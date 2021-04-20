J&J vaccine pause creates concerns about farmworkers getting vaccinated

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — There are concerns that farmworkers in Palm Beach County won't get fully vaccinated before leaving the state for another harvest.

All because of the pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Advocates have supported this vaccine for the seasonal workers since it only requires one time shot, and they don't have to worry about going back to a site weeks later.

Among those worried is Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinley, who has fought to get access to the vaccine to the underserved people in the county and immigrant farmworkers.

She said there is a three to four-week window to get as many farmworkers vaccinated as the clock is ticking.

"The concern with us not being able to vaccinate them before they leave is we're pushing the problem into another state. Props to the State and Jared Moskowitz. They've done a good job in trying to roll this vaccine out. I don't know you have that same success in other states," said McKinley. "So, my concern is, they go to another state, and you have to make that same plea to the governor and the administration of those states; these workers are essential. By the time that happens, maybe they go on yet to another state, to another harvest. We just keep pushing the problem away."

Immigrant farmworkers started to gain trust in the one-dose vaccine as mobile vaccine sites began to roll out.

"The other challenge, we had a lot of hesitancy among the population. We saw the first one that we did on Easter morning; we saw about 170 workers come out and get the vaccine. We had about 140 that were hesitant. After about 48/72 hours when those 140 workers saw that their friends were OK, you know they started to raise their hand, and we want the vaccine," said McKinley. "So, we were making arrangements to vaccinate the rest of that population. But we saw people willing to get it . We saw people who were hesitant. Then when they saw those who got it but were OK, they were willing to get it. That's what we want and missing out on that opportunity now.”