Nicklaus Children's Hospital to offer COVID-19 vaccine to at-risk teens, young adults

MIAMI — Nicklaus Children's Hospital will begin offering the COVID-19 vaccine to at-risk teenagers and young adults.

Gabriela Rodriguez, a spokeswoman for the Miami-based hospital, said Friday that the vaccine will be available for those individuals, ages 16 to 21, who are under the care of physicians or specialists for medical conditions identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as posing an increased risk for severe illness from exposure to COVID-19.

Rodriguez said the hospital will require written proof from a physician that a patient within the 16-to-21-year-old age group is being treated for one of the at-risk conditions.

"Nicklaus Children's is committed to our mission of prioritizing the children and young adults of our community and beyond," Matthew A. Love, president and CEO of the Nicklaus Children's Health System, said. "While most children are only mildly affected by COVID-19, those with complex conditions may be at risk of severe illness if they contract the virus. We are honored to be able to offer the vaccine to support the care of vulnerable children in Florida."

Nicklaus Children's Hospital An employee at Nicklaus Children's Hospital administers the COVID-19 vaccine to an at-risk patient.

The hospital system, which includes a care center in Boynton Beach and a pediatric unit at Jupiter Medical Center, recently received an additional allotment of the Pfizer vaccine, allowing for a broader level of vaccinations.

Rodriguez said the hospital has already vaccinated 500 eligible patients through outreach to other area hospitals and pediatricians.

Appointment requests can be submitted on the hospital's website starting Monday.

According to the website, the vaccine is only being administered at the main campus in Miami.