturday, only second behind California

Deaths in Florida are 62,813, which is 271 over seven days one week after 152 increase. The CDC updates the death totals twice a week: usually on Thursday and Monday from Florida Health Department data. The CDC on Tuesday listed 64 deaths in the past week, including nine in Palm Beach County.

And hospitalizations rose 1,190 in one day to 11,078, one week after 7,646 and two weeks after 3,836. Overall, the state, which has the third-largest population, is fourth behind New York (12,902), Texas (11,555) and California (11,795).

The CDC considers high transmission of one of two areas are high: new cases per 100,000 in past days of 100 or more or percentage of positive tests during the past seven days as 10% or more.

Overall, the state is considered high.

Here is the breakdown of South Florida counties in the past week and posted Tuesday with

Palm Beach: cases 29,147, cases per 100,000 1,947.33, positivity 37.11%, deaths 9, new hospitalizations 1,201.

Martin: cases 2,267, cases per 100,000 1,408.07, positivity 41.52%, deaths 0, new hospitalizations 135.

St. Lucie: cases 4,765, cases per 100,000 1,451.43, positivity 42.47%, deaths 5, new hospitalizations 56.

Indian River: cases 1,404, cases per 100,000 877.92, positivity 34.69%, deaths 0, new hospitalizations 56.

Okeechobee: cases 596, cases per 100,000 1,413.39, positivity 40.28%, deaths 0, new hospitalizations 15.

Broward: cases 50,254, cases per 100,000 2,573,46, positivity 36.97%, deaths 14, new hospitalizations 1,695.

Miami-Dade: cases 110,441, cases per 100,000 4,064.9, positivity 33.86%, deaths 36, new hospitalizations 2,910.

During the summer, Palm Beach County School District wanted two weeks of moderate transmission to end its mask mandate for students, which is one category below severe. The district achieved that in mid-November though the state has banned those requirements.

The state has banned mask mandates for students.

On Tuesday, the CDC reported a record 1,406,527 cases in the United States for Monday. Monday's figure was 954,996.

The seven-day daily average is 750,996, compared with 509,446 one week earlier.

In the past week, Florida's reported the third most case, 446,752, behind California with 707,906 and New York with 510,298, including 274,644 in the city and 235,654 elsewhere. Texas is fourth with 345,708 and New Jersey with 221,898. Florida percentage 3.4%.

The fatality seven-day moving daily average is 1,633 with the lowest recently 985 Dec. 2. On Monday, a total of 1,896 deaths were reported. On Jan. 4, there were 2,698, the most since 2,938 Feb. 25, 2021.

New York reported the most deaths in one week at 1,058 (579 city, 479 elsewhere), followed by Pennsylvania with 887, Indiana 712, Illinois 704, California 703.

Tests are also at an alltime high. Florida's seven-day moving average is 172,060 with a record 250,322 Jan. 3 then 221,286 the next day. Until the spike, the records were 166,007 on Aug. 23 and a moving average of 134,208 on Aug. 28. Florida's test in the past week are third behind California and New York.

At-home rapid tests results aren't counted in the data.

Hospitalizations have been spiking.

Just three weeks ago 1,849 were hospitalized in the state and that figure is six times higher now, according to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The record high is 17,295 on Aug. 29 and the low is 1,228 Nov. 29.

Among the 236 hospitals reporting, 19.96% of the total beds are occupied with coronavirus patients. For all conditions, a total of 45,799 (81.1%) beds are in use.

Nationally, a record 145,982 (20.71) have been hospitalized with the virus, one day after 141,385 (18.86%) and one week ago at 112,941 (16.21) with the total 555,88 (77.83%). The past record was 142,315 on Jan. 14, 2021 and the peaking during the delta surge was 103,896 Sept. 1.

