Pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site opens in Belle Glade, no appointments needed

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — As part of the ongoing effort to deliver the COVID-19 vaccine to rural, underserved communities in western Palm Beach County, a pop-up coronavirus vaccination site in Belle Glade is open all day on Wednesday, no appointments necessary.

The site, which is administering the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, is located at 524 Southwest Avenue C. Place and is open until 7 p.m.

Officials said the site is open to all Florida residents ages 18 and older, and you don't need an appointment.

WPTV Chopper 5 flew over the site around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday and saw a light crowd, along with several tents where vaccinations are taking place.

Earlier this year, Palm Beach County commissioners made it a priority to help low-income residents in the western communities of The Glades get access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

When Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made Publix the primary distributor of the vaccine in Palm Beach County back in January, it posed difficulties for Glades residents who lived roughly 30 miles from the closest Publix.

With help from Florida's Division of Emergency Management, hundreds of doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were subsequently rerouted and allocated to The Glades.

In addition, a mass vaccination site was set up at Anquan Boldin Stadium at Pahokee High School for residents to get vaccinated without an appointment.