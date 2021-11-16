Masks will no longer be required in Palm Beach County government buildings

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Masks will no longer be required inside Palm Beach County government buildings.

Palm Beach County Administrator Verdenia Baker said Tuesday morning that the mask mandate for all county-operated government buildings would be repealed effective at 11:59 p.m.

Baker said the county is "doing very well" in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

She said the county will continue to strongly recommend facial coverings when inside county buildings, but masks will no longer be required.

"The virus has not left," Baker said. "I think all the efforts that we have put in place keeps our businesses open, it keeps our governments going and keeps our employees and families safer."

She said constitutional officers, such as the tax collector or clerk and comptroller, will make their own decisions about whether to make masks optional.

"I think that we're kind of all pretty much in synch, except for when it comes to very close contact," Baker said.

Masks will still be required in all Palm Beach County buses and other methods of public transportation as required by federal law.