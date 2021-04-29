Only 10% of U.S. employees want to return to office full-time, study finds

NEW YORK — An overwhelming majority of U.S. employees who are currently working from home because of the COVID-19 pandemic don't want to return to the office full-time, a new study finds.

According to a survey by the people management platform Hibob, only 10% of employees surveyed want to go back to brick-and-mortar offices.

In addition, 73% of managers polled said two or three days in the office and the rest working from home would be the preferred hybrid work model.

"There's been so much emphasis on the vaccine and a 'return to normalcy' that is supposed to restore happiness and business as usual," said Hibob CEO Ronni Zehavi. "Employees have established a strong rhythm with this [work from home] structure, and it's going to be really hard to shock people back into the workplace five days a week just because they are vaccinated."

Zehavi said working from home has benefited employees in various ways including increased flexibility, a better work/life balance, adjusted hours, and more time with family.

"We should not take a step backwards but instead, companies must create flexible, hybrid workplaces to keep their employees happy and engaged," Zehavi said.

The workplace isn't the only area of society where people would like to maintain that sense of flexibility.

According to a new survey by the American Psychological Association, 49% of adults feel uneasy about returning to in-person interactions once the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

In addition, 48% of those who are vaccinated said they feel uneasy about returning to in-person interactions.

READ THE SURVEY: