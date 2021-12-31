Watch
NewsLocal NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Masks to be mandatory again at Palm Beach County schools for employees, vendors and visitors

The mask requirement begins Jan. 5
items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV
Palm Beach County School District logo
Posted at 11:42 AM, Dec 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-31 11:51:20-05

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Beginning Jan. 5, all employees, vendors, and visitors are required to wear facial coverings the Palm Beach County school district said Friday.

Students are strongly encouraged to wear facial coverings but are not required to under Florida law.

The mandate comes after a recent surge in COVID-19 cases brought on by the Omicron variant.

Superintendent Mike Burke said he will continue to work closely with local health officials and reevaluate facial covering requirements in two weeks.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.