Increasing number of children hospitalized with COVID-19, doctor says

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Area medical experts are warning of potential waves of COVID-19 cases among children as the delta variant looms over as the return to school.

Dr. Marcos Mestre, the chief medical officer of Nicklaus Children's Hospital, said there has been an increase in COVID-related hospitalizations among children.

The American Academy of Pediatrics said more than 16,000 children had been hospitalized nationwide with the coronavirus since the beginning of this month.

Vaccine trials are underway among children ages five through 11.

Doctors said if the vaccine is approved by the Food and Drug Administration, it will prevent children from getting sick.

"Thankfully it is not up to the point that we're seeing in adults, but at the same time, we are seeing children that are being hospitalized," Mestre said. "So, while there are understandable anxieties in regard to the vaccines, the other part of that is to understand the effects that could happen to children who aren't vaccinated."

FDA officials said that emergency use authorization for children under 12 could come in early to midwinter.