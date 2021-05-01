Palm Beach County modifies mask mandate for vaccinated people outdoors

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County has modified its mask mandate to account for new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

The modified order follows the most recent CDC guidelines, which allow for fully vaccinated individuals to shed their masks for outdoor activities.

It was signed by County Administrator Verdenia Baker on Friday and took effect Saturday.

"Fully vaccinated people can participate in outdoor activities and recreation without a facial covering or mask, except in certain crowded settings and venues where there is a decreased ability to maintain physical distance," the modified order reads.

The order still requires masks to be worn in public places where social distancing is not possible or being practiced.

Under the latest CDC guidelines, masks are still advised to be worn outdoors at large gatherings like concerts or sporting events.

Palm Beach County's mask mandate has been in place since last summer to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The mandate remains in effect until at least May 18.