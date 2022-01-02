Palm Beach County opens new COVID-19 testing center to help alleviate long lines

With a spike in Covid-19 cases, the white tents are back and long lines of people getting tested.

Lines were long Sunday as people waited in their cars to get a Covid-19 test in Palm Beach Gardens.

There has been an increase of people getting tested as the omicron variant has been spreading fast. Local testing sites have been jammed packed for the last few weeks.

Up to a point some had to close just hours from opening because of the high demand. To help alleviate testing sites in Palm Beach County, another one will be opening Monday in Boynton Beach.

Preparations are underway Sunday at Caloosa Park right off Congress Avenue to open Monday starting at 9 a.m- 5 p.m., seven days a week.

“The more places people can go, there’s going to be fewer delays and people can get tested sooner and get the results sooner,” said Ty Penserga, Boynton Beach City Commissioner. “That is key, because people need to get back to their jobs, they need to get back to life. They need to know whether they have been exposed as soon as possible.”

County officials want to remind people there are many options available for getting tested, like at commercial pharmacies or your doctor’s office.