South Florida doctors tout potentially life-saving COVID-19 therapy

With so many people waiting to get vaccinated and COVID cases continuing to rise, South Florida doctors are sounding the alarm on a potentially life-saving treatment for COVID-19.

It's called monoclonal antibody therapy.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, it is antibodies that are lab-produced proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off harmful viruses.

It’s currently under emergency use authorization by the FDA and the drug is a combination of Bamlanivimab and Etesevimab.

The therapy is for adults age 65 or older or people with pre-existing health conditions who are at high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19.

Medical experts said it drastically reduces hospitalizations among positive COVID patients and death.

Dr. Lyssette Cardona explains monoclonal antibody therapy

A doctor who oversees this therapy at the Cleveland Clinic Florida Martin Health said patients immediately feel a difference and the therapy potentially save lives.

"Antibody therapies have been used in the past. They’ve been used for other viruses," said Dr. Lyssette Cardona, Department Chair for Infectious Disease at Martin Health. “The monoclonal lab-produced ones are available immediately to work and fight the infection. We give it the earliest possible during your illness so you can have the best benefit.”

After the infusion, patients are monitored for an hour before being released.

Doctor Cardona says people who receive this treatment have to wait 90 days before getting a COVID vaccine. But always consult with your primary doctor.

For more information visit: https://www.martinhealth.org/.