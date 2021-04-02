Nova Southeastern University to require COVID-19 vaccine for all students, employees

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Nova Southeastern University, which has multiple locations throughout South Florida, is mandating that all students and employees be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the start of the fall semester.

The university made the announcement Thursday that it intends to resume full, in-person classroom instruction for on-ground courses for the fall 2021 semester.

Students and employees must be fully vaccinated by Aug. 1.

According to the CDC, people are considered "fully vaccinated" two weeks after their second dose in a two-dose series, or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine.

The vaccine mandate applies to students and employees at Nova Southeastern University's Palm Beach County campus, which is located at 11501 North Military Trail in Palm Beach Gardens.

Our news partners at WTVJ NBC 6 contributed to this article.