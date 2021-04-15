Watch
Palm Beach County leaders to give 1:30 p.m. COVID-19 update

137,132 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Palm Beach
Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner gives a COVID-19 update on April 13, 2021.
Posted at 10:02 AM, Apr 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-15 10:07:50-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County leaders on Thursday will provide an update on their latest response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Dave Kerner and other officials are scheduled to hold a news conference at the Palm Beach County Emergency Operations Center in West Palm Beach at 1:30 p.m.

According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there have been 137,132 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,704 coronavirus-related deaths in Palm Beach County.

The county's mask mandate, which requires people to wear face coverings in "public places where social distancing in accordance with CDC guidelines is not possible or not being practiced," is due to expire on Sunday.

