Palm Beach County leaders to give 1:30 p.m. COVID-19 update

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County leaders on Thursday will provide an update on their latest response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Dave Kerner and other officials are scheduled to hold a news conference at the Palm Beach County Emergency Operations Center in West Palm Beach at 1:30 p.m.

According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there have been 137,132 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,704 coronavirus-related deaths in Palm Beach County.

The county's mask mandate, which requires people to wear face coverings in "public places where social distancing in accordance with CDC guidelines is not possible or not being practiced," is due to expire on Sunday.