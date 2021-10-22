Watch
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine more than 90% effective in kids

Shots could begin early next month
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File
In this Aug. 28, 2021, file photo, Mayra Navarrete, 13, receives the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from registered nurse, Noleen Nobleza at a clinic set up in the parking lot of CalOptima in Orange, Calif. With more than 40 million doses of coronavirus vaccines available, U.S. health authorities said they're confident both seniors and other vulnerable Americans seeking booster shots and parents anticipating approval of initial shots for young children will have easy access.
Posted at 7:59 AM, Oct 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-22 07:59:44-04

Pfizer says kid-size doses of its COVID-19 vaccine are safe and nearly 91% effective at preventing infections in elementary school children.

Details of the study were posted online Friday as U.S. regulators consider opening vaccinations to youngsters 5 to 11. The shots could begin early next month if regulators give the go-ahead.

If the FDA authorizes the low-dose shots, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will make the final recommendations on who should receive them.

Full-strength Pfizer shots already are authorized for anyone 12 or older.

