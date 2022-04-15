Watch
It's not over: COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in US

Jae C. Hong/AP
FILE - People wait in line for a COVID-19 test in Los Angeles, Jan. 4, 2022. Scientists are seeing signals that COVID-19′s alarming omicron wave may have peaked in Britain and is about to do the same in the U.S., at which point cases may start dropping off dramatically. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Posted at 3:12 PM, Apr 15, 2022
The U.S. may be heading into another COVID-19 surge, with cases rising nationally and in most states after a two-month decline.

Experts don't know how high the mountain will grow, but they don't expect a peak nearly as high as the last one, when the contagious omicron version of the coronavirus ripped through the population.

Still, experts warn the coming wave will wash across the nation and push up hospitalizations in a growing number of states, especially those with low vaccination rates, in the coming weeks.

Most cases are now being caused by a subvariant known as BA.2 that is thought to be 30% more contagious.

