Palm Beach School District to begin offering vaccines to students

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County School District starting Saturday will offer Pfizer vaccinations at four locations for students, staff and their families for those 12 and older.

On Wednesday, the School Board unanimously approved a partnership with the Health Care District of Palm Beach County to set up vaccination sites on school property around the county.

The Health Care District Mobile Clinic will administer the vaccines on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The locations will be open through Aug. 8 though no shots will be given the week of July 1-7.

The four locations are:



Fulton-Holland Educational Services Center- 3300 Forest Hill Boulevard, West Palm Beach

Mary & Robert Pew Center- 9482 Mac Arthur Boulevard, Palm Beach Gardens

West Tech Educational Center- 2625 NW 16th Street, Belle Glade

Safe Schools Institute- 1790 Spanish River Boulevard, Boca Raton.

No appointments or insurance are needed.

Those being vaccinated 18 years and older do not require a parent’s consent. However, children 12-17 require signed consent from their parent or guardian, and a parent or guardian must also be present with the child at the time of the vaccination. The link to be fill out here here.

The second dose will be given at the same location as the first dose.

The COVID-19 vaccine is not required for any student or staff member of the school district.

If you have any medical questions about COVID-19, contact the Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 Hotline (open 24/7) at 866-779-6121 or by email at COVID-19@flhealth.gov.