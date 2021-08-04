Nikki Fried to provide COVID-19 update during stop in Sewall's Point

SEWALL'S POINT, Fla. — Nikki Fried wants Gov. Ron DeSantis to stop playing politics with the lives of Florida's children.

That was the Florida agriculture commissioner's message ahead of her scheduled stop in Stuart on Wednesday to promote her department's clean water initiative.

Fried, who is a Democratic gubernatorial candidate, has been critical of DeSantis and the Florida Department of Health for no longer releasing daily COVID-19 data, despite a surge in cases and hospitalizations.

Shortly before her visit to the Treasure Coast, Fried issued a statement chiding DeSantis for threatening to withhold funding to any Florida school district that forces children to wear masks.

"Local school boards and counties should have the authority to make decisions that are in the best interest of their students, teachers and communities -- without facing political retribution," Fried said. "Now is the time for parents and teachers to stand up and make their concerns about this unacceptable government overreach known. We should not be playing politics with the lives of Florida's kids, especially given reports that children account for nearly 1 in 5 new COVID-19 cases in our state."