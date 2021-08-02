Palm Beach Pediatrics says daily COVID-19 positivity rate spiked in last 10 days

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A South Florida pediatric office is changing its policies because of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

Palm Beach Pediatrics said Monday on its Facebook page that "many patients" have recently tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in the policy changes.

"Until this month, we were fortunate to report a low positivity rate of 5-6% within our patient population exhibiting viral symptoms," the post said. "In the last 10 days, we have seen daily positivity rates for those children tested in our offices between 20%-40%."

Because of this, all patients with viral symptoms will be seen at the end of a provider's day. That includes a cough, fever, sore throat and vomiting.

"This is not to inconvenience you, but to keep well patients well, while still allowing us to provide care and test those with potential COVID-19 symptoms," the post said.

Families are now being asked to wait in their vehicles until a member of the staff calls or texts the parents of the patient that it is time to enter the office.

Only one healthy adult is asked to accompany a sick child.

Masks are also required in all offices for anyone 2 or older, regardless of vaccination status.

"We have an obligation to our families to maintain a safe environment, and if you are unwilling to wear a mask, you will not be seen," the post said.

Palm Beach Pediatrics also used the post to encourage "eligible family members to be vaccinated against COVID-19," stating that the vaccines "are safe and effective."

Ron Harris/AP Middle school student Elise Robinson receives her first coronavirus vaccination, May 12, 2021, in Decatur, Ga. Hundreds of children, ages 12 to 15, received the Pfizer vaccine at the DeKalb Pediatric Center, just days after it was approved for use within their age group.

"Our office continues to offer the Pfizer vaccine to all children ages 12 and older, and we are happy to vaccinate parents as well," the post said.

Palm Beach Pediatrics has offices in Boynton Beach, Royal Palm Beach and West Palm Beach.