Some COVID-19 testing sites closing in Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Some of the top spots for COVID-19 testing in Palm Beach County will close for good in just days, officials announced on Tuesday.

Emergency Management Director Mary Blakeney said all state-led and state-sponsored testing locations, which have served the community for more than a year, are shutting down at the end of the week.

Those testing sites include:

Ballpark of the Palm Beaches (West Palm Beach)

V.A. Medical Center (West Palm Beach)

C.L. Brumback Primary Care Clinic (Belle Glade)

Town Center At Boca Raton (Boca Raton)

Florida Atlantic University Tech Runway (Boca Raton)

All told, Blakeney said 893,092 COVID-19 tests have been conducted at 120 locations in Palm Beach County since early last year.

Palm Beach County Government TV Palm Beach County COVID-19 testing data on May 18, 2021.

Despite those sites closing, Blakeney said coronavirus testing will still be readily available throughout Palm Beach County.

"With the network of private providers, pharmacies, and public health clinics who provide testing, we feel this combination of these resources will meet the current demand for testing," Blakeney said.

"Most of the pharmacies have testing and vaccinations, and they're pretty available. And it's free," Palm Beach County health director Dr. Alina Alonso added. "The average person can go to the pharmacy. They are free."

Dozens of sites throughout Palm Beach County will still offer COVID-19 testing. To see an interactive map of those locations, click here.

Blakeney on Tuesday delivered optimistic news about the state of the coronavirus pandemic, saying Palm Beach County's daily COVID-19 positivity rate is now 4.4%, which is below the target of 5%.

In addition, the county's seven-day average positivity rate has dropped for a fourth-straight week.