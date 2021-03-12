School District of Palm Beach County hosting COVID-19 vaccination sites for educators this weekend

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — In an effort to help more educators get vaccinated against the coronavirus, the School District of Palm Beach County and health officials are hosting four walk-up vaccination sites this weekend for certain school employees.

Employees who are 50 and older or who have documentation from a physician that says they are medically vulnerable to COVID-19 are eligible. To see the form that physicians must fill out, click here.

The sites are open to employees from district, charter, and private schools in Palm Beach County.

The vaccination locations will be open on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or until the allotment of vaccines runs out. The sites will be located at:

Jeaga Middle School: 3777 N. Jog Road, West Palm Beach

John I. Leonard High School: 4701 10th Avenue N., Greenacres

Atlantic Community High School: 2455 W. Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach

Lake Shore Middle School: 425 W. Canal Street, N., Belle Glade

The school district is asking that educators not arrive any earlier than 8:30 a.m. There is no pre-registration, and the vaccines will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.

If you've already received a dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, don't come to these sites.

Eligible school employees must bring the following items to the vaccination locations:

A government-issued ID verifying that you are 50 and older, or your signed medical form

Either a school ID badge, pay stub, or other proof of school employment

While these sites are only open to educators who are 50 and older or those deemed medically vulnerable to COVID-19, school employees and child care personnel of all ages are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Publix, CVS, Walmart, Sam's Club, Winn-Dixie, as well as federally-operated vaccination sites throughout the state.