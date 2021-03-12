School District of Palm Beach County hosting COVID-19 vaccination sites for educators this weekend

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — In an effort to help more educators get vaccinated against the coronavirus, the School District of Palm Beach County and health officials are hosting four walk-up vaccination sites this weekend for certain school employees.
Employees who are 50 and older or who have documentation from a physician that says they are medically vulnerable to COVID-19 are eligible. To see the form that physicians must fill out, click here.
The sites are open to employees from district, charter, and private schools in Palm Beach County.
The vaccination locations will be open on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or until the allotment of vaccines runs out. The sites will be located at:
- Jeaga Middle School: 3777 N. Jog Road, West Palm Beach
- John I. Leonard High School: 4701 10th Avenue N., Greenacres
- Atlantic Community High School: 2455 W. Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach
- Lake Shore Middle School: 425 W. Canal Street, N., Belle Glade
The school district is asking that educators not arrive any earlier than 8:30 a.m. There is no pre-registration, and the vaccines will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.
If you've already received a dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, don't come to these sites.
Eligible school employees must bring the following items to the vaccination locations:
- A government-issued ID verifying that you are 50 and older, or your signed medical form
- Either a school ID badge, pay stub, or other proof of school employment
While these sites are only open to educators who are 50 and older or those deemed medically vulnerable to COVID-19, school employees and child care personnel of all ages are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Publix, CVS, Walmart, Sam's Club, Winn-Dixie, as well as federally-operated vaccination sites throughout the state.
COVID vaccination sites will be in place on 4 school campuses this weekend for K-12 District, charter, & private school employees. The state will administer the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Please see eligibility requirements as set by the state:https://t.co/aNAgEP4yoy pic.twitter.com/8MmOeIrInf— Donald E. Fennoy II (@SuptFennoy) March 12, 2021