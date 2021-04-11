South Florida outreach center offers COVID-19 vaccinations to underserved people

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A local resource outreach center provided hundreds of COVID-19 vaccines to underserved people in Palm Beach County on Saturday.

On Friday and Saturday, the Wayne Barton Study Center, a non-profit organization in Boca Raton that helps enhance health, welfare and education of children in our community, provided more than 850 Johnson & Johnson vaccine shots to underserved areas including Pearl City.

The CEO of the study center said that in order for everyone to return to the way things were, it will require everyone.

“I say to the people, take a role in this fight, don’t sit on the sideline. There is something that you can do to help defeat this thing. And we can’t defeat it individually, we can only defeat this together,” said Wayne Barton.

There will be another one at the same location next Friday and Saturday.