Masks to be mandatory again at Palm Beach County schools for employees, vendors and visitors

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Beginning Jan. 5, all employees, vendors, and visitors are required to wear facial coverings the Palm Beach County school district said Friday.

Students are strongly encouraged to wear facial coverings but are not required to under Florida law.

The mandate comes after a recent surge in COVID-19 cases brought on by the Omicron variant.

Superintendent Mike Burke said he will continue to work closely with local health officials and reevaluate facial covering requirements in two weeks.