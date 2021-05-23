Some popular dating apps offer option to display vaccination status

The Biden administration wants to get into the dating game.

At Friday's COVID-19 briefing members of the administration said they're partnering with popular dating apps.

Several dating apps now have introduced a vaccination status feature.

Others allow you to post a badge with your profile.

The Biden administration is hoping that the dating game might be another unorthodox way to get more shots into arms.

Some say it's a great idea, but others are swiping left.

"People are looking for safety and to be comfortable, I think it's a smart idea," said Anthony Metrulas.

"I don't think you should completely pass me up if I'm not vaccinated," said Lois Taukeiaho.

And yet others say it's just as easy to have the conversation.