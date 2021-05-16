Mobile vaccination site targets underserved communities

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Efforts continue to try and close the vaccine equity gap by opening up a clinic for the underserved community.

Statlab Mobile hosted a vaccine clinic at the Salvation Army’s Center of Hope off Military Trail in West Palm Beach on Sunday. Organizers said the unique thing about their site is that they come to the people regardless of race or socio-economic status. It has the backing of Florida’s Division of Emergency Management.

People who came got the one time Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Organizers say they’re going into neighborhoods primarily those who have been underserved or those who haven’t been able to get to the mass vaccination sites.

StatLab said people of color are about 4 times more likely to be hospitalized and nearly 3 times more likely to die of COVID-19.

The mobile clinic is staffed with medical professionals that can answer any questions the community may have before getting vaccinated.

“Instead of them just walking by, you see them looking asking, hey listen do you have any questions? What are you concerns about getting vaccinated. We are healthcare professionals, so it takes a little bit of education not just to listen to what's on TV . Speak to us one on one,” said Cheveral Deacon, Founder of Statlab Mobile. “We are public servants. So that’s what we’re about, ask us the questions and we’ll answer as best as possible.”

“We have a lot of comorbidities in our community. We have a lot of chronic conditions that puts us at a higher risk for COVID. We have a lot to lose for not protecting ourselves from COVID,” said Vanessa Bullock, who is a registered nurse.

Organizers say that it’s important for those minority groups who may still be hesitant to get the vaccine, to educate themselves or ask any questions to their primary doctor.

