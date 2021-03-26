Palm Beach County leaders to give 2 p.m. COVID-19 update

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County leaders on Friday will provide an update on their latest response to the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Dave Kerner and other county officials are scheduled to hold a 2 p.m. news conference at a COVID-19 vaccination site at the South Florida Fairgrounds near West Palm Beach.

According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there have been 129,478 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,626 coronavirus-related deaths in Palm Beach County.