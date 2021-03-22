New study sheds light on why children tend to have milder COVID-19 symptoms

A new study is shedding light on why children tend to have milder symptoms of COVID-19.

Researchers from Weill Cornell Medical College analyzed COVID-19 antibody tests from over 31,000 kids, teens and young adults.

They found the younger the person was, the greater their antibody level.

In fact, children under 10 had significantly higher levels than adolescents.

Experts say the findings show children mount a more robust immune response when infected with COVID-19, reducing their risk of severe symptoms.