Palm Beach County to receive 45,000 at-home COVID-19 test kits for residents

County administrator to purchase $500,000 worth of additional test kits for residents
Palm Beach County commissioners meet on Jan. 4, 2022.
Posted at 11:03 AM, Jan 04, 2022
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County is due to receive at least 45,000 at-home COVID-19 test kits from the state to be distributed to residents, officials announced Tuesday.

County Administrator Verdenia Baker said the county is expecting to receive 24,000 of those kits on Tuesday. Baker said she originally requested 250,000 test kits from the Florida Department of Health.

"We are getting prepared to have regional distribution sites throughout the county to hand out the test kits," Baker said. "It is not our intent to mail at-home test kits."

In addition, county commissioners voted unanimously to allow Baker to purchase up to $500,000 worth of additional at-home coronavirus test kits for residents.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

