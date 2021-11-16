Watch
NewsLocal NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Masks will no longer be required in Palm Beach County government buildings

County administrator says mask mandate will be repealed at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday
items.[0].image.alt
Palm Beach County
Palm Beach County Administrator Verdenia Baker tells commissioners that the mask mandate for all county-operated government buildings is being repealed, Nov. 16, 2021, in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Verdenia Baker says mask mandate for Palm Beach County government buildings will be repealed, Nov. 16, 2021
Posted at 1:30 PM, Nov 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-16 13:30:21-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Masks will no longer be required inside Palm Beach County government buildings.

Palm Beach County Administrator Verdenia Baker said Tuesday morning that the mask mandate for all county-operated government buildings would be repealed effective at 11:59 p.m.

Baker said the county is "doing very well" in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

She said the county will continue to strongly recommend facial coverings when inside county buildings, but masks will no longer be required.

MORE: Palm Beach County commissioners elect new mayor, vice mayor

"The virus has not left," Baker said. "I think all the efforts that we have put in place keeps our businesses open, it keeps our governments going and keeps our employees and families safer."

She said constitutional officers, such as the tax collector or clerk and comptroller, will make their own decisions about whether to make masks optional.

"I think that we're kind of all pretty much in synch, except for when it comes to very close contact," Baker said.

Masks will still be required in all Palm Beach County buses and other methods of public transportation as required by federal law.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.